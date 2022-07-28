This Weekend: Here’s What to Watch, Listen to & Experience

www.bet.com
BET
Kevin Hart Narrates MOVE Story in Audible’s New ‘Summer of 85’’ Series Produced by Charlamagne Tha God
Kevin Hart is the voice of Philadelphia’s MOVE movement in the new Audible Original “Summer of ‘85” from writer Chris Morrow. The project was executive produced by the longtime comedian and media boss Charlamagne Tha God. In the summer of 1985, the city of brotherly love...
More Videos Emerge Of Sesame Place Character Ignoring Black Kids: Watch
After a clip of a Sesame Place character seemingly ignoring Black children went viral, more videos have surfaced of similar incidents as the theme park faces accusations of racism. More instances of alleged racism have come to light after a mother posted a now-viral video of her two Black daughters...
AOL Corp
Chris Rock addresses Will Smith slap after apology video: 'Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face'
Chris Rock referenced his now infamous Oscars slap during a tour stop in Atlanta, just hours after Will Smith released an apology video. In March, Smith slapped Rock on stage during the 2022 Academy Awards after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith's lack of hair, comparing her to a character in the movie G.I. Jane. Pinkett-Smith has been outspoken about her struggles with alopecia, which causes hair loss. Rock acknowledged the shocking moment during the Friday performance of his Chris Rock Ego Death World Tour.
Local artist and producer African Cowboy wants to shed light on his culture
On July 14, rolling out hosted the Backwoods Making Smoke music panel. The event brought together local artists, producers and music makers to network and gain skills in their respective fields. J. Sims, J.R. McKee, and Joshua “J1” Raiford spoke to the guests and gave tips and advice for working in the music industry.
BET
Ying Yang Twins’ D-Roc Collapses On Stage At Missouri Concert
Ying Yang Twins rapper D-Roc collapsed on stage at a concert in Springfield, Mo. over the weekend, TMZ reported Sunday (July 31). About 30 minutes into the Grammy-nominated group’s set, D-Roc fell to the floor and was carried off the stage. It’s unclear if he was taken to a hospital for treatment, and his condition wasn’t immediately reported.
BET
Mase Feels Diddy Never Paid Him What He Was Worth
Through the years, former Bad Boys Records superstar Mase has expressed his disdain for Diddy. Appearing on the latest episode of Wallo and Gillie’s Million Dollars Worth Of Game podcast, the Harlem World rapper provides another breakdown into what he feels was Puff hindering his growth and never giving him the money he deserves.
Industry season 2 review: There’s a certain joy to be found in the misery of these cut-throat money pushers
“I think about you less than I think about climate change,” a colleague tells Harper Stern in the new season of Industry, HBO’s razor-sharp, London-set series about the combative, cocaine-fuelled arena of international banking. The insult reveals as much about the show’s milieu as it does Harper’s ostracised junior banker, who’s been using Covid as an excuse not to show her face on the sales floor.In reality, Harper (Myha’la Herrold), who works at fictional investment firm Pierpoint, is avoiding the fallout from the ice-cold double-crossing she executed at the end of season one, which saw a progressive female mentor...
India Shawn Battles With Her Heart And Head In “Caught In The Middle” Video
Click here to read the full article. After repeat listens of her debut studio album, BEFORE WE GO (DEEPER), India Shawn’s “CAUGHT IN THE MIDDLE” stand out as an infectious ballad that touches on the struggle of being on the fence about moving on from a relationship. For the LP’s lead single, Shawn has released the visual component for her latest single, “CAUGHT IN THE MIDDLE.” What could’ve easily been a piece from a larger visual story, the nearly-three minute Dennis Leupold-directed video follows Shawn and her lover through a series of endearing and intimate moments with a slight air of...
TMZ.com
Kate Bush Fans Gather En Masse for Wuthering Heights Day, Dance in Red
Kate Bush is having a moment in 2022, which couldn't be more clear than what's happening this weekend -- namely, thousands of people coming together to dance to one of her songs. It's the singer's 64th birthday Saturday, which also happens to coincide with 'Wuthering Heights Day' ... an annual...
This casting director wants to elevate the art of acting for video games
Julia Bianco Schoeffling has just written a guide to acting for video games.
The Ringer
Dave’s Home Alone, How Food Follows Fashion, and a Reality-Altering Moment at Noma Tokyo
Did one ramen chef’s last-minute decision to photograph the very first service at Noma Tokyo’s pop-up … irreversibly change the course of the restaurant world ever since? To investigate, Dave sends roving correspondent Chris Ying to talk to Ivan Orkin himself about the day in question—and then hunts for parallels in the far reaches of high fashion. Also: the state of Dave’s fridge, solo eating at home, Shakey’s PIzza, pickled jalapeños, pork chop prep, Margaret Zhang, Art Culinaire, setting up a tripod in the dining room, Moleskine sketches, the Ko black hole, and the diner-photographer Uncertainty Principle.
DIY Photography
Spinning Time in Las Vegas shows Vegas as we’ve never seen it before
Have you ever been to Vegas? I’ve never visited the US, so the first thought of Vegas photos are those flashy, colorful images of its many lights and neon signs. Photographer Jason D. Page managed to capture Vegas as I’ve never seen it before and as I’ve never imagined it. In his photo series Spinning Time in Las Vegas, Jason photographed Sin City in a way that will make your head spin!
TikTok's Changing the Music Industry For Better or Worse, and Artists Are Caught in the Middle
In the years since TikTok launched internationally in 2017, it has solidified itself as the biggest social media platform among Gen Z — a status that was no doubt expedited by months upon months of young people being cooped up in their houses with little to do other than scroll through the app amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The app has become beloved by Gen Z and millennial music fans for its unique ability to expose us to new artists and grow musicians' platforms in a way that feels both authentic and trendy — or, at least, that's how it started.
itechpost.com
Exclusive NFT Collection for Racecar Fans Goes Live on OpenSea
Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have been all the rage during the last two years, despite their recent decline in sales. In fact, the sudden decline in NFT activity and NFT prices amid the general bearishness can be regarded as a good opportunity to get exposure to this unique asset class. As...
CARS・
hypebeast.com
Ahluwalia's 'Beloved' Film Celebrates Black and Brown Love Stories
Priya Ahluwalia returned to the physical London Fashion Week show schedule for Fall/Winter 2022, presenting the designer’s eponymous label’s “From Nollywood to Bollywood” collection that explored sex, romance and the dramatic plotlines of Bollywood and Nollywood films. Now, Ahluwalia has launched its own film, titled Beloved.
The Story Of This Manhattan Brasserie Is Told In A Riveting New Documentary
Creating a Manhattan restaurant from the ground up is hard enough. Then try creating an epic experience where diners are transported from New York City to an Art Nouveau-style brasserie in a Parisian square, the length of an entire block. Then imagine a soaring ceiling practically touching the sky and a multi-colored glass skylight imported from Paris not to mention delectable menu creations like steak frites, steamed mussels with white wine, an assortment of dry-aged meats and a vast wine list.
MSNBC
A new HBO doc explores deep connections made in the virtual world
A new documentary on HBO Max examines the coming age of social interaction — not in the “real” world, but in the virtual one. For months, I’ve been sharing posts on the ReidOut Blog about the “metaverse,” a virtual world accessible through some kind of wearable device, like glasses. My goal has been to hopefully ease your transition into the looming era of advanced technology and, specifically, augmented and virtual reality, which companies such as Meta and Microsoft are heavily investing in.
