Union County teams are eager for upcoming football season to begin

This slideshow requires JavaScript. MILLBURN, NJ — Paper Mill Playhouse has selected students to be a part of its prestigious Summer Musical Theatre Conservatory for 2022. Members of the competitive conservatory, who earned coveted spots in the various age companies, are directed and choreographed by Paper Mill Playhouse’s professional artistic staff in a fully produced, original concert titled “A Whole New World: A Tribute to Alan Menken.” A show unlike any other produced by Paper Mill Playhouse as part of its “New Voices” performances, this concert features more than 90 talented young performers, including Rising Star Award winners and nominees. The show draws on the timeless work of Alan Menken, including songs from “Newsies,” “The Little Mermaid,” “Little Shop of Horrors,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” and “Sister Act.”

MILLBURN, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO