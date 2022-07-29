Union County teams are eager for upcoming football season to begin

unionnewsdaily.com
unionnewsdaily.com
The Gateway Family YMCA Rahway branch announces swim team tryouts
This slideshow requires JavaScript. RAHWAY, NJ — The Gateway Family YMCA has announced upcoming tryout dates for the 2022-2023 fall/winter Rapids Swim Team. Tryouts are scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 11; Tuesday, Aug. 16; and Thursday, Aug. 23, from 6 to 8 p.m., and Saturday, Aug. 27, from 10 a.m. to noon, at the Gateway Family YMCA Rahway branch, 1564 Irving St., Rahway. Interested swimmers ages 6 to 18 can attend any of the tryout sessions; no registration is necessary. The YMCA swim team is open to children from the communities served by the Gateway Family YMCA in eastern Union County and northern Middlesex County.
Congratulations to Toms River East on the big NJ Little League win!
Toms River East 12-year-old Little Leaguers are one step closer to a world championship. This past weekend they defeated the all-star team from Rutherford, 9-0. This is the second state championship in a row for the Ocean County All-Stars. This is the first time the team has repeated a championship...
Duke commit Mackenzie Mgbako transfers to N.J. powerhouse Roselle Catholic
Mackenzie Mgbako is on the move. The 6-foot-8 forward who verbally committed to Duke in the Class of 2023 will transfer to New Jersey powerhouse Roselle Catholic from Gill St. Bernard’s for his senior season. Mgbako’s younger brother, Ethan, will also enroll at Roselle Catholic for his freshman year....
Retired N.J. State Police commander named Newark’s new public safety director
Newark Mayor Ras Baraka on Monday announced the appointment of a retired New Jersey State Police commander as the city’s new public safety director. Fritz Fragé, 64, a retired lieutenant colonel with the State Police, is the new civilian head of the public safety department and its 2,000 employees, including just over 1,000 police officers, 350 firefighters, and 350 civilian employees in those departments and the Office of Emergency Management.
Phil Murphy Wants New Jersey Teachers and Schools to Maintain Secret Blacklist of Problem Children
TRENTON, NJ – New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy wants New Jersey teachers to make a...
roi-nj.com
PrimoHoagies making a surge in North Jersey – and around the country
Eric Bonner, chief operating officer of PrimoHoagies, said he was thrilled with the way the grand opening of the company’s latest location, in West Orange, went on Friday. Hundreds of local residents – and the Seton Hall men’s basketball team – joined in the festivities. “There...
Newest N.J. legal weed store to open Friday
EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting a day-long conference and networking event Sept. 15 at the Crowne Plaza Princeton, featuring many of the state’s leading power players. Tickets are limited. Verano Zen Leaf Neptune Township will become New Jersey’s 18th store offering adult legal weed on Friday,...
unionnewsdaily.com
Paper Mill students to present ‘A Whole New World: A Tribute to Alan Menken’
This slideshow requires JavaScript. MILLBURN, NJ — Paper Mill Playhouse has selected students to be a part of its prestigious Summer Musical Theatre Conservatory for 2022. Members of the competitive conservatory, who earned coveted spots in the various age companies, are directed and choreographed by Paper Mill Playhouse’s professional artistic staff in a fully produced, original concert titled “A Whole New World: A Tribute to Alan Menken.” A show unlike any other produced by Paper Mill Playhouse as part of its “New Voices” performances, this concert features more than 90 talented young performers, including Rising Star Award winners and nominees. The show draws on the timeless work of Alan Menken, including songs from “Newsies,” “The Little Mermaid,” “Little Shop of Horrors,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” and “Sister Act.”
themontclairgirl.com
All About the Utopia That Was Once in Perth Amboy, NJ
A beautiful waterfront and a lineup of delicious seafood restaurants are some of the highlights of Perth Amboy — a Central Jersey town that’s full of culture. What many may not know is that this Middlesex County town has a fascinating past dating back to the 1800s. Raritan Bay Union was a utopian community in Perth Amboy, New Jersey that existed for seven years (1853 – 1860) as an effort to manifest gender, class, and racial equality through intentional living. Read on to learn all about the 19th-century utopia in Perth Amboy.
wrnjradio.com
No injuries after tractor-trailer jackknifes on I-287 in Somerset County
BRIDGEWATER TOWNSHIP, NJ (Somerset County) – No injuries were reported Monday morning after a tractor-trailer jackknifed on Interstate 287 in Somerset County, according to New Jersey State Police spokesperson Sergeant Philip Curry. The incident occurred at 3:51 a.m. on Interstate 287 southbound at milepost 14.7 in Bridgewater Township, Curry...
Two Major Marijuana Firsts Set To Open In New Jersey
New Jersey is going green...and I am not talking about our environmental initiatives. A lot of people have jumped on the marijuana bandwagon since it was legalized in New Jersey back in April. Welcome to the good side... So it is no surprise that we have not one, but TWO...
newjerseyisntboring.com
35 Free New Jersey Events for August 2022
Is your favorite four-letter word FREE? Of course, it is! Good thing there’s plenty of free, fun entertainment going on in NJ all month long is August. Be sure to put these free events (which include fireworks, free movies, festivals, and more) on your calendar. Due to the ongoing...
Experts Make Their Choices About The Greatest New Jersey Song Ever
We all know that New Jersey has always had an issue coming up with a state song, and while we won't go there, we do want to be able the name the best song about the Garden State. New Jersey has been a hot spot for musicians for decades, and...
Amazingly Small New Jersey Town is One Of The Smallest In The Country
When I was living in Central Pennsylvania, the town I worked in had a population of about eight hundred people, on a busy day. Even the town I grew up in, North Wales, was pretty small in comparison to the rest of the county. Small towns are great!. They have...
NJ lost a hero for humanity: A look into the life of Dr. Terry Zealand
New Jersey lost a hero recently. Dr. Terry Zealand, of Howell, NJ, along with his wife Faye, made a huge impact assisting children and families affected by AIDS. It all started in 1985 when Terry and Faye formed The AIDS Resource Foundation, which was started as a result of the couple learning about the plight of a 2-year-old orphan with HIV/AIDS living in the hospital.
Defunct baseball stadium in NJ to make way for major city development
The stadium was once home to minor league baseball’s Newark Bears, which folded in 2013. The stadium location was earmarked for redevelopment before the last brick from the stadium hit the ground. The 11-acre site is located at the corner of Broad and Division Streets and is close to...
New Jersey Globe
Murphy, Buttigieg, N.J. electeds break ground on Portal North Bridge
Gov. Phil Murphy, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, and a horde of New Jersey’s federal, state, and union officials broke ground on the Portal North Bridge in Kearny this morning, formally beginning work on the Gateway Program that has long promised to improve North Jersey’s snarled rail infrastructure.
5 immediate actions to fix New Jersey (Opinion)
We know that according to United Van Lines, most New Jersey moves are out of the state and not into the Garden State. People leave for a variety of reasons, costs, family, job, and retirement. It's telling that so many people leave NJ to retire. Let's face it, living in...
Drought update: How dry is NJ now, and how concerned should you be?
UPDATE as of Monday 8/1... Rain, glorious rain! We had a batch of wet weather slide through New Jersey overnight. Top rainfall totals approached an inch. It makes a little dent in our drought status — maybe rewinding the clock about a week. But it was not a drought buster — the rest of my concerns and analysis below is still valid.
These N.J. towns getting $39M from feds to protect against future flooding
New Jersey municipalities will share $39.35 million in federal funds to protect against flooding under two programs designed to combat climate change. The funding is part of $1 billion allocated Monday from the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities and Flood Mitigation Assistance programs, and both got a boost from President Joe Biden’s administration and his $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure law.
