Union County, NJ

Union County teams are eager for upcoming football season to begin

By JR Parachini
unionnewsdaily.com
 4 days ago
unionnewsdaily.com

unionnewsdaily.com

The Gateway Family YMCA Rahway branch announces swim team tryouts

This slideshow requires JavaScript. RAHWAY, NJ — The Gateway Family YMCA has announced upcoming tryout dates for the 2022-2023 fall/winter Rapids Swim Team. Tryouts are scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 11; Tuesday, Aug. 16; and Thursday, Aug. 23, from 6 to 8 p.m., and Saturday, Aug. 27, from 10 a.m. to noon, at the Gateway Family YMCA Rahway branch, 1564 Irving St., Rahway. Interested swimmers ages 6 to 18 can attend any of the tryout sessions; no registration is necessary. The YMCA swim team is open to children from the communities served by the Gateway Family YMCA in eastern Union County and northern Middlesex County.
RAHWAY, NJ
NJ.com

Retired N.J. State Police commander named Newark’s new public safety director

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka on Monday announced the appointment of a retired New Jersey State Police commander as the city’s new public safety director. Fritz Fragé, 64, a retired lieutenant colonel with the State Police, is the new civilian head of the public safety department and its 2,000 employees, including just over 1,000 police officers, 350 firefighters, and 350 civilian employees in those departments and the Office of Emergency Management.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Newest N.J. legal weed store to open Friday

EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting a day-long conference and networking event Sept. 15 at the Crowne Plaza Princeton, featuring many of the state’s leading power players. Tickets are limited. Verano Zen Leaf Neptune Township will become New Jersey’s 18th store offering adult legal weed on Friday,...
ECONOMY
unionnewsdaily.com

Paper Mill students to present ‘A Whole New World: A Tribute to Alan Menken’

This slideshow requires JavaScript. MILLBURN, NJ — Paper Mill Playhouse has selected students to be a part of its prestigious Summer Musical Theatre Conservatory for 2022. Members of the competitive conservatory, who earned coveted spots in the various age companies, are directed and choreographed by Paper Mill Playhouse’s professional artistic staff in a fully produced, original concert titled “A Whole New World: A Tribute to Alan Menken.” A show unlike any other produced by Paper Mill Playhouse as part of its “New Voices” performances, this concert features more than 90 talented young performers, including Rising Star Award winners and nominees. The show draws on the timeless work of Alan Menken, including songs from “Newsies,” “The Little Mermaid,” “Little Shop of Horrors,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” and “Sister Act.”
MILLBURN, NJ
themontclairgirl.com

All About the Utopia That Was Once in Perth Amboy, NJ

A beautiful waterfront and a lineup of delicious seafood restaurants are some of the highlights of Perth Amboy — a Central Jersey town that’s full of culture. What many may not know is that this Middlesex County town has a fascinating past dating back to the 1800s. Raritan Bay Union was a utopian community in Perth Amboy, New Jersey that existed for seven years (1853 – 1860) as an effort to manifest gender, class, and racial equality through intentional living. Read on to learn all about the 19th-century utopia in Perth Amboy.
PERTH AMBOY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

No injuries after tractor-trailer jackknifes on I-287 in Somerset County

BRIDGEWATER TOWNSHIP, NJ (Somerset County) – No injuries were reported Monday morning after a tractor-trailer jackknifed on Interstate 287 in Somerset County, according to New Jersey State Police spokesperson Sergeant Philip Curry. The incident occurred at 3:51 a.m. on Interstate 287 southbound at milepost 14.7 in Bridgewater Township, Curry...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
newjerseyisntboring.com

35 Free New Jersey Events for August 2022

Is your favorite four-letter word FREE? Of course, it is! Good thing there’s plenty of free, fun entertainment going on in NJ all month long is August. Be sure to put these free events (which include fireworks, free movies, festivals, and more) on your calendar. Due to the ongoing...
POLITICS
New Jersey 101.5

NJ lost a hero for humanity: A look into the life of Dr. Terry Zealand

New Jersey lost a hero recently. Dr. Terry Zealand, of Howell, NJ, along with his wife Faye, made a huge impact assisting children and families affected by AIDS. It all started in 1985 when Terry and Faye formed The AIDS Resource Foundation, which was started as a result of the couple learning about the plight of a 2-year-old orphan with HIV/AIDS living in the hospital.
HOWELL, NJ
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
New Jersey Globe

Murphy, Buttigieg, N.J. electeds break ground on Portal North Bridge

Gov. Phil Murphy, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, and a horde of New Jersey’s federal, state, and union officials broke ground on the Portal North Bridge in Kearny this morning, formally beginning work on the Gateway Program that has long promised to improve North Jersey’s snarled rail infrastructure.
KEARNY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

5 immediate actions to fix New Jersey (Opinion)

We know that according to United Van Lines, most New Jersey moves are out of the state and not into the Garden State. People leave for a variety of reasons, costs, family, job, and retirement. It's telling that so many people leave NJ to retire. Let's face it, living in...
POLITICS
NJ.com

These N.J. towns getting $39M from feds to protect against future flooding

New Jersey municipalities will share $39.35 million in federal funds to protect against flooding under two programs designed to combat climate change. The funding is part of $1 billion allocated Monday from the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities and Flood Mitigation Assistance programs, and both got a boost from President Joe Biden’s administration and his $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure law.
NEWARK, NJ

