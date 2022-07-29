Robert Duane Courtney, 37, Cincinnati, Ohio

wrbiradio.com
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022J Ledford MoneyCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
Costco plans to close another store location in Ohio this fallKristen WaltersSpringdale, OH
cincinnatirefined.com
Ohio Women Launch Free Marketplace for Childcare, Pet-Sitting, Housework in Cincinnati
Need a last-minute sitter? Want some extra helping hands around the house? Fido need a friend while you're away?. Ohio-based Tandem, the only free network for families to find child care, is expanding to the Tri-State. Launching August 1 in Cincinnati, Tandem allows families to find and hire qualified babysitters, nannies, tutors, pet sitters, and house cleaners in the area.
Fox 19
FOX19 NOW wins Emmys in breaking news, sports, and prestigious journalism
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - FOX19 NOW won three Emmys at the annual Ohio Valley National Regional Emmy awards Saturday night. The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences recognizes those in the arts and sciences of television. Fox19 was honored in breaking news, sports, and prestigious journalism. Lauren Minor won...
wvxu.org
Details set for WEBN-FM fireworks
For the seventh consecutive year. WKRC-TV will televise the Western & Southern/WEBN Riverfest fireworks. The last blast of summer arrives 9:07 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, when the Western & Southern/WEBN-FM Rozzi's Famous Fireworks light up the Ohio River in downtown Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky. WKRC-TV again will broadcast the fireworks...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Water Works reports another watermain break in Avondale
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Water Works reported a watermain break in Avondale, Monday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be...
WLWT 5
Crews are on scene of a watermain break on Columbia Road near Mason
MAINEVILLE, Ohio — The Warren County Water and Sewer Department reported a watermain break near Mason, Monday afternoon. Officials say the watermain break is on Columbia Road, south of Socialville-Fosters Road. Crews are on site and are working to contain the break. This content is imported from Twitter. You...
Cincinnati CityBeat
Worst Month Ever: 16 Greater Cincinnati News Stories You May Have Missed in July
Will Ohio lawmakers learn anything after their appalling and, at times, indifferent responses to the child rape victim who was forced to seek an abortion in Indiana thanks to laws that Ohio enacted? Probably not. That's just one of the many, many headlines that made us sigh in shame while covering news in Cincinnati and around the Buckeye State this month. Below, catch up on this and other big headlines from July.
WLWT 5
A crash on the Brent Spence Bridge is blocking lanes and causing delays
COVINGTON, Ky. — The two left lanes are blocked on southbound I-75 on the Brent Spence Bridge, Monday evening. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash is reportedly at mile marker 191.4, just after entering Kentucky from Ohio. Delays are...
WLWT 5
High School Football: 2022 Preseason Blitz 5 Top 25
CINCINNATI — The argument can be made by a handful of teams that they are the top-ranked team in the2022 Preseason Blitz 5 Top 25 presented by TriStateFootball.com. That honor, by the smallest of margins, goes to Lakota West. After heartbreaking losses in the Division I, Region 4 Regional Championship the past two years, the Firebirds are hungry and motivated to take things to the next level.
WRBI Radio
Isiah Christian Eisenmenger, 21, Dillsboro
Isiah Christian Eisenmenger, 21, of Dillsboro passed away Thursday, July 28, 2022. Isiah was born on Tuesday, December 19, 2000 in Lawrenceburg, Indiana; son of Michael Eisenmenger and Jennifer (Behnke) Lucas. Isiah worked for The Waters of Dillsboro and most recently for Pizza Hut in Lawrenceburg as a cook. He enjoyed riding his bicycle and helping people.
Roebling Suspension Bridge near Cincinnati to face intermittent closures due to inspection
COVINGTON, KY — The Roebling Suspension Bridge, that spans the Ohio River between Cincinnati and Covington, Kentucky, will undergo a scheduled inspection beginning Monday and intermittent closures are expected, Kentucky Transportation Officials told our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati. Inspectors will be at the historic bridge Monday through Friday...
Man stabbed to death in Oakley
Cincinnati police have not released any info about a possible suspect or what may have led up to the deadly stabbing.
buckeyefirearms.org
Author of Cincinnati bump-stock ban guilty of bribery & attempted extortion
In 2018, then-Cincinnati City Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld led efforts to get City Council to ban bump stocks within the city limits. We told Sittenfeld and his fellow council members that the law would be struck down, and that the legal fight would wind up costing the city's taxpayers dearly. He didn't listen. We sued, and we won.
FIRST LOOK: Renderings show ideas for Paul Brown Stadium renovations
The county and the Bengals hired Los Angeles-based architecture and design firm Gensler Sports to evaluate the stadium. The firm is expected to present a master plan in November.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Zoo: Hippo mom Bibi now on 24-hour birth watch
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Zoo is now on 24-hour birth watch as they get ready to welcome a new baby hippo. Hippo mom Bibi is getting ready to welcome her second hippo baby. The fierce hippo momma is due in mid-August. But the zoo said the birth could be...
spectrumnews1.com
2022 Danger Wheel creates new memories, economic opportunities in Pendleton
CINCINNATI — Since debuting in 2015, Danger Wheel has brought thousands of people to Cincinnati's Pendleton neighborhood. Those experiences have grown over the years into new family traditions and economic opportunities for the historic community. What You Need To Know. Since 2015, Danger Wheel has brought tens of thousands...
Driver dies after flipping over bridge in downtown Cincinnati
The driver was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where they were pronounced dead.
WRBI Radio
James Richard Seibel, 70
James Richard Seibel, 70, of Greensburg passed away on July 28, 2022. He was born on August 17, 1951 in Greensburg, the son of Ralph and Ruth Maxine Wingham Seibel. Jim was a graduate of Greensburg Community High School. He worked at Bohn Aluminum and Al Reynold’s. Survivors include:...
WKRC
City making improvements to prevent trucks from getting stuck under Madisonville bridge
MADISONVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - The city is trying to prevent problems at a troubled bridge. The railroad bridge at Madison and Kenwood roads in Madisonville has 12 feet of clearance. Trucks that are too tall frequently wind up getting stuck underneath. Madisonville community leaders say the city is working on...
point2homes.com
8781 Sentry Drive, Florence, Boone County, KY, 41042
Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. You won't find a better home at this price! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom tri-level home has been lovingly maintained. The vaulted ceilings on the main floor add a spacious feel. The large kitchen offers plenty of cabinet space & a pantry for extra storage. Enjoy entertaining in the dining area that walks out to the backyard & patio or step down to the cozy family room with a gas fireplace. Upstairs, you will find the primary bedroom with attached bath & walk-in closet, two extra bedrooms and an additional full bathroom. Convenient location off Pleasant Valley Road.
Fox 19
Kids playing with lighters spark fire that significantly damages Avondale home
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Kids playing with lighters caused a Harvey Avenue home to catch on fire Monday. Shortly after 5 p.m., the Cincinnati Fire Department said calls came in from people at Cincinnati Children’s saying they could see smoke and flames from a house one street over. Firefighters arrived...
Comments / 1