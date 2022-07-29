Kenny Mayne on Marshawn Lynch skit: 'Favorite thing I've ever done'

Buffalo, N.Y. (WGR 550) - Former ESPN anchor Kenny Mayne is now the host of the a podcast featured on Audacy, “Hey Mayne” .

It is a weekly podcast where Mayne will talk to someone he knows a little bit about, but is fascinated by a lot. His lineup of guests include athletes, musicians, writers, and celebrities who he’s had encounters with, been inspired by, and generally thought, “I wish I knew more about that person.”

Mayne is no stranger to the Buffalo scene during his time at ESPN, with one of his most famous stories coming when running back Marshawn Lynch was a rookie with the Buffalo Bills. The story was mostly based off Willis McGahee leaving Buffalo on bad terms, saying that there was nothing to do but go to Applebee’s and Dave and Busters.

“We took all that information and made it seem like Marshawn was just the opposite,” said Mayne on Thursday during an appearance on the "Howard and Jeremy Show" on WGR.

Among the other discussions that were had on Thursday with Mayne included his time with ESPN, when he started over at ESPN2 with Stuart Scott and plenty more. That also led him to being the host of RPM, where he grew relationships with some of NASCAR's biggest stars.

Mayne’s podcast debuted on June 30, featuring one of the original anchors for ESPN, Chris Berman. Since then, "Hey Mayne" has featured a number of other prominent guests.

“I sit in front of microphone, as does someone else, and we talk. Someone records it, and they put it out in the universe,” Mayne said.

“I knew all these people going in, and a couple cases I knew them less well than the others. So I did a little brush up, but mostly it’s just a conversation.”

You can listen to “Hey Mayne” on the Audacy app, and listen to Mayne's entire interview during the "Howard and Jeremy Show" in the player below: