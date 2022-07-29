Sony Blames Lack of Big PlayStation Titles for Lower Game Sales in 2022

www.itechpost.com
Related
Echoes of Mana Labyrinth of Lost Heroes Update: Here's What to Expect
Square Enix's new free-to-play action RPG will soon be flooded with new content and event-exclusive items for its 100th-day anniversary. The popular game developer recently announced that Echoes of Mana would soon have a new scenario along with other items for players to collect during the game's 100th Day Anniversary Campaign, according to the game's Twitter and Facebook pages.
[RETRO GAMING] Do You Remember Blast Corps?
Everyone would probably agree that during its height, Blast Corps is a pretty popular game. Not only is the game famous but it also earned a good review. According to review aggregator Metacritic, the game received "universal acclaim", while Retro Gamer gave it a "unanimous critical success." The novelty and...
Google CEO Launches 'Simplicity Sprint' to Get Employee Insights on Efficiency, Productivity Amidst Weaker Q2 Revenue
The company executive announced a new initiative that will gather employee feedback on efficiency. On Wednesday, Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced to employees that the company was launching "Simplicity Sprint," a new effort that will gather ideas from its employees on how to focus and improve efficiency. Google's more than 174,000 employees will now have a chance to personally provide input in the midst of the uncertain economy.
Pixel 6A Gets Update Soon After Launch: Here’s What to Expect
Google's new Android smartphone immediately received an update following its release. Google released a Pixel 6A update just days after the Android smartphone was released. The update addresses an issue that prevented users from unlocking the bootloader and performing mods and is bundled within the device's first update that was released last week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FCC Filings Show Google Battery-Powered Gadget, Amazon Echo Studio Modification
Two recent submissions by Google and Amazon to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) may hint at a few possibilities. Autumn hardware season is rapidly approaching. Two new (FCC) filings from Google and Amazon may indicate a few goods that the company may or may not announce. Google's offering is a...
