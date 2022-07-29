ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Young Couple Shares Disturbing Discovery They Made In Renovated 108-Year-Old House

DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3huKU5_0gxdhToB00

A young couple decided to relocate from the city to a big old farmhouse — a move that is not unusual, but would lead to an unusual discovery. The discovery was made is an American Foursquare house built in 1914. Foursquare houses were popular from the mid-1890s to the late 1930s in America. The wife decided to share their startling discovery in the home in a creepy manner on her Reddit account, and over 500 upvotes and 75 comments would trail her post in just a short while.

She stated, “Young couple moves from the city to a big old farmhouse on land for dirt cheap. They start renovating… Husband is away for work for months at a time. [The] wife is left home alone with the animals and to manage the farm. Will she be possessed when he gets home???… Oh yeah, and when we bought the house there were dozens of dolls on the third floor looking out the window when you pulled up. 😬” From there she added to her creepy tale a comment about the previous owners before revealing the discovery she made.

Old owners were only interested in a “small tote of family photos”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28t2NG_0gxdhToB00
u/_planties Reddit

She remarked that after purchasing the home, the previous owners were given the opportunity to go through the house to see if they had left behind any belongings that they still wanted. What they chose actually surprised her: “We bought the home in probate and I was able to make contact with the family to see if there was anything they wanted (the house came with everything in it and they were hoarders). All they wanted was one small tote of family photos.”

Though their prized possessions were the family photos, the former owners actually left behind over 3,000 square feet of stuff, including a mystery-box in the attic.

Reddit User Found A box Of Mourning Tableaux In Their New House

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NBdOt_0gxdhToB00
u/_planties Reddit

This box was loaded to the brim with treasures from the Victorian era: photos of people that are already dead, but taken in a manner that lends an air of life, making it difficult for people to ascertain who is dead and who is still alive. This creepy practice is popularly known as “Mourning Tableaux,” the mystery for others being just who the people in the photos are.

Wife Shares A Plan For The Discovery

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eo2xS_0gxdhToB00
u/_planties Reddit

Fellow Reddit users had a few things to say about this weird and fascinating discovery, comments including, “This is such an incredible find” and “As someone who collects antique photographs, I’m a little jealous lol; such wonderful little pieces of history.” Two users wrote. “When I see these old photos for sale, it always makes me sad. So glad you are going to celebrate these people” and “What a great treasure to find in your home. 🙂 Thank you for sharing!” other users commented.

The wife, who goes by the username u/_planties on Reddit, informed her audience she plans to honor the memories of the people in the photos by hanging them in their home; she wrote: “We have two staircases in the house, maybe I’ll do a gallery wall going up one of them! … I saved probably 30 or so frames that I found in the house when we were cleaning it out. Maybe that’s what I was saving them for and didn’t know it!” The mystery behind the photos persists, but the memory of the deceased captured in them lives on thanks to _planties.

Comments / 7

Ronda Depenbusch
2d ago

Cool story !! Wish you showed pictures of the inside of the home !!

Reply
6
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antique#American
Lefty Graves

Church lady gives 13-year-old friend’s daughter a ride home from school and demands to see her mother’s jewelry box

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission. Growing up, I enjoyed the freedom of walking to and from school. Everyone else was walking to and from school, and we felt comfortable with our safety in numbers. However, one afternoon my friend became ill and couldn't reach her parents to come and pick her up at school.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
PopCrush

Woman Who Worked in Prison Reveals Why You Should Never Put Sticker Decals on Your Car

A woman on TikTok revealed why she will never put sticker decals on her car — and she's cautioning others to do the same. In a viral video which has so far garnered over 460,000 views, former prison corrections officer Michaela Katharina, who was responsible for securing inmates for two and a half years, reveals the "things [she] will never do after working in corrections."
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
dailyphew.com

“She Stunk, She Couldn’t See, And She Bled All Over The Couch”: Kind People Save A Dying Dog And Her Transformation Is Incredible

Lauren Buckley started fostering animals after she rescued her dog, Brooks. He was on the euthanasia list at an overcrowded Alabama shelter and Buckley simply couldn’t imagine her life without the pup after she found out about him. The whole experience made her realize how many dogs who are facing a grim future could be the perfect companion for someone else if only given the chance. It’s been four years since and Buckley has been loving every second of it!
ALABAMA STATE
Tracey Folly

Woman opens mysterious letter addressed to her husband accusing him of harassing an unnamed woman

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend wasn't happily married, but she wasn't unhappily married either. Her marriage was routine, and she was complacent. However, she never expected anything like this to happen. A strange woman sent her husband a letter asking him to stop harassing her.
Insider

A couple spent $300,000 building a hidden underground home that you can enter by going down a 12-foot spiral slide — tucked inside an unassuming tent

Caroline and Mike Parrish built an Airbnb resembling a tent with a hidden 12-foot slide. The slide in the Asheville, North Carolina, Airbnb — called "Alchemy" — leads to an underground home. The couple's company Treehouses of Serenity builds unique accommodations in the Blue Ridge Mountains. The Parrishes...
ASHEVILLE, NC
DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
162K+
Followers
8K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy