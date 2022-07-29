Too Early for Halloween? Not for Spirit – Halloween Stores to Open in August in El Paso

kisselpaso.com
Beto O'Rourke outlines his campaign priorities as he continues his, 'Drive for Texas'.Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
El Paso events to honor and remember the 23 victims of the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting 3 years ago.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
15th annual 'Plaza Classic Film Festival' kicks off this weekend in El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
The richest person in El Paso is giving away millionsAsh Jurberg
Texans are heading to Mexico to buy cheaper gasAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
RSVP August 2 For Popular El Paso Streetcar Ghost Tour This Month
The frightfully fun and popular ghost tours are back in August - here's how to rsvp to get a seat aboard the El Paso Streetcar. Since last year, the El Paso Streetcar has had great success with its family-fun programming providing historical, live entertainment, read and rides, and ghost tours.
Explore a Fun & Interesting Way to Camp Not Far From El Paso
There is a place you can escape city lights and sounds that isn't far from El Paso. If you feel you could use some peace and quiet time alone or with your significant other, there's a perfect spot. If you enjoy camping out in nature, but don't feel up to...
El Paso Barber Is Looking To Raise Funds To Create Sensory Friendly Barbershop
Edgar “Scissorhands” Guerrero has been cutting hair for over ten years now, but it wasn’t until last year when he decided to take his hair cutting skills to another level, a level that would offer sensory friendly opportunities for children in need. Edgar’s cousin had asked him...
El Paso Artists That Are Absolutely Worth Checking Out
You go anywhere in El Paso & you can see some truly amazing artwork. Whether it's on the side of a building, online, or by transforming your trash into art, El Paso art is truly a sight to behold. And here are some El Paso artists whose work is absolutely checking out.
Foster families needed in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Right now, in El Paso, there is a critical need for foster parents for any age from months to 18 years old. One foster family who we spoke with said the one point they can agree on is that being a foster parent goes beyond being a parental figure. As […]
Cool Canyon Nights Closes Out 2022 Season Thursday with Azucar
We've super-sized Cool Canyon Nights an extra week to give Azucar their due. Monsoonal rains forced the cancellation of their July 7 performance, so we've extended CCN for another Thursday so Azucar can have its night in the spotlight. Fun Times at Cool Canyon Nights. If you like to shake...
Mayor Buys 5,000 UTEP Tickets For City Workers
The UTEP football season opener has just gotten closer to being a sellout. A few days ago, UTEP announced there were fewer than ten thousand tickets left for the August 27th Sun Bowl game against the University of North Texas. Make that “less than 5,000” now. In a...
Child Crisis Center of El Paso Is In Need of Donations For Food Pantry
School is back in session for many borderland students which means when the kiddos head back home after school they will have a huge appetite!. Well, that is the case for the children staying at the Child Crisis Center of El Paso but the center is facing a challenge when it comes to being able to provide their families with food.
KFOX 14
Memorial bell toll ceremony pays tribute to El Paso Walmart shooting victims, families
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — City of El Paso is paying tributes to August 3, 2019 victims and families with a memorial bell toll ceremony. The community is asked to come together to honor and remember the victims of the August 3, 2019 mass shooting. City officials are hosting...
Here Are Pictures of Places In El Paso That You Can Vividly Smell
There are some places you enjoy passing by in El Paso not necessarily for the view but the smell. Oh yes my friend, there are some places in the borderland you can actually smell as you drive by. But we also know about other places you drive by that do...
Abandoned Orphanage In El Paso: Is It Really Haunted or Not?
There is an area in far East El Paso some of you were tempted to visit for thrills and chills. Tons of people have heard about the abandoned orphanage that claims it is haunted while others say it isn't. A few years back I had barely learned about the abandoned...
KVIA
95 South Cuisine keeps El Pasoans coming back
EL PASO, Texas- One local eatery is feeding El Pasoans their special brand of southern food even though the head cook is from New Jersey. Diedra Pratt, the owner of 95 South Cuisine says she makes everything from scratch and to save costs, always buys locally. “El Paso has a...
El Paso non-profit holds backpack giveaway before the start of the new school year
EL PASO, Texas – Monday, Aug 1 is the big day, the first day of school for many kids in the Borderland. A local non-profit organization ‘You Eat I Eat Community Unity Food Pantry’, helped hold a backpack giveaway to get kids ready for the new school year. Dorene Marcus Corothers, Founder of the community The post El Paso non-profit holds backpack giveaway before the start of the new school year appeared first on KVIA.
Taconeta Offering Last Remaining Choco Tacos In El Paso To Customers
Choco Taco lovers, I know that it’s been a very difficult week for you all after hearing the news that Klondike would be discontinuing their famous Choco Taco ice cream. *Cries in Spanish*. In a statement, Klondike officials said they were sorry to Choco Taco lovers for the decision...
Top 4 El Paso Connections To The Number 5
El Paso has a lot of 5's, here are 4 of them. The number 5 has a special significance for numerologists, the superstitious and conspiracy theorists alike. Not to mention this guy ... For numerologists, the number 5, when paired with a person, represents a soul who is vey sensory...
El Paso Speakeasies That Will Transport You Back in Time
A speakeasy is a bar replicates aspects of historical speakeasies- you know, like how they had during the Prohibition era?. While I'm sure El Paso had a few back in the day, speakeasies are suddenly cool again- and you can be transported back in time if you check out these speakeasies in El Paso!
The Mars Volta Set Up a Fun Scavenger Hunt for Fans In El Paso
There are some hidden treasures laying around El Paso waiting for you to discover them. Just the other day a local band that is known all around the world shared some special with the city of El Paso. At first, when The Mars Volta came around with an exciting announcement...
What to know: Tax free weekend in Texas, New Mexico
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With inflation continuing to take a bite out of budgets, now more than ever El Paso and Las Cruces area residents are gearing up to take advantage of the upcoming tax-free weekend. From Friday, August 5 at 12:01 a.m., through midnight Sunday, August 7, Texas, and New Mexico residents can […]
Where in El Paso You Can Watch a Free Outdoor Movie This Weekend
On the lawn, in the park, and at the plaza; movie aficionados who like their movies under the stars have several options this weekend. Here’s where to pack a picnic, blankets, and lawn chairs, and hang with family and friends in the glow of an inflatable movie screen while enjoying a free outdoor flick this Friday and Saturday.
