2022 ILIVE Women’s & Girls Wellness & Lifestyle Ex (July 30)

HHM Health Providing Hundreds of Students With Free School SuppliesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Community Comes together To Help Balch Spring Fire VictimsLarry LeaseBalch Springs, TX
Grass Fire in Glenn Heights Burned Close to Homes But No DamageLarry LeaseGlenn Heights, TX
This Fort Worth rancher has given away $600 million including $25 million this weekAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
CPAC Texas speaker recently gave a "pure Nazi speech."Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Buy Black Business Spotlight: Nana Dot’s Southern Sweets
Audris Barnes, owner is the granddaughter of Dorothy Louise, also known as Nana Dot Nana Dot’s Southern Sweets is an online bakery based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in Southern & Gourmet desserts. We deliver locally around the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, and we ship across the United States (shipments arrive in 1-2 days depending on the destination). Get your favorite southern sweets visit the website:https://www.nanadotssouthernsweets.com/ or contact Audris at.
Wellness Series – Kids Creative Movement (August 2)
Wellness Series Kids Creative Movement, gives kids the opportunity to be creative expressing themselves through dance, gymnastics, yoga, and more. Children must be accompanied by a legal guardian. The classes are held at Sammons Park, 2403 Flora Street, Dallas, Tx 75201, next to the Center Café. Dress yourself and your child in comfortable clothing. The Wellness Series is Tuesdays at 10AM through-Aug 2.
Personal Stories of Tragedies and Triumphs Shared at the Sold-Out Auxiliary of Nexus Mother’s May Brunch
(Featured photo: Louise Hallam Collins, Brunch Chair; Oliver Collins. Harriet Jeffers and Laura Jeffers, Honorary Chairs.)*. Excitement filled the room as supporters of the Auxiliary of Nexus Recovery Center gathered at the sold-out Mother’s May Brunch at the Dallas Country Club to celebrate mothers, grandmothers and all the women in our lives. Proceeds support the mission of Nexus Recovery Center and ensure that mothers with substance use disorder can receive needed services to rebuild their lives and heal alongside their families.
Fort Worth resident installs air conditioners for veterans, seniors
A row of cars, including a sheriff patrol vehicle, pulled into the Stop Six neighborhood on a recent sunny morning. Kelly Biggs, a Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office deputy, unloaded a window air conditioning unit box with a bag of tools and headed for a resident’s house. Biggs is...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas 12-Year-Old Loses Battle to Bone Cancer, Leaves Legacy of Giving
Isabelle "Izzy" Martin was more than your average 12-year-old middle school girl. She was a force in fundraising for the rare cancer she fought so hard against for more than two years: osteosarcoma, a bone cancer. Izzy died Friday morning surrounded by her family at home. "Our warrior went home...
CW33 NewsFix
Top spots for cheesecake around Dallas & North Texas, according to Tripadvisor
DALLAS (KDAF) — Don’t be afraid to dive head-first into your sweet tooth cravings especially this hot weekend in North Texas, you deserve a cool sweet treat. So, why not grab some delicious cheesecake?. Why suggest cheesecake? Well, Saturday, July 30 is National Cheesecake Day! NationalToday says, “Separately,...
Brand new episode of Y’all-itics we just released this morning
DALLAS — This past year has taught us not to take electricity for granted. Water is now another one of those resources and Texas needs more of it. The cities of Dallas and Fort Worth say they’ll have to have five new reservoirs to keep up with all the new residents and businesses moving there. But building reservoirs means flooding thousands of acres in rural Texas. And folks in northeast Texas – where one of these is proposed – say they have too much at stake. That’s why folks in northeast Texas are fighting back against one proposed there called Marvin Nichols — that would send water to the metroplex.
On Fort Worth’s northern edge, residents, developers tackle growth differently
Just three weeks before Fort Worth’s zoning commission was expected to vote on a proposed rental development in far northwest Fort Worth, a group of 15 Lake Country Estates residents met on a Sunday evening to work on a strategy to oppose the development. Since March 2022, these homeowners...
HHM Health Providing Hundreds of Students With Free School Supplies
HHM Health provided much-needed relief by handing out free items at their back to school fair.Kenny Eliason/Unsplash. The school season is right around the corner and inflation is not making it easy for families. CBS DFW reports that HHM Health is providing relief in the form of handing out free items at their back-to-school fair. Hundreds of families waited in line to get free school supplies. Kids received notebooks, pens, pencils, and a backpack.
More than 600,000 Acres Have Burned Across Texas
Fire crews are battling fires across the state.Matt C/Unsplash. As temperatures continue to soar, Texas saw 17 new fires ignite across the state. On Saturday, 10 were still active. NBC 5 reports that this trend is not expected to end any time soon. The conditions have become hot and dry, and it's supposed to continue for a while. According to Texas A&M Forest Service's spokeswoman Erin O'Conner says that since the start of 2022, over 6,900 wildfires have burned more than 600,000 acres. A combination of little rest and triple-digit heat is making fire crews jobs harder and more dangerous.
They Stole Hearts: Former Bank Robbers Deliver Powerful Message
Eva D. Coleman, Lifestyle and Culture Editor | Texas Metro News. Two former bank robbers, affectionately known as “FoxandRob” walked into First United Bank in downtown Dallas dressed in all white on June 17, 2022 and delivered the most powerful speech on what it means to be free.
Dallas County Health and Human Services hosting Back to School Rally
The rally will be located at New Light Church at 1300 S Beltline Rd in Mesquite from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.!
604 Rough Creek Drive, McKinney, Collin County, TX, 75071
Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Property Summary for 604 Rough Creek Drive Español?. Enjoy your Own Oasis in the Backyard. Pool, spa, tanning ledge, water fall to enjoy year round. The covered patio has a place for dining and a built-in grill. Located in Wynn Ridge Estates with all of the the amazing Stone Bridge community features in the heart of McKinney. The open concept with cathedral ceilings are sure to delight with sun-drenched light and plantation shutters throughout the home. This home has a 2.5 garage with lots of storage including a full extra room that could be added. Panoramic master retreat and 2nd guest down. Upstairs a open game room, loft, and media room. Two bedrooms with window seats and jack and jill bathrooms. The kitchen is perfect for entertaining with a large island and mini desk in the kitchen. The entryway is elaborate with soaring ceilings. The extra design features make this a true Texas dream.
UT Arlington Grad defies the Odds
Carolyn Woahloe is now officially a Licensed Nurse Practitioner. From CNA to LVN, ADN, BSN, MSN, and now NP, Woahloe proves that anything is possible. While there are many others who reached the same milestone, this recent grad survived a life of poverty and civil war in Liberia. She didn't enter a classroom until the age of 10 and learned an entirely new language and culture in order to achieve her goal of giving back. She now heads the Liberian Nurses Association and shares why she is thrilled to use her story of survival to inspire others.
Dallas rehab hospital ranked among United States’ best for 2022-23 by U.S. News
Recently U.S. News released their rankings of the best hospitals for rehabilitation in the country and a Dallas rehab hospital among other Select Medical rehab hospitals.
Rising Rent Squeezing Some North Texas Families Closer to Homelessness
If you have spent any time looking for an apartment or house to rent, you have noticed prices in North Texas are on the rise. The average rent for a two-bedroom apartment has gone up 37% in Dallas over the past year, according to rent.com. Combine that with inflation and...
The extreme weather in the North Texas area in recent weeks fatal for ten Tarrant County residents, most of them living without air conditioners
Texas – In recent weeks, the North Texas area has been heavily hit by a heat wave that causes a lot of problems for everyone, but it’s especially dangerous for the homeless, pregnant women, and people who work outside for an extended period of time. Heat stroke, heart...
A Little Whimsy and Little Green Men: A White Rock Elementary Home for the Ages
When it comes to writing about past-decade homes, I can’t resist looking them up in the old Dallas Morning News archives. Sometimes I find builder advertisements for the home or its new subdivision. Other times, I find someone notable once lived there. But my favorite finds are the ones that just add a little whimsy to a home and its former occupant’s history. In this case, I found a news story about the first owner of this week’s featured Ebby Halliday Realtors home, 9419 Covemeadow Drive in Lake Highlands.
Crown Tacos brings authentic Mexican food to Keller
Crown Tacos opened in Keller on July 9. (Courtesy Crown Tacos) Crown Tacos held its grand opening July 9 at 801 S. Main St., Keller. The restaurant was opened by Crown Catering Texas. It will offer an array of dishes, including homemade dishes such as tortillas and salsas. Crown Tacos was “10 years in the making with authentic flavors straight from the heart of Mexico,” the restaurant said via a Facebook message. 817-739-7497. www.crowncateringtexas.com.
Women’s Leadership Summit Offers Strategies For Success
Highly accomplished women of color will share their strategies for success during a two-day Women’s Leadership Summit on August 5 – 6, 2022 at the Renaissance Dallas Hotel, 2222 N. Stemmons Freeway, Dallas, TX 75207. Deryl McKissack, President/CEO of McKissack and McKissack which manages a $15 billion portfolio...
