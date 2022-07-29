DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan couple has been arrested for the endangerment of a child. On June 16, Dothan police say that both they and local DHR were involved in the discovery of a home that had narcotics accessible to children. The narcotics were found at the home of a couple in the 100 block of Pine Needle Drive, according to DPD.

