wtvy.com
Four-way stop coming to intersection in Ino
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An ALDOT project is underway at Alabama Highway 134 and County Roads 460 and 461 in Ino, Alabama. On Monday, August 1, crew began setting up in preparation for the project at the intersection of Alabama Highway 134 and Coffee County Roads 460 and 461. This project is set to convert the current intersection into a four-way stop.
Police officer shortages impacting small departments in Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — From patrol officers to dispatchers to school resource officers and more, local law enforcement agencies have been holding hiring events to fill empty spots. “We’re consistently taking applications as they come. It’s very few and far between,” Columbiana Lt. Sasha Knighten said. Knighten says they are fully staffed right now with […]
wdhn.com
Dothan couple charged with chemical endangerment of a child
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan couple has been arrested for the endangerment of a child. On June 16, Dothan police say that both they and local DHR were involved in the discovery of a home that had narcotics accessible to children. The narcotics were found at the home of a couple in the 100 block of Pine Needle Drive, according to DPD.
wdhn.com
UPDATE: 1 dead after Dale County fire
DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The deadly house fire in Dale County early Sunday morning is still an active investigation. The house fire killed one man and sent a mother and son to the hospital. The mother was released from Flowers Hospital on Sunday, and the son was released...
wtvy.com
Wiregrass Wonders: Hunt’s Restaurant
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - 66 years ago, the legacy of Hunt’s Restaurant was born. “My daddy opened this place back in November of 1956,” said owner Tim Reeves. “He was working for Mr. Charlie Hunt. That’s the reason it’s called Hunt’s. He leased the place from him. He looked after Mr. and Mrs. hunt. After he died, they willed daddy this place.”
UPDATE: Bonifay woman charged with murder of missing Dothan couple
UPDATE: HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — A Bonifay woman has been charged with murder in the deaths of a couple who went missing in Dothan in early July. According to the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, Sheena Marie Thurman, 35, of Bonifay is facing one count of murder in Holmes County and one count in Dothan […]
Dothan Police launch joint investigation into possible double murder
Dothan Police Department alongside Holmes County Florida Sheriff’s Office believe they have recovered the bodies of two missing Dothan residents, Shauna Terry and Damien Bell. According to Dothan Police, authorities say Terry and Bell were last located July 8 leaving a motel on Montgomery Highway in Dothan late that...
wdhn.com
Geneva Co. man charged with murder in Hartford killing
HARTFORD, Ala. (WDHN) — Hartford police have formally charged a man in the Sunday killing of a Florida woman. Brandon Waddell, of Hartford, has now been charged with the murder of Angel Nicole Stout, 25, from Graceville, Florida, according to Hartford Police Chief Annie Ward. Stout was found dead...
wtvy.com
This one thing could determine verdict in McCraney murder trial
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - How one issue is settled will go a long way in determining whether a jury finds murder suspect Coley McCraney guilty of killing two Dothan teens. His attorneys are asking a Dale County judge to permit testimony that would cast serious doubt that McCraney shot 17-year-olds J.B. Beasley and Tracie Hawlett in 1999.
wdhn.com
DEADLY CRASH: Troy man killed in Pike Co.
PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A Troy man was killed in a Sunday night car crash in Pike County. Officials responded to the scene that happened on Highway 87, around five miles south of Troy. The single-vehicle crash happened around 10:30 p.m. when Jessie L. Dixon Jr., 61, left...
Florida woman found slain in south Alabama home; suspect jailed
A Florida woman was found slain in a south Alabama home Sunday. Hartford police responded about 8:30 a.m. to a home on Highway 167 North, near Geneva County Road 45. When they arrived, they found Angel Nicole Stout dead. Authorities have not said how Stout was killed. The 25-year-old victim...
Arrest made in apparent double murder investigation
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — An arrest has been made in connection to an apparent double murder being investigated by the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office and Dothan Police Department. According to our sister station, WDHN, two bodies were recovered in near Bonifay off Long Round Bay Road on Friday. Authorities arrested 35-year-old Sheena Marie Thurman […]
wtvy.com
City of Dothan employee fired amid feeding scandal, arrests possible
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - City of Dothan’s Leisure Services is the target of a criminal investigation into possible corruption within the feeding program it administers. One of the department’s employees has been terminated in a suspected scam that may have bilked taxpayers out of thousands or more, multiple sources confirmed to WTVY News 4.
washingtoncounty.news
Alabama man arrested for meth
An Alabama man is behind bars on methamphetamine charges after a traffic stop by a Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) deputy. The deputy initiated the stop on Pate Pond Road near Church Avenue on July 29 where a department issued K-9 alerted to the presence of narcotics during the stop. A search of the vehicle was conducted during which methamphetamine was found..
holmescounty.news
One arrested in double homicide, more arrests expected
A Bonifay woman has been arrested and charged with first degree murder in the double homicide that is currently under investigation by the Holmes County Sheriff's Office and the Dothan Police Department. On July 11, the Dothan Police Department received a missing persons report for Shauna Terry and her boyfriend,...
wdhn.com
Missing Geneva Co. woman found after crashing her car
EVERGREEN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Geneva County woman who went missing on Wednesday has now been found after crashing her car. Police in the south Alabama town of Evergreen were called after Teresa Carlo overturned her car, according to the Geneva County Sheriff’s Office. After the crash, she...
wdhn.com
“This case does not need to be continued”: Stage nearly set for McCraney trial
OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) —One of the big topics discussed this morning was the defense questioning what would happen if one of the jurors test positive for COVID-19. From there, Judge Filmore says he is open to having a couple of extra jurors in case of a COVID-19 case but says both the state and McCraney’s have to agree.
washingtoncounty.news
Three arrested on drug charges
Three men landed in jail on drug charges after a traffic stop on the afternoon of July 29. Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) conducted a traffic stop at Highway 77 and Mud Hill Road at approximately 2:45 p.m.. K-9 Axil performed a perimeter search of the vehicle and alerted to the presence of narcotics. A subsequent search of the vehicle found glass smoking pipes, a black zipper pouch containing another smoking device and a plastic bag that field tested positive for methamphetamine.
Police searching for a drive-by shooting suspect
CHIPLEY, Fla. (The Washington County News) — Investigators are searching for a suspect in a drive-by shooting, Chipley Police said Friday. Warrants have been issued for Antonio Dewayne Brigham, 24, of Chipley, for shooting into or throwing a deadly missile into dwelling, discharge of a firearm from a vehicle, and aggravated battery with a deadly […]
Former sheriff’s deputy charged in connection to drug trafficking operation
A former sheriff's deputy in Gadsden County, Florida was sentenced to 10 months in federal prison in connection to a drug trafficking operation, according to the Department of Justice.
