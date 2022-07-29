ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dothan, AL

Comments / 0

Related
wtvy.com

Four-way stop coming to intersection in Ino

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An ALDOT project is underway at Alabama Highway 134 and County Roads 460 and 461 in Ino, Alabama. On Monday, August 1, crew began setting up in preparation for the project at the intersection of Alabama Highway 134 and Coffee County Roads 460 and 461. This project is set to convert the current intersection into a four-way stop.
DOTHAN, AL
CBS 42

Police officer shortages impacting small departments in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — From patrol officers to dispatchers to school resource officers and more, local law enforcement agencies have been holding hiring events to fill empty spots. “We’re consistently taking applications as they come. It’s very few and far between,” Columbiana Lt. Sasha Knighten said. Knighten says they are fully staffed right now with […]
ALABAMA STATE
wdhn.com

Dothan couple charged with chemical endangerment of a child

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan couple has been arrested for the endangerment of a child. On June 16, Dothan police say that both they and local DHR were involved in the discovery of a home that had narcotics accessible to children. The narcotics were found at the home of a couple in the 100 block of Pine Needle Drive, according to DPD.
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

UPDATE: 1 dead after Dale County fire

DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The deadly house fire in Dale County early Sunday morning is still an active investigation. The house fire killed one man and sent a mother and son to the hospital. The mother was released from Flowers Hospital on Sunday, and the son was released...
DALE COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dothan, AL
Local
Alabama Traffic
Local
Alabama Government
Dothan, AL
Traffic
Dothan, AL
Government
wtvy.com

Wiregrass Wonders: Hunt’s Restaurant

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - 66 years ago, the legacy of Hunt’s Restaurant was born. “My daddy opened this place back in November of 1956,” said owner Tim Reeves. “He was working for Mr. Charlie Hunt. That’s the reason it’s called Hunt’s. He leased the place from him. He looked after Mr. and Mrs. hunt. After he died, they willed daddy this place.”
DOTHAN, AL
AL.com

Dothan Police launch joint investigation into possible double murder

Dothan Police Department alongside Holmes County Florida Sheriff’s Office believe they have recovered the bodies of two missing Dothan residents, Shauna Terry and Damien Bell. According to Dothan Police, authorities say Terry and Bell were last located July 8 leaving a motel on Montgomery Highway in Dothan late that...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Geneva Co. man charged with murder in Hartford killing

HARTFORD, Ala. (WDHN) — Hartford police have formally charged a man in the Sunday killing of a Florida woman. Brandon Waddell, of Hartford, has now been charged with the murder of Angel Nicole Stout, 25, from Graceville, Florida, according to Hartford Police Chief Annie Ward. Stout was found dead...
HARTFORD, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dothan Traffic Survey
wtvy.com

This one thing could determine verdict in McCraney murder trial

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - How one issue is settled will go a long way in determining whether a jury finds murder suspect Coley McCraney guilty of killing two Dothan teens. His attorneys are asking a Dale County judge to permit testimony that would cast serious doubt that McCraney shot 17-year-olds J.B. Beasley and Tracie Hawlett in 1999.
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

DEADLY CRASH: Troy man killed in Pike Co.

PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A Troy man was killed in a Sunday night car crash in Pike County. Officials responded to the scene that happened on Highway 87, around five miles south of Troy. The single-vehicle crash happened around 10:30 p.m. when Jessie L. Dixon Jr., 61, left...
TROY, AL
WMBB

Arrest made in apparent double murder investigation

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — An arrest has been made in connection to an apparent double murder being investigated by the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office and Dothan Police Department. According to our sister station, WDHN, two bodies were recovered in near Bonifay off Long Round Bay Road on Friday. Authorities arrested 35-year-old Sheena Marie Thurman […]
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
wtvy.com

City of Dothan employee fired amid feeding scandal, arrests possible

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - City of Dothan’s Leisure Services is the target of a criminal investigation into possible corruption within the feeding program it administers. One of the department’s employees has been terminated in a suspected scam that may have bilked taxpayers out of thousands or more, multiple sources confirmed to WTVY News 4.
DOTHAN, AL
washingtoncounty.news

Alabama man arrested for meth

An Alabama man is behind bars on methamphetamine charges after a traffic stop by a Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) deputy. The deputy initiated the stop on Pate Pond Road near Church Avenue on July 29 where a department issued K-9 alerted to the presence of narcotics during the stop. A search of the vehicle was conducted during which methamphetamine was found..
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
holmescounty.news

One arrested in double homicide, more arrests expected

A Bonifay woman has been arrested and charged with first degree murder in the double homicide that is currently under investigation by the Holmes County Sheriff's Office and the Dothan Police Department. On July 11, the Dothan Police Department received a missing persons report for Shauna Terry and her boyfriend,...
BONIFAY, FL
wdhn.com

Missing Geneva Co. woman found after crashing her car

EVERGREEN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Geneva County woman who went missing on Wednesday has now been found after crashing her car. Police in the south Alabama town of Evergreen were called after Teresa Carlo overturned her car, according to the Geneva County Sheriff’s Office. After the crash, she...
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
washingtoncounty.news

Three arrested on drug charges

Three men landed in jail on drug charges after a traffic stop on the afternoon of July 29. Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) conducted a traffic stop at Highway 77 and Mud Hill Road at approximately 2:45 p.m.. K-9 Axil performed a perimeter search of the vehicle and alerted to the presence of narcotics. A subsequent search of the vehicle found glass smoking pipes, a black zipper pouch containing another smoking device and a plastic bag that field tested positive for methamphetamine.
CHIPLEY, FL
WMBB

Police searching for a drive-by shooting suspect

CHIPLEY, Fla. (The Washington County News) — Investigators are searching for a suspect in a drive-by shooting, Chipley Police said Friday. Warrants have been issued for Antonio Dewayne Brigham, 24, of Chipley, for shooting into or throwing a deadly missile into dwelling, discharge of a firearm from a vehicle, and aggravated battery with a deadly […]
CHIPLEY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy