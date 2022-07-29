A self-amplifying USP14-TAZ loop drives the progression and liver metastasis of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma

Read on www.nature.com
Improved overall survival is associated with adjuvant chemotherapy after definitive concurrent chemoradiotherapy for N3 nasopharyngeal cancer
Concurrent chemoradiotherapy is the established treatment for locally advanced nasopharyngeal carcinoma (NPC). However, there is no evidence supporting routine adjuvant chemotherapy. We aimed to demonstrate the effect of adjuvant chemotherapy on survival and distant metastasis in high-risk N3 NPC patients. We linked the Taiwan Cancer Registry and Cause of Death database to obtain data. Clinical N3 NPC patients were divided as those receiving definitive concurrent chemoradiotherapy (CCRT) with adjuvant 5-fluorouracil and platinum (PF) chemotherapy and those receiving no chemotherapy after CCRT. Patients receiving neoadjuvant chemotherapy were excluded. We compared overall survival, disease-free survival, local control, and distant metastasis in both groups using Cox proportional hazards regression analysis. Propensity-score matching was also performed to evaluate the independent effect of adjuvant PF in a matched cohort with similar baseline characteristics. We included 431 patients (152 and 279 patients in the adjuvant PF and observation groups, respectively). Median follow-up was 4.3Â years. The 5-year overall survival were 69.1% and 57.4% in the adjuvant PF chemotherapy and observation groups, respectively (p"‰="‰0.02). Adjuvant PF chemotherapy was associated with a lower risk of death (hazard ratio [HR] 0.61, 95% confidence interval [CI] 0.43"“0.84; p"‰="‰0.003), even after adjusting for baseline prognostic factors (HR 0.61, 95% CI 0.43"“0.86; p"‰="‰0.005). Distant metastasis-free survival at 12Â months was higher in the adjuvant PF chemotherapy group than in the observation group (98% vs 84.8%; p"‰<"‰0.001). After adjusting for baseline prognostic factors, adjuvant PF chemotherapy was associated with freedom from distant metastasis (HR 0.11, 95% CI 0.02"“0.46; p"‰="‰0.003). Adjuvant chemotherapy was also associated with a decreased risk of death (HR 0.59, 95% CI 0.41"“0.85, p"‰="‰0.004) in a propensity score-matched cohort. Prospective evaluation of adjuvant PF chemotherapy in N3 NPC patients treated with definitive CCRT is warranted because adjuvant PF chemotherapy was associated with improved overall survival and decreased risk of distant metastasis.
The fifth story in Asian perspectives, regions, new markers, and renal denervation
This month's edition of Hypertension Research and the Special Issue on Hypertension in Asia includes one review article, two original articles, one brief report, and two commentaries. Zhang et al. nicely review the relationship between the prevalence of hypertension and altitude using the pooled prevalence of hypertension from Chinese and English databases [1]. Previously, Narvaez-Guerra et al. reviewed the association between high altitude and hypertension, demonstrating the possible pathway for chronic exposure to high altitudes to mediate increased blood pressure in highlanders with a schematic figure [2]. Zhang et al. demonstrate that a 100"‰m increase in elevation tends to increase the observed prevalence of hypertension by 1.2%, but only in individuals of Tibetan ethnicity, as this phenomenon interestingly was not found when analyzing all highlanders or all Asians [1]. In the Japan Morning Surge-Home Blood Pressure (J-HOP) study, Waki et al. demonstrate that the left ventricular mass index (LVMI) can serve as a superior marker of cardiovascular disease events when compared with home blood pressure monitoring [3]. They suggest that hypertensive patients with LVMI should receive home blood pressure monitoring, and clinicians should always consider the cause of increased LVMI and determine the appropriate interventions. Moreover, in the Toon study, a longitudinal study in Ehime Prefecture in Japan, Tajima et al. demonstrate that salivary alpha-amylase (sAA) is associated with an increase in arterial stiffness [4]. sAA is secreted in salivary glands upon Î²-adrenergic receptor activation. Thus, the authors provide one possible mechanism for the association between high sAA levels and arterial stiffness via the activation of the sympathetic nervous system under psychological stress. Furthermore, Ueno et al. report that social participation contributes to better hypertension management among older people in Japan [5]. Hypertension is a noncommunicable disease, but communication with other individuals is associated with better control of hypertension in elderly individuals. Recently, Golaszewski et al. reported that social isolation and loneliness were independently associated with a higher risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD) among postmenopausal women in the United States [6]. Increased CVD risk may be based on worse management of hypertension owing to a lack of social participation. Furthermore, Park discusses the number and age-adjusted prevalence of hypertensive patients receiving treatment in Japan and Korea [7] based on Waki's previous work [8]. Ogoyama et al. [9]. summarize recent works of renal denervation based on Panchavinnin's reports [10] and several previous reports. Therefore, please enjoy the fifth installment of the Special Issue for Hypertension in Asia.
A multiomics disease progression signature of low-risk ccRCC
Clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC) is the most common renal cancer. Identification of ccRCC likely to progress, despite an apparent low risk at the time of surgery, represents a key clinical issue. From a cohort of adult ccRCC patients (n"‰="‰443), we selected low-risk tumors progressing within a 5-years average follow-up (progressors: P, n"‰="‰8) and non-progressing (NP) tumors (n"‰="‰16). Transcriptome sequencing, miRNA sequencing and proteomics were performed on tissues obtained at surgery. We identified 151 proteins, 1167 mRNAs and 63 miRNAs differentially expressed in P compared to NP low-risk tumors. Pathway analysis demonstrated overrepresentation of proteins related to "LXR/RXR and FXR/RXR Activation", "Acute Phase Response Signaling" in NP compared to P samples. Integrating mRNA, miRNA and proteomic data, we developed a 10-component classifier including two proteins, three genes and five miRNAs, effectively differentiating P and NP ccRCC and capturing underlying biological differences, potentially useful to identify "low-risk" patients requiring closer surveillance and treatment adjustments. Key results were validated by immunohistochemistry, qPCR and data from publicly available databases. Our work suggests that LXR, FXR and macrophage activation pathways could be critically involved in the inhibition of the progression of low-risk ccRCC. Furthermore, a 10-component classifier could support an early identification of apparently low-risk ccRCC patients.
A novel circulating miRNA panel for non-invasive ovarian cancer diagnosis and prognosis
Ovarian cancer (OC) is an aggressive disease, primarily diagnosed in late stages with only 20% of patients surviving more than 5 years after diagnosis. There is a pending need to improve current diagnostics and prognostics. Methods. In this study, we investigated total circulating cell-free microRNA (cf-miRNA) levels as well as...
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
Extracellular vesicles enriched in connexin 43 promote a senescent phenotype in bone and synovial cells contributing to osteoarthritis progression
The accumulation of senescent cells is a key characteristic of aging, leading to the progression of age-related diseases such as osteoarthritis (OA). Previous data from our laboratory has demonstrated that high levels of the transmembrane protein connexin 43 (Cx43) are associated with a senescent phenotype in chondrocytes from osteoarthritic cartilage. OA has been reclassified as a musculoskeletal disease characterized by the breakdown of the articular cartilage affecting the whole joint, subchondral bone, synovium, ligaments, tendons and muscles. However, the mechanisms that contribute to the spread of pathogenic factors throughout the joint tissues are still unknown. Here, we show for the first time that small extracellular vesicles (sEVs) released by human OA-derived chondrocytes contain high levels of Cx43 and induce a senescent phenotype in targeted chondrocytes, synovial and bone cells contributing to the formation of an inflammatory and degenerative joint environment by the secretion of senescence-associated secretory associated phenotype (SASP) molecules, including IL-1ÃŸ and IL-6 and MMPs. The enrichment of Cx43 changes the protein profile and activity of the secreted sEVs. Our results indicate a dual role for sEVs containing Cx43 inducing senescence and activating cellular plasticity in target cells mediated by NF-kÃŸ and the extracellular signal-regulated kinase 1/2 (ERK1/2), inducing epithelial-to-mesenchymal transition (EMT) signalling programme and contributing to the loss of the fully differentiated phenotype. Our results demonstrated that Cx43-sEVs released by OA-derived chondrocytes spread senescence, inflammation and reprogramming factors involved in wound healing failure to neighbouring tissues, contributing to the progression of the disease among cartilage, synovium, and bone and probably from one joint to another. These results highlight the importance for future studies to consider sEVs positive for Cx43 as a new biomarker of disease progression and new target to treat OA.
Epstein"“Barr virus and multiple sclerosis
Epstein"“Barr virus (EBV) is a ubiquitous human lymphotropic herpesvirus with a well-established causal role in several cancers. Recent studies have provided compelling epidemiological and mechanistic evidence for a causal role of EBV in multiple sclerosis (MS). MS is the most prevalent chronic inflammatory and neurodegenerative disease of the central nervous system and is thought to be triggered in genetically predisposed individuals by an infectious agent, with EBV as the lead candidate. How a ubiquitous virus that typically leads to benign latent infections can promote cancer and autoimmune disease in at-risk populations is not fully understood. Here we review the evidence that EBV is a causal agent for MS and how various risk factors may affect EBV infection and immune control. We focus on EBV contributing to MS through reprogramming of latently infected B lymphocytes and the chronic presentation of viral antigens as a potential source of autoreactivity through molecular mimicry. We consider how knowledge of EBV-associated cancers may be instructive for understanding the role of EBV in MS and discuss the potential for therapies that target EBV to treat MS.
Prevalence and associated factors of tuberculosis among isoniazid users and non-users of HIV patients in Dessie, Ethiopia
Tuberculosis (TB) is major public health concern and Isoniazid Preventive Therapy (IPT) helps to prevent TB development among patients living with human immune deficiency virus (PLWHIV). However, the evidence is limited especially in the study area. Therefore, this study aimed to determine the prevalence and factors associated with TB among IPT users and non-IPT users of PLWHIV in Dessie, Ethiopia. A comparative cross-sectional study was employed for1 month in Dessie. A total of 326 respondents were selected using systematic random sampling. Bivariable and multivariable logistic regression analyses were computed to identify factors associated with Tuberculosis. In multivariable analysis, AOR with 95% CI was used to declare statistically significant variables with TB. The prevalence of TB among non-IPT users was 48.5%, (95% CI 40.8"“56.2%), and among IPT users was 8%, (95% CI 5"“13%). Cotrimoxazole prophylaxis therapy (CPT) (AOR"‰="‰5.835, 95% CI 2.565"“13.274), IPT (AOR"‰="‰10.359, 95% CI 4.054"“26.472), ART adherence (AOR"‰="‰30.542, 95% CI 12.871"“72.475), and believing that IPT use prevents TB (AOR"‰="‰0.093, 95% CI 0.018"“0.484) were statistically significant factors. The prevalence of TB was higher among non-IPT users than among IPT users. Therefore, efforts should be strengthened to implement widespread use of IPT among adult PLWHIV.
Author Correction: Cancer-associated fibroblasts require proline synthesis by PYCR1 for the deposition of pro-tumorigenic extracellular matrix
In the version of this article initially published, the surname of the third author, Carla Riera-Domingo, was misspelled as Riero-Domingo. The error has been corrected in the HTML and PDF versions of the article. Emily J. Kay,Â David Sumpton,Â J. Henry M. DÃ¤britz,Â Saverio Tardito,Â Claudia Boldrini,Â Juan R. Hernandez-Fernaud,Â...
Association of compliance with COVID-19 public health measures with depression
Although previous studies have demonstrated increased depression related to COVID-19, the reasons for this are not well-understood. We investigated the association of compliance with COVID-19 public health measures with depression. Data from the 2020 Korea Community Health Survey were analyzed. The main independent variable was compliance with rules based on three performance variables (social distancing, wearing a mask in indoor facilities, and outdoors). Depression was assessed using Patient Health Questionnaire-9 scores. Of 195,243 participants, 5,101 participants had depression. Bad and moderate performance scores for compliance were associated with depression (Bad score, men: adjusted odds ratio [aOR]"‰="‰2.24, 95% confidence interval [CI]"‰="‰1.29"“3.87; women: aOR"‰="‰2.42, 95% CI"‰="‰1.42"“4.13; moderate score, men: aOR"‰="‰1.31, 95% CI"‰="‰1.02"“1.68; women: aOR"‰="‰1.28, 95% CI"‰="‰1.07"“1.53). In the subgroup analysis, among the quarantine rules, not wearing a mask indoors was the most prominently associated with depression. In participants with a high level of education, non-compliance with quarantine rules was significantly associated with depression. People who do not comply with public health measures are more likely to be depressed. The preparation and observance of scientific quarantine rules can help mental health in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and another infectious disease pandemic that may come.
Head and neck cancer presentations in the emergency department during the COVID-19 pandemic
Introduction It is not uncommon to note patients with painful orofacial lesions presenting via the emergency department to the on-call team. However, during the COVID-19 pandemic, we saw a surge in these attendances, prompting a review of our emergency database. Methods The maxillofacial emergency database was retrospectively reviewed in the...
Associations between physical physique/fitness in children and bone development during puberty: a 4-year longitudinal study
Bone growth is most remarkable during puberty. This study aimed to clarify the effects of physique and physical strength on bone mineral density and bone metabolism markers during puberty to help improve bone growth during puberty and prevent future osteoporosis. There were 277 pubertal participants (125 boys and 152 girls) in this survey from 2009 to 2015, all aged 10/11 and 14/15Â years. The measures included physical fitness/physique indices (such as muscle ratio etc.), grip strength, bone density (osteo sono-assessment index, OSI), and bone metabolism markers (bone-type alkaline phosphatase and type I collagen cross-linked N-telopeptide). At 10/11-years-old for girls, a positive correlation was found between body size/grip strength and OSI. At 14/15-year-old for boys, all body size factors/grip strength were positively correlated with OSI. The change in body muscle ratio was positively correlated with change in OSI for both sexes. The height, body muscle ratio and grip strength at 10/11-year-old were significantly associated with OSI (positively) and bone metabolism markers (negatively) at 14/15-year-old for both sexes. Adequate physique building after 10/11Â years for boys and before 10/11Â years for girls may be effective in increasing peak bone mass.
To the Moon! South Korea’s first lunar mission is on its way
Danuri, officially known as the Korea Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter, will orbit the celestial body for a year. You have full access to this article via your institution. South Korea’s first lunar mission blasted off from Cape Canaveral in Florida at 7.08 p.m. local time today, and is now on its way to the Moon. The successful launch of Danuri, officially known as the Korea Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter, takes the country beyond Earth’s orbit for the first time.
The neurobiology of duration of untreated psychosis: a comprehensive review
Duration of untreated psychosis (DUP) is defined as the time from the onset of psychotic symptoms until the first treatment. Studies have shown that longer DUP is associated with poorer response rates to antipsychotic medications and impaired cognition, yet the neurobiologic correlates of DUP are poorly understood. Moreover, it has been hypothesized that untreated psychosis may be neurotoxic. Here, we conducted a comprehensive review of studies that have examined the neurobiology of DUP. Specifically, we included studies that evaluated DUP using a range of neurobiologic and imaging techniques and identified 83 articles that met inclusion and exclusion criteria. Overall, 27 out of the total 83 studies (32.5%) reported a significant neurobiological correlate with DUP. These results provide evidence against the notion of psychosis as structurally or functionally neurotoxic on a global scale and suggest that specific regions of the brain, such as temporal regions, may be more vulnerable to the effects of DUP. It is also possible that current methodologies lack the resolution needed to more accurately examine the effects of DUP on the brain, such as effects on synaptic density. Newer methodologies, such as MR scanners with stronger magnets, PET imaging with newer ligands capable of measuring subcellular structures (e.g., the PET ligand [11C]UCB-J) may be better able to capture these limited neuropathologic processes. Lastly, to ensure robust and replicable results, future studies of DUP should be adequately powered and specifically designed to test for the effects of DUP on localized brain structure and function with careful attention paid to potential confounds and methodological issues.
Length of biliopancreatic limb in Roux-en-Y gastric bypass and its impact on post-operative outcomes in metabolic and obesity surgery-systematic review and meta-analysis
International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. Roux-en-Y gastric bypass (RYGB) is a gold-standard procedure for treatment of obesity and associated comorbidities. No consensus on the optimal design of this operation has been achieved, with various lengths of bypassed small bowel limb lengths being used by bariatric surgeons. This aim of this systematic review and meta-analysis was to determine whether biliopancreatic limb (BPL) length in RYGB affects postoperative outcomes including superior reduction in weight, body mass index (BMI), and resolution of metabolic comorbidities associated with obesity.
Direct observation of geometric and sliding ferroelectricity in an amphidynamic crystal
Sliding ferroelectricity is a recently observed polarity existing in two-dimensional materials. However, due to the weak polarization and poor electrical insulation in these materials, existing experimental evidences are indirect and mostly based on nanoscale transport properties or piezoresponse force microscopy. We report the direct observation of sliding ferroelectricity, using a high-quality amphidynamic single crystal (15-crown-5)Cd3Cl6, which possesses a large bandgap and so allows direct measurement of polarization"“electric field hysteresis. This coordination polymer is a van der Waals material, which is composed of inorganic stators and organic rotators as determined by X-ray diffraction and NMR characterization. From density functional theory calculations, we find that after freezing the rotators, an electric dipole is generated in each layer driven by the geometric mechanism, while a comparable ferroelectric polarization originates from the interlayer sliding. The net polarization of these two components can be directly measured and manipulated. Our finding provides insight into low-dimensional ferroelectrics, especially control of the synchronous dynamics of rotating molecules and sliding layers in solids.
Changes in obesity and iron deficiency between 4 and 9 years of age. Longitudinal study of childhood obesity (ELOIN)
International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. Recent studies revealed that children who are overweight have a higher risk of iron deficiency, although the etiology of this relationship remains unclear. The aim of the study was to evaluate the association between changes in obesity status between 4 and 9 years of age and iron deficiency.
Management of patients at risk of adrenal crisis in the dental setting: a review of current practice in UK dental teaching hospitals
Introduction Patients with impaired corticosteroid response due to Addison's disease or systemic glucocorticoid use are at risk of adrenal crisis when undergoing dental treatment. There is a lack of conclusive evidence to support dental teams in identifying patients at risk and their management to prevent an adrenal crisis. Aim To...
Public attitudes to water fluoridation in Scotland
Introduction Currently, no-one in Scotland benefits from artificial water fluoridation and there have been no recent reports published about public opinion on this issue. We conducted a robust public survey consultation on community water fluoridation to address this absence. Aims To gauge public attitudes in three urban areas of Scotland...
Clinical use of artificial intelligence in endometriosis: a scoping review
Endometriosis is a chronic, debilitating, gynecologic condition with a non-specific clinical presentation. Globally, patients can experience diagnostic delays of ~6 to 12 years, which significantly hinders adequate management and places a significant financial burden on patients and the healthcare system. Through artificial intelligence (AI), it is possible to create models that can extract data patterns to act as inputs for developing interventions with predictive and diagnostic accuracies that are superior to conventional methods and current tools used in standards of care. This literature review explored the use of AI methods to address different clinical problems in endometriosis. Approximately 1309 unique records were found across four databases; among those, 36 studies met the inclusion criteria. Studies were eligible if they involved an AI approach or model to explore endometriosis pathology, diagnostics, prediction, or management and if they reported evaluation metrics (sensitivity and specificity) after validating their models. Only articles accessible in English were included in this review. Logistic regression was the most popular machine learning method, followed by decision tree algorithms, random forest, and support vector machines. Approximately 44.4% (n"‰="‰16) of the studies analyzed the predictive capabilities of AI approaches in patients with endometriosis, while 47.2% (n"‰="‰17) explored diagnostic capabilities, and 8.33% (n"‰="‰3) used AI to improve disease understanding. Models were built using different data types, including biomarkers, clinical variables, metabolite spectra, genetic variables, imaging data, mixed methods, and lesion characteristics. Regardless of the AI-based endometriosis application (either diagnostic or predictive), pooled sensitivities ranged from 81.7 to 96.7%, and pooled specificities ranged between 70.7 and 91.6%. Overall, AI models displayed good diagnostic and predictive capacity in detecting endometriosis using simple classification scenarios (i.e., differentiating between cases and controls), showing promising directions for AI in assessing endometriosis in the near future. This timely review highlighted an emerging area of interest in endometriosis and AI. It also provided recommendations for future research in this field to improve the reproducibility of results and comparability between models, and further test the capacity of these models to enhance diagnosis, prediction, and management in endometriosis patients.
