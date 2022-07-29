www.labelandnarrowweb.com
spectrumlocalnews.com
Atrium doctors come out of retirement to help cancer survivors
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A few Atrium doctors have decided their work with patients is not quite done yet. Dr. James Hall is one of a few doctors who came out of retirement to help cancer survivors. The group of doctors work at Levine Cancer Institute’s survivorship program. It’s...
Hundreds set to attend Charlotte’s 3rd annual HBCU Cookout
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Hundreds of HBCU alums will meet for the third annual Queen City HBCU cookout on Sunday.
wccbcharlotte.com
Local Pastor To Open Whiskey Distillery In Matthews
MATTHEWS, N.C. — Meet Thomas Bogan and Matt Simpkins, two of three friends who decided to open something the Town of Matthews has never seen, a whiskey distillery. Oaklore Distillery is set to open in just over a month. Located on the corner of Monroe Road and Matthews Township Parkway, the distillery will serve spirits of all kinds, some made in house. Matt Simpkins is a local pastor who has been doing ministry for 20 years. He hopes this will be more than a distillery.
cn2.com
CN2 Newscast – Shootings in Lancaster & RH, a Blood Shortage and Football Preivew
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Piedmont Medical Center is encouraging people to donate blood at an upcoming blood drive as hospitals work to continue restocking their supply after a shortage during the Covid pandemic. Lancaster and Rock Hill Police searching for suspects in separate shootings over the weekend.
WBTV
Family displaced after tree falls on west Charlotte home
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A family in west Charlotte had to leave their home after a tree fell on it, first responders said. According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the tree fell on a home on Rocklake Drive. Firefighters said six people were displaced and were getting assistance from...
How to Spend a Fun Day at the US National Whitewater Center in Charlotte
I’m by no means a runner, but I am competitive and love the thrill of pushing myself, so in the past few years, I have run a few trail races and completed one obstacle course race called Rugged Maniac. Recently, I combined those two and ran my first Obstacle Course Trail Race called The Scrambler at the US National Whitewater Center in Charlotte! My friend Naomi and I are both in love with the Whitewater Center and were already planning to be there to watch their Build Your Own Boat Competition, so we decided to sign up for the race to challenge ourselves and see if we could do it!
'Unfair and unjust' | NC changed its Medicaid program and some small businesses haven't recovered
CONCORD, N.C. — The headline of Corey Peña's July 9 email to WCNC Charlotte screamed of desperation. The content of the email confirmed his heartbreaking situation. "It’s Corey Peña from Royal Orthotics. Because of nonpayment for our services from managed Medicaid (we) are going out of business. We have borrowed money to keep things going but we are at our end. We will have to sell our home to clear our debt. Know any good bankruptcy attorneys?"
kiss951.com
The Best Chicken Wings In The Carolinas
Have you been to your state’s best chicken wings spot?. With college and NFL football season approaching, chicken wings are on our minds. If you know anything about wings, then you know that not all chicken wings are created equal. That’s why when we saw that Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of where the best chicken wings are in each state, we couldn’t just keep it to ourselves!
WBTV
Camp North End responds to heat complaints at popular exhibits
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Charlotte Axios) - Camp North End exhibits will be a lot cooler moving forward, temperature-wise. Following complaints of high temperatures at its exhibits, Camp North End will provide air conditioning for future exhibitions. Driving the news: Recently, Crayola IDEAworks closed its interactive exhibit in Camp North End early...
BACK TO SCHOOL 2022: What you need to know for the first day
CHARLOTTE — Believe it or not, it’s almost time to head back to school!. Wednesday, Aug. 10, marks the first day of school for the first students in Channel 9′s viewing area. It’s time to head back to school in the Charlotte area! Our team coverage has...
thecharlottepost.com
Back in the saddle: Memorial ride honors cowboy Bobby Martin Sr.
Back in the saddle: Memorial ride honors cowboy Bobby Martin Sr. Horseback procession through the Druid Hills community. Horseback riders took to the streets of Druid Hills on July 16 to honor the memory of Bobby Martin Sr. with a procession. An annual northwest Charlotte appreciation event launched more than...
Long-standing skate park closing to disappointment of regular skaters
CONCORD, N.C. — A popular indoor skate park in Concord is about to close its doors permanently. Soul Ride Skate Park has been a local favorite for 17 years, but according to an Instagram post, its landlord needs the space to expand. The last rides happen Sunday from 1-7 p.m.
1 seriously hurt in shooting in west Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting early Monday morning in west Charlotte. MEDIC confirmed to Channel 9 that a patient was taken to the hospital “with life-threatening injuries” after a shooting that happened around 1:30 a.m. The shooting happened on Tuckaseegee...
kiss951.com
Good Feet Free Foot Check Day August 6th
The Good Feet Store is keeping feet going with its Free Foot Check Day event!. Foot checks will be performed by Dr. Emily Brackett, Clinic Director at BenchMark Physical Therapy in Matthews, North Carolina. Dr. Brackett is an orthopedic clinical specialist and earned a doctor of physical therapy degree from the University of Dayton.
WBTV
‘It’s not safe’: Woman shot while sleeping in her own bed in northeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte woman who was asleep, was suddenly awoken by gunshots, then realized she’d been shot multiple times. All this happened while in the safety of her house, in bed. In July, CMPD said they had more than 480 cases of someone shooting into occupied...
earnthenecklace.com
John Paul Leaving WSOC: Where Is the North Carolina Anchor Going?
Residents of Charlotte, North Carolina, have received the latest news coverage from John Paul on Channel 9 Eyewitness News for seven years. But now, John Paul is leaving WSOC-TV for the next step of his career. WSOC viewers were surprised by the announcement and want to know where John Paul is going next and if his new job will also take him away from North Carolina. The Emmy Award-winning news anchor answered most questions about leaving Channel 9.
iheart.com
Teen Critical After Fall From Car
A 14-year-old boy is in critical condition after police say he fell from a moving vehicle near Charlotte. It happened around 4:30 yesterday morning on North Burley Road. Police say the teen was hanging out the car window and fell onto the road as the car rounded a curve. The...
Unattended incense led to fire, Charlotte firefighters say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Fire Department said incense that was left unattended while burning led to a house fire Saturday morning. Firefighters said it was called in around 7 a.m. from a block of apartments on Hashem Drive, just off Glenwood Drive in the Enderly Park area. The department noted the flames were under control in about 10 minutes, and nobody was hurt. Firefighters also credited working smoke alarms to ensuring people inside were able to safely get out.
Too loud? That’s an issue Seversville neighbors are dealing with
On any given day, the Seversville neighborhood is a quiet but growing place. But on the weekends, it’s a different story.
WBTV
Community remembers 17-year-old killed
Sources tell us someone tried to stab a law enforcement officer. Charlotte has seen a rise in homicides through the first seven months of 2022 compared to last year. Charlotte City Council to consider allowing social districts. Updated: 6 hours ago. City leaders believe this move could have a big...
