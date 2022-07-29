www.goodmorningamerica.com
Italian nun stops two women kissing during fashion shoot, blames 'the Devil'
An Italian nun stopped two women kissing as part of a photoshoot, and said they were engaging in "the devil's work". Models Serena de Ferrari and Kyshan Wilson were posing during a shoot in the Quartieri Spagnoli neighbourhood in Naples, Italy for the upcoming third issue of Italy’s Not Yet Magazine, all about art and lifestyle when the nun approached them.
Our favorite Jason Momoa moments for his birthday
Shakira 'confident that her innocence will be proven' as tax fraud case continues. Shakira could face more than eight years in prison if convicted in her tax fraud trial. The singer has been accused by Spanish prosecutors of failing to pay 14.5 million euros, or $14.8 million, in taxes between 2012 and 2014.
Donna Mills, 81, Wows in White as Daughter Chloe Mills Accompanies Her to Nope U.K. Premiere
Donna Mills made her latest red carpet a family affair. The Emmy Award winner, 81, looked radiant in a white pantsuit as she coordinated looks with her daughter Chloe Mills on Thursday at the U.K. premiere of Jordan Peele's Nope in London. She donned a white blazer with lace details,...
Family Kicked Off Delta Flight, Threatened With Jail Time For Refusing To Give Up Toddler's Seat
A family was booted from a Delta flight after refusing to give up their 2-year-old son’s seat. According to The Wrap, the Schear family’s flight from Hawaii to Los Angeles was overbooked when an airline employee asked them to have their 2-year-old son sit on their lap for the flight instead of in the seat he was occupying in his car seat.
I suffered 6 months of agony, couldn’t eat & lay in bed crying after getting Turkey teeth – but worst is yet to come
EVERY year thousands of Brits flock to Turkey for cosmetic surgery, lured by cheap treatment with a holiday thrown into the deal. But for Lisa Martyn, from Ireland, her dream of returning from the sunshine with a new set of pearly whites turned into a nightmare. She suffered six months...
Southwest Airlines Allows “Lady In Red” To Fly In Revealing Attire But Throws Off Seatmate Who Defended Her
Another dress code story on Southwest Airlines, this time with a new twist: it wasn’t the “lady in red” wearing a corset that got thrown off, it was the older lady onboard who chose to defend her. Southwest Airlines Throws Off Woman Who Defended “Lady In Red”...
J.Lo Rocks Short Shorts While Out With Emme, 14, In Italy After Ben Affleck Flies Home
Jennifer Lopez scored some quality time with her 14-year-old, Emme Muniz, in Italy on July 29. The pair stepped out in Capri, with J.Lo looking beyond stylish in a pair of high-waisted shorts that had black lace trim. Her look was complete by a colorful wrap top, which tied around her waist. She had her hair pulled back into a top knot, with sunglasses on, as well as gold flip flops to keep comfortable. Meanwhile, Emme rocked slacks and a sweater, and had their headphones in during the outing. Jennifer wrapped an arm around her child to help guide Emme through the crowds of people.
Jane Seymour Wears Gorgeous Custom-Made Hanbok at Son Kris' Traditional Korean Wedding Ceremony
Jane Seymour paid tribute to her new daughter-in-law, Miso, in a sweet way at her son Kris Keach's wedding. The Emmy Award-winning actress, 71, wore a traditional Korean custom-made hanbok for her 26-year-old son's nuptials in Seoul, South Korea, over the weekend. Seymour posed for a family photo as she...
"He was saying 'mommy, daddy'": Couple who cared for orphaned toddler describe parade shooting aftermath
Dana and Gregory Ring grabbed their three young children and desperately ran for their lives as gunfire erupted at the Highland Park, Illinois, Fourth of July parade on Monday. The couple told CBS News' Adriana Diaz that the mood at the parade went from joyful to chaotic in seconds. "It...
Teen Praised for Refusing To Give Up Plane Seat to 'Cursing' Couple
The internet has sided with a teenager who refused to give up her window seat to an "entitled" couple, after she specifically booked that seat because of her anxiety disorder. In a post shared on Reddit on Tuesday, the 15-year-old girl, who goes by the username BobcatLiving6715, explained that she was flying for the first time to Florida and she was alone. Because of some childhood trauma, she said, she now suffers from anxiety, so she booked a window seat to help her relieve her nerves.
Steve Burton Files For Divorce From Pregnant Wife Sheree After 23 Years Of Marriage
General Hospital star Steve Burton and Sheree Burton will now divorce, following a monthslong separation. According to TMZ, Steve, 52, officially filed papers to end the union of 23 years, citing “irreconcilable differences” and listing March 1 as their official date of separation. The couple have had a tumultuous year. Fitness professional Sheree, 45, announced that she was pregnant with her fourth child — which Steve says isn’t his — in May, touching off their separation. And back in November, Steve was fired from the iconic ABC soap opera after failing to comply with vaccine mandates.
Angelina Jolie Wears Silk Pajamas Walking Through London Airport With Son Pax, 18: Photo
Angelina Jolie has a gorgeous wardrobe including even her pajamas. The 47-year-old actress wore a set of brown silk pajamas to London’s Heathrow Airport on Thursday, July 28. Angelina also wore a pair of light brown Valentino sandals and aviator sunglasses. With her son Pax, 18, by her side, Angelina carried a black bag over her shoulder as the pair headed to their flight after a quick getaway to England.
Dad booted ball so hard into toddler's face he thought he'd killed him
A dad 'almost killed' his own son by accidentally booting a football at the toddler's face so hard it launched him through the air onto their brick driveway - joking it's 'put him off the sport for life'. Nick Ballinger was enjoying a kickabout against his front gate when he tried to hit the ball over two-year-old Quade Ballinger's head with almost disastrous consequences.
Dad forgets to change and feed baby for 4 hours straight because he was live streaming
Is it right not to feed or change a baby for four hours straight?. Parenting stress is the distress one feels when one can’t keep up with parenting due to high demand and fewer resources. Undoubtedly, it damages one’s well-being and the child’s development.
‘Don’t Do It’: Jennifer Hudson and Common Fuel Dating Rumors After Being Spotted on Lunch Date
Jennifer Hudson and Common have the rumor mill spinning after they were spotted looking giggly and cozy during a lunch date in Philadelphia. The celebrity gossip page Deuxmoi revealed the claims from an eyewitness who snapped a photo of the EGOT achiever and rapper/actor sitting alongside each other enjoying food and drinks at Philly eatery Vedge.
Chris Rock and Lake Bell Hold Hands and Ride Boat During Croatia Vacation
Chris Rock and Lake Bell are enjoying the summer together!. Rock, 57, and Bell, 43, have been vacationing in Croatia, and were photographed Sunday smiling and holding hands while walking through the city of Dubrovnik. Later, they boarded a boat to continue touring the seaside hotspot. The comedian kept it...
Mystery messages sent by mom who vanished on trip with ex & toddler revealed by fiancé – who fears ‘something is wrong’
A MISSING mom reportedly sent her fiancé a series of messages - days after she vanished with her ex-boyfriend and their daughter on a camping trip. Corey Alexander, 31, told The Sun that he fears something is wrong after his partner Jill Sidebotham, 28, disappeared without a trace on June 27.
Royal family members congratulate Princess on her engagement
The Jordanian royal family is celebrating Princess Iman’s engagement! The royal’s mother, Queen Rania , and older brother, Crown Prince Hussein, congratulated the 25-year-old Princess and her fiancé Jameel Thermiotis on their recent engagement with tributes on social media. View this post...
Newly Married Woman Loses $10,000 Worth Of Luggage, Maid Of Honor Finds It With Apple AirTag
Airlines are currently struggling with the burden of increasing demand for air travel, affecting their ability to attend to many passengers, thus leading to a lot of luggage getting ‘lost’ or delayed. This was the case with Latrice Rubenstein, who married in Portugal in late June. After her wedding, she booked a flight from Lisbon to Dublin via Frankfurt using Air Canada, a company partnering with the German air travel giants Lufthansa.
Passenger Refuses to Trade Window Seat for ‘Inferior’ Spot so Mom Can Sit Next to Toddler During Long Flight From Japan
When flying, many people try to pick the best seat ahead of time that will be the most comfortable for them for the duration of their flight. Someone recently went viral for sharing that when a mom on a flight asked them if they would switch seats with her so she could sit next to her young child, they refused as they felt her seat was "inferior" to theirs.
