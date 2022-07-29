Water outage/boil water advisory 7/29-Misty Pine/Sawgrass Bridge

Indoor and outdoor conservation kits (limited supply) are available for FREE to City of Venice residents and businesses from the Utilities Department. One of each per household or business can be picked up at the City of Venice Water Treatment Plant at 200 Warfield Ave. N., Building C, between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays. See pictures below.

VENICE, FL ・ 21 HOURS AGO