One Mom Stops at Nothing in The Ghost and the House of Truth

 4 days ago
Naomi Judd Cut Daughters Wynonna & Ashley From $25 Million Dollar Will Before Suicide, Official Documents Reveal

Country legend Naomi Judd left total control of her fortune and estate — believed to be $25 million dollars — to her widower husband before she killed herself, it can be revealed.In official documents obtained by Radar, Naomi made no mention of her daughters Wynonna or Ashley and rested all power with her husband of 33 years.“I nominate and appoint my spouse, Larry Strickland, as Executor of my estate,” the document reads.“In the event my spouse ceases or fails to serve, then I nominate and appoint my brother-in-law, Reginald Strickland, and Daniel Kris Wiatr as Co-Executors. I direct that no...
Tyga Apologizes For ‘Ay Caramba’ Music Video

Tyga is apologizing for his music video for “Ay Caramba” after receiving backlash for promoting Mexican stereotypes. Speaking with Power 106 Los Angeles and American Cholo podcaster Gil, who has been critical of the video, Tyga said he didn’t want to hurt anyone with the video. Gil pointed out that the visual has been accused of depicting racist caricatures, as it opens with Tyga playing a character in a fat suit eating chips and guacamole.
Jekalyn Carr
Ying Yang Twins’ D-Roc Collapses On Stage At Missouri Concert

Ying Yang Twins rapper D-Roc collapsed on stage at a concert in Springfield, Mo. over the weekend, TMZ reported Sunday (July 31). About 30 minutes into the Grammy-nominated group’s set, D-Roc fell to the floor and was carried off the stage. It’s unclear if he was taken to a hospital for treatment, and his condition wasn’t immediately reported.
Mase Feels Diddy Never Paid Him What He Was Worth

Through the years, former Bad Boys Records superstar Mase has expressed his disdain for Diddy. Appearing on the latest episode of Wallo and Gillie’s Million Dollars Worth Of Game podcast, the Harlem World rapper provides another breakdown into what he feels was Puff hindering his growth and never giving him the money he deserves.
Dillard’s Clerk Fired For Using N-Word In Viral Video

A Dillard’s employee in Dallas has been fired after he allegedly yelled the N-word at a Black father who showed graceful restraint to the worker in a video that went viral. In a video posted to Instagram, the Black man is heard saying, “My 10-year-old son heard you call me ‘a fucking n*****,’ I want you to know this is unacceptable.”
