One Mom Stops at Nothing in The Ghost and the House of Truth

Naomi Judd Cut Daughters Wynonna & Ashley From $25 Million Dollar Will Before Suicide, Official Documents Reveal
Country legend Naomi Judd left total control of her fortune and estate — believed to be $25 million dollars — to her widower husband before she killed herself, it can be revealed.In official documents obtained by Radar, Naomi made no mention of her daughters Wynonna or Ashley and rested all power with her husband of 33 years.“I nominate and appoint my spouse, Larry Strickland, as Executor of my estate,” the document reads.“In the event my spouse ceases or fails to serve, then I nominate and appoint my brother-in-law, Reginald Strickland, and Daniel Kris Wiatr as Co-Executors. I direct that no...
Netflix's New 'Adults-Only' Marilyn Monroe Film Is Already Facing Backlash
The upcoming Marilyn Monroe movie Blonde set to release later this year on Netflix has been attracting some backlash. Starring Ana de Armas, Blonde is being touted as an 'adults only' movie as it's the first Netflix film to carry an NC-17 rating in the US, meaning it's been deemed unsuitable for anyone younger than 17.
Tyga Apologizes For ‘Ay Caramba’ Music Video
Tyga is apologizing for his music video for “Ay Caramba” after receiving backlash for promoting Mexican stereotypes. Speaking with Power 106 Los Angeles and American Cholo podcaster Gil, who has been critical of the video, Tyga said he didn’t want to hurt anyone with the video. Gil pointed out that the visual has been accused of depicting racist caricatures, as it opens with Tyga playing a character in a fat suit eating chips and guacamole.
Wife Refuses to Share $1.3 Million Inheritance with Girlfriend of Husband
Should a spouse ever have to share their inheritance with their partner’s mistress?. Marriage can get really messy and complicated. It's not easy to commit to a lifetime of marriage, and thus committing to a lifetime of navigating complex situations with another person.
Ying Yang Twins’ D-Roc Collapses On Stage At Missouri Concert
Ying Yang Twins rapper D-Roc collapsed on stage at a concert in Springfield, Mo. over the weekend, TMZ reported Sunday (July 31). About 30 minutes into the Grammy-nominated group’s set, D-Roc fell to the floor and was carried off the stage. It’s unclear if he was taken to a hospital for treatment, and his condition wasn’t immediately reported.
Mase Feels Diddy Never Paid Him What He Was Worth
Through the years, former Bad Boys Records superstar Mase has expressed his disdain for Diddy. Appearing on the latest episode of Wallo and Gillie’s Million Dollars Worth Of Game podcast, the Harlem World rapper provides another breakdown into what he feels was Puff hindering his growth and never giving him the money he deserves.
New Sesame Place Video Emerges As Another Parent Complains Of Discrimination and Rev. Jesse Jackson Gets Involved
Another video has surfaced that appears to show a Sesame Place character shunning a Black child at the Philadelphia-area theme park. Meanwhile, civil rights leader Rev. Jesse Jackson has reached out to the park’s parent company hoping to create solutions. Nathan Fleming recorded a video of his July 4...
Dillard’s Clerk Fired For Using N-Word In Viral Video
A Dillard’s employee in Dallas has been fired after he allegedly yelled the N-word at a Black father who showed graceful restraint to the worker in a video that went viral. In a video posted to Instagram, the Black man is heard saying, “My 10-year-old son heard you call me ‘a fucking n*****,’ I want you to know this is unacceptable.”
Chris Rock Jokes He Was ‘Smacked By Suge Smith’ After Will Releases Apology Video
Comedian Chris Rock has slowly started to work jokes about being slapped by Will Smith this April at the 94th Academy Awards. Rock is currently out on the “Chris Rock Ego Death World Tour.” He was on stage in Atlanta on Friday night just hours after Smith posted a lengthy video apology.
Brad Pitt walks back retirement comments at 'Bullet Train' premiere
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Brad Pitt walked back his recent comments about his retirement while attending the Los Angeles premiere of his film Bullet Train. The 58-year-old actor attended the event Monday at Regency Village Theatre in Westwood. In the August issue of GQ, Pitt had said he considers himself...
Review: Mohsin Hamid’s 5th novel is a fever dream of a story
“The Last White Man” by Mohsin Hamid (Riverhead) Anders wakes up to find he’s no longer white. After confiding in his friend, Oona, the two discover this is not an isolated case; all over town and beyond, white people are finding their skin suddenly turning dark. “The Last...
Chris Rock Has ‘Moved On’ From The Oscar Slap Incident According To An Insider
The slapgate conversation continues. Last week, BET.com reported that Will Smith dropped an apology video four months after the incident occurred, sharing his reasoning for not apologizing to Chris Rock during his acceptance speech was due to being “fogged out at that point.”. Smith apologized to Rock, saying his...
Lil Durk Announces ‘Break’ from Music After Suffering Injury During Lollapalooza Performance
Rapper Lil Durk is taking some much-needed time off to focus on his health after suffering a severe injury while performing at Lollapalooza 2022 in Chicago’s Grant Park over the weekend. The “Huuh” emcee took to his Instagram account on Sunday (July 31), where he gave his 14 million...
