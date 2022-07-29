July 29th is National ‘System Administrator’ Appreciation Day

Vue uses provide and inject as a method to send data down multiple levels without having to use **properties** - but did you know you can set default values for any injected data, should it not be injected in the first place? Let's look at how it works. By default, `inject` expects a default value to be set for a `provide` key - and if it's not, it'll throw a runtime error. As such, it's beneficial to set a default. value so that a runtime. error does not fire.

SOFTWARE ・ 7 HOURS AGO