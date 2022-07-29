2022 LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY. FAIR OPENING CEREMONIES AND LIVESTOCK SHOW

www.thelevisalazer.com
Here are the flood relief services in Floyd County, Kentucky
FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – As part of the relief efforts following the devastating flooding that hit Eastern Kentucky last week, the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office has shared a list of resources for residents in need and for those who are able to offer help. The list includes locations to drop off water, cleaning supplies, […]
Search for Lawrence County, KY man with dementia continues
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — The search for Don Gussler, a man with dementia who has been missing since Thursday, continues. According to Lawrence County Emergency Management, Don Gussler is 82 years old and from Adams, Kentucky. They say Gussler was last wearing a brown shirt, blue jeans and black shoes. A search team made […]
Floyd County Schools to consider pushing back of first day of school
Floyd County Schools and the Board of Education are meeting this afternoon to decide if the start of the school year should be pushed back in response to the historic flooding that devastated many areas of eastern Kentucky, including Floyd County.
thelevisalazer.com
Glenda Runyon, 83, of Louisa, KY
Glenda Runyon, 83, of Louisa, KY went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at her home. Glenda was born September 25, 1938 to the late Tom Kirk, Sr. and Virginia Coleman Kirk Blevins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Arthur B. Runyon; son Mark David Runyon; brother Royce Laurel Kirk; and sister Brenda Carol Short.
thelevisalazer.com
FAIR BOARD CHAIRMAN RESPONDS TO COMMENTS ON MARTIN COUNTY BUSSES
Lawrence County Fair Board did request the Lawrence County buses (2) to be used at the fair for transport, and we would assume pay for those drivers as well as insurance. It was denied by the Lawrence County board of education saying in the meeting that it was a liability issue.
Eastern Ky. school districts report severe flood damage to buildings, communities
Districts reported multiple school buildings flooded, some beyond repair. They’re also mourning the deaths of staff and at least one student.
thelevisalazer.com
Lawrence County Fair, themed “200 years of Unbridled Spirt” has great success!
Breakdown of all 2022 Lawrence County Fair Activities. Alex Boggs prepares her pig for the great livestock show. The 2022 Lawrence County Fair started the previous weekend with Pageant and Motor Cross. Thursday at 5pm the opening of the Fair occurred at the Pinehill location with Opening Remarks by Judge Phil Carter, National Anthem sang by Maelyn Huff and Twenty-One Gun Salute by the Lawrence County VFW.
wklw.com
Lawrence Co Officials Searching for Elderly Man
According to Officials in Lawrence Co, they have been searching for an elderly man since Thursday, July 28. According to reports, Lawrence Co Emergency Management, Lawrence Co Search and Rescue and several outside agencies along with a search dog team, have been looking for 82 year-old Don Gussler, who is from Adams, Ky. And suffers from dementia. Teams and volunteers have searched the area around Mr. Gussler’s residence and have expanded the area. Mr. Gussler was last seen to be wearing a brown shirt, blue jeans and black shoes. Any information leading to Mr. Gussler’s location or whereabouts, please contact your local law enforcement agency, 911 or Lawrence Co Sheriff’s Office at 606-638-4368.
thelevisalazer.com
Elmo Cantrell, 83, of Martha, KY
Elmo Cantrell, 83, of Martha, KY went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 31, 2022 at Three Rivers Medical Center. Elmo was born April 2, 1939 in Blaine, KY to the late Pilot and Ollie (Ramey) Cantrell. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by many brothers and sisters.
wdrb.com
Kentucky Humane Society takes in over 100 animals from eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than a hundred animals from shelters in eastern Kentucky were transported on Saturday to the Kentucky Humane Society. The displaced or injured animals came from the Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter (KRRAS) in Hazard and Floyd County Animal Shelter (FCAS) in Prestonsburg. Prior to the flooding, the animals were up for adoption in the shelters.
Williamson Daily News
Flooding impacts Mingo, Pike counties
WILLIAMSON — Areas of Mingo County and Pike County, Kentucky, were again hit with flash flooding Monday. Heavy rains just after 8 a.m. Monday left several streets in downtown Williamson under water, as well as flooding impacting Chattaroy, Delbarton, Varney and other areas in the county. The heavy rain also left downed trees, mud slides and power outages in addition to the flooding Monday.
West Virginia law enforcement to donate cruisers to Eastern Kentucky
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Some West Virginia law enforcement departments will send some much-needed help to their brothers in blue across the border in Eastern Kentucky. The Whitesburg Police Department in Letcher County lost eight police cars in the devastating flooding that ravaged Eastern Kentucky this week, and both the City of Hurricane and the Boone […]
wchstv.com
W.Va. law enforcement donates cruisers to Kentucky police department hit by flooding
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WCHS) — Law enforcement agencies in West Virginia are donating retired vehicles to the Whitesburg Police Department in Kentucky. Officers there lost at least seven cruisers to devastating flooding last week, according to a social media post from the Boone County Sheriff’s Office. Boone County deputies...
kentuckytoday.com
Lowe praying for ‘hope for the mountains’
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (KT) – Jason Lowe, the associational mission strategist for the Pike Association of Southern Baptists, returned from the vacation of a lifetime to the flooding of a lifetime. Lowe returned from a baseball ballpark trip with his family to the “worst flooding I’ve ever seen in eastern...
Floyd County woman loses $200k in flood damages
FLOYD, KY (WOWK) — Many homes in Floyd County sit vacant right now as people have evacuated following last week’s storms, but one resident decided to stick it out to deal with the damages. Janice Davis owns five mobile homes in the Cow Creek area where families with around 30 children collectively were all displaced […]
wymt.com
Families trapped due to washed out bridges after flooding
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Families in the Virgie area of Pike County are trapped Monday after bridges were washed out. At least seven private bridges along Longfork Road were swept away during the flood. Several rescues also took place to get residents to higher, dryer and safer ground. One...
West Virginia American Water Accepting Applications for 2022 Bottle Filling Station Program
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia American Water announced today that applications are now being accepted for the company’s fourth annual Bottle Filling Station Program. “West Virginia American Water’s Bottle Filling Station Program is our most popular community investment opportunity each year and continues to showcase the need...
wchstv.com
AP PHOTOS: Kentucky counts the dead, braces for more floods
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — Amid a climbing death toll, frantic searches for the missing and the daunting cleanup of mud-soaked homes and businesses, Kentucky authorities brace for the possibility of more storms and flash floods. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said on NBC’s “Meet The Press” that the death...
Metro News
Mingo County residents deal with flood damage and loss of service
CHATTAROY, W.Va. — A sudden flash flood Monday in Mingo County caused considerable infrastructure damage, but fortunately only a handful of residents in various communities saw severe damage to the living space of their homes. Residents in Chattaroy, Delbarton, and Ragland spent much of Tuesday cleaning out driveways, crawls...
thelevisalazer.com
BOARD CHAIRMAN ANSWERS QUESTIONS ABOUT MARTIN COUNTY BUSSES AT FAIR
LOUISA, Ky. — Some controversy arose this morning after the smoke cleared from the awesome 2022 Lawrence County Fair over the weekend. Questions swarmed about Martin County school busses used at the Fair to shuttle fairgoers to the various events on Saturday night. Who sent the busses since Martin...
