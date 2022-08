Athens, Ohio - The Athens Municipal Arts Commission (AMAC) announces that it is seeking submissions for the 2023-2024 Athens Poet Laureate position. AMAC encourages project submissions from candidates that embrace poetry and explore its place in the community. The Poet Laureate is an advocate for the arts and fosters a love of poetry and literature among the diversity of all residents.

