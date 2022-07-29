Blues for Kids 50/50 raffle and auction to support flood relief

www.nhl.com
NHL
Maxwell named GM of Springfield Thunderbirds
ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has named Kevin Maxwell as the general manager of its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. Maxwell will also work as a pro scout for the Blues. Maxwell, 62, has spent the...
NHL
VGK Announce Upcoming Purchase Information for 2022-23 Season
Partial-plan memberships to be available for purchase on August 4, single-game and group tickets to be available on August 22. VEGAS (August 1, 2022) - The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, August 1, additional purchase information for tickets for the 2022-23 season. The team previously announced a limited allotment of new full-season memberships, which were officially made available on Monday, July 11. The Golden Knights will play a standard schedule of 41 home games during the 2022-23 regular season, and an additional four preseason games at T-Mobile Arena. The team's online schedule can be found here and is Presented by City National Bank.
NHL
Lightning bring back Namestnikov, add three defensemen
Sign Cole, Fleury, trade McDonagh to Predators for Myers. After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2022-23 regular season, which starts Oct. 7. Today, the Tampa Bay Lightning:. 2021-22 season: 51-23-8, third in Atlantic Division; lost...
NHL
Flyers bring in Tortorella following disappointing season
Also acquire defenseman DeAngelo, sign forward Deslauriers after finishing last in Metropolitan. After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands ahead of the 2022-23 regular season, which starts Oct. 7. Today, the Philadelphia Flyers:. 2021-22 season: 25-46-11, eighth in Metropolitan Division;...
NHL
Growing and Developing
With two draft classes in play and a soon-full AHL roster, Kraken name former pro Jeff Tambellini as director of player development. Plus, Matt Larke and Andrew Allen new roles. 12:24 AM. The Kraken nearly tripled the team's prospect pool this summer, motivating Seattle to announce Tuesday former NHLer Jeff...
NHL
Sharks Announce Additional Hockey Operations Staff
SAN JOSE, CA - San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today additional Sharks Hockey Operations Staff. Todd Marchant; Director of Player Development, Senior Advisor. Chris Morehouse; Director of Amateur Scouting. Ryan Stewart; Pro Personnel, Senior Advisor. Entering his first season as Director of Player Personnel, Fitzgerald will...
NHL
Luke Hughes gaining experience through intense schedule
PLYMOUTH, Mich. -- Luke Hughes has such an intense schedule, the New Jersey Devils prospect sometimes has a hard time keeping it straight. The 18-year-old defenseman played one game for the United States at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alberta, before the tournament was canceled Dec. 29 due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus.
NHL
Marko Torenius Named Development & Goaltending Coach for Abbotsford
Vancouver, B.C. - Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin and Abbotsford Canucks General Manager Ryan Johnson announced today that the organization has named Marko Torenius as Goaltending Development Coach and Goaltending Coach of the Abbotsford Canucks. "We are very happy with the staff that has been assembled for the upcoming...
NHL
Mailbag: Tarasenko's future, Devils playoff chances, rivalry games
Here is the Aug. 3 edition of the mailbag, where we answer your questions asked on Twitter using #OvertheBoards. Tweet your questions to @drosennhl. Do the St. Louis Blues still have any talks ongoing with teams about Vladimir Tarasenko? There have been mixed reports about him still wanting out but talks seem to have died completely. What are the chances he ends up with the team this year and leaves in free agency? -- @BeerLeagueSelke.
NHL
Madden Looking Forward to Coaching Coyotes' Crop of Prospects
Former Selke winner also hopes to bolster Arizona's penalty kill with 'smart, aggressive' style of play. John Madden knows a thing or two about how to play defense. The Arizona Coyotes' newest assistant coach was renowned throughout his NHL career as one of the league's best defensive forwards, having won the Selke Trophy in the 2000-01 season while finishing as the runner-up on three other occasions.
NHL
Lightning single-game tickets to go on sale Friday, August 5
TAMPA BAY - The Tampa Bay Lightning today announced that single-game tickets for the 2022-23 season will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 5 at www.Ticketmaster.com. The 2022-23 Lightning regular season is presented by AdventHealth. Special single-game pre-sales will begin with Lightning Season Ticket Members on Tuesday,...
NHL
Predators Preseason Home Game on Sept. 30 to be Played at 5 p.m. CT
Nashville, Tenn. (Aug. 1, 2022) - The Nashville Predators preseason game at Bridgestone Arena on Sept. 30 against the Tampa Bay Lightning has been changed to a 5 p.m. CT puck drop. Following that game, the Predators will depart for Europe to participate in the Global Series, making stops in...
NHL
FLAMES RE-SIGN OLIVER KYLINGTON
The defenceman has signed a two-year extension with the club. The Flames announced today that they have re-signed defenceman Oliver Kylington to a two-year contract with an AAV of $2,500,000. Kylington, a native of Stockholm, Sweden had a breakout season in 2021-22 with nine goals and 22 assists for 31...
NHL
FLAMES RE-SIGN MARTIN POSPISIL
The forward has inked a one-year deal with the club. The Flames announced today that they have re-signed forward Martin Pospisil to one year, two-way contract with an AVV of $750,000. Pospisil, a native of Zvolen, Slovakia notched seven goals and 18 assists for 25 points in 47 games last...
NHL
Kylington signs two-year contract with Flames, avoids arbitration hearing
Defenseman gets $5 million, had NHL career-high 31 points last season. Oliver Kylington signed a two-year, $5 million contract with the Calgary Flames on Tuesday. It has an average annual value of $2.5 million. The 25-year-old defenseman was a restricted free agent and avoided a salary arbitration hearing scheduled for...
NHL
Bedard heads Canada roster for 2022 World Junior Championship
Top prospect for 2023 NHL Draft among 16 players returning after tournament cancelled in December. Connor Bedard, a top prospect for the 2023 NHL Draft, is among the 25 players that will play for Canada at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship. The tournament will be played at Rogers Place...
NHL
Heidt focused on consistency prior to 2023 NHL Draft
Center prospect led Prince George of Western Hockey League in scoring last season as 16-year-old Riley Heidt is just beginning his road towards the 2023 NHL Draft, but the 17-year-old center prospect is already well-schooled in the path. Heidt, who plays for Prince George of the Western Hockey League, has...
NHL
Fortifying Roster in All Zones
When new Kraken forward Oliver Bjorkstrand peeked at his phone late one night on his recent honeymoon in South Africa, he noticed a "few missed calls." He decided it best to answer them even as he and his wife fully intended to unplug from everyday life during the trip. "There's...
NHL
Summer Spotlight: Vladislav Gavrikov
The defenseman showed his skill on the ice and personality off of it during 2021-22 season. Birth date: Nov. 21, 1995 (age 26) Contract: Signed through 2022-23 season (One year remaining before UFA status) Vladislav Gavrikov has never seemed out of place on the Blue Jackets blue line, but he...
NHL
Ritchie relying on experience ahead of 2023 NHL Draft
17-year-old center was No. 2 pick in OHL Priority Selection, knows game still needs improving. Calum Ritchie learned some valuable lessons when he was chosen by Oshawa with the No. 2 pick in the 2021 Ontario Hockey League Priority Selection. Now, the 17-year-old center is using those lessons to guide...
