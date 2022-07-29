L.V. Intermediate welcomes new assistant principal

www.liherald.com
Bay Ridge Prep on Shore Road Was Gutted
Bay Ridge Prep shared that renovations are underway at their new high school at 7509 Shore Road. They purchased the property last October for $8.25 million. (See here) The schools expects the first renovation to be done during the 2024 – 2025 school year. The old building has been...
White Plains Hospital named a ‘Best Hospital in America’
White Plains Hospital has been named one of the country’s Best Hospitals in the inaugural Money (formerly Money Magazine) national rankings. The hospital is one of just 148 in the nation—as well as one of only four in New York state, and the only hospital in Westchester County—to be included.
Building Department In Spotlight Again
Supervisor calls for operational audit by county comptroller. On July 11, Town of North Hempstead Supervisor Jen DeSena officially asked Nassau County Comptroller Elaine Phillips and her department to undertake an operational audit of the town’s embattled Building Department. “The building department has been deeply entrenched in questionable ethics...
New York State Senator Todd Kaminsky resigns
New York State Senator Todd Kaminsky, D-Long Beach, resigned on Friday. He had served Nassau County’s south shore since 2016 and co-chaired the state environmental committee. The resignation was unexpected. Kaminski was scheduled to finish his term on December 31, 2022. In a letter, Kaminsky told Majority Leader Andrea...
NYC civil service exam: These applications are open in August
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) has released its August application schedule for civil service exams. Open, competitive, computer-based tests are administered throughout each month for various positions. The DCAS Computer-Based Testing and Application Centers (CTAC), where exams are taken, have...
Editorial: Stay cool
While heat waves are an expected part of summer, navigating them isn’t always so simple. This weather can often lead to people suffering from heat exhaustion or heat stroke. Our area has experienced relentless heat recently. Only halfway through summer, odds are that more scorching weather is ahead of us.
Developer wants 29 waterfront homes; neighbors want none
A developer’s dream of building a 29-home community near Pocantico Lake is getting some cold water from local residents. ZappiCo bought the 42-acre estate in Mount Pleasant in 2020 for $2.4 million, the Rockland/Westchester Journal News reported. The estate once belonged to former Philip Morris CEO Joseph Cullman, whose heirs tried to sell it for $4 million.
Suffolk County Executive Bellone Announces "Stay Awhile, Stay Informed" Pilot Program Initiative
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone and the Suffolk County Department of Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services announced the launch of a new Stay Awhile, Stay Informed initiative that encourages tourists who are vacationing on Fire Island to receive local emergency notifications on their mobile devices during their stay. Visitors who are interested in receiving alerts are advised to text SuffolkAlerts to 67283.
No college degree? Here are 40 of the highest-paying jobs in NYC that don’t require one
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — You don’t always need a college degree to get a well-paying job. Data journalism website Stacker consulted the Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Outlook Handbook to compile a list of all high-paying jobs in New York City that don’t require higher education — based on the 2021 annual mean wage.
Babylon doubles price of parking in the village
Village officials said it's the first increase since 1999.
Long Island Physician Indicted with Defrauding Medicaid and Subjecting Patients to Invasive and Medically Unnecessary Testing
New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced the indictment of Payam Toobian, M.D., 52, of Kings Point, New York, and his company, America’s Imaging Center, Inc. (America’s Imaging), for defrauding Medicaid by forcing patients to get unnecessary and invasive medical tests. For years, Toobian allegedly ran a kickback scheme where he bribed other physicians for patient referrals, subjected some of those patients to tests and procedures that they did not need, and then caused false claims to be submitted to Medicaid for those tests. Toobian, through his corporation America’s Imaging, operated Empire Imaging, a diagnostic radiology center in Forest Hills, Queens. Toobian was charged with Grand Larceny in the Third Degree, Health Care Fraud in the Third Degree, eight counts of Falsifying Business Records in the First Degree, and three counts of violating the Social Services Law statute prohibiting the payment of kickbacks related to the provision of services under the state’s Medicaid program, all felony charges.
This Morning’s Bulletin — 8.1.22
• We’re expecting cloudy skies today, with showers likely, mainly before 2 p.m. and an east wind 7 to 9 miles per hour. It will be mostly cloudy overnight, with a low around 69. Tuesday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 89 and Wednesday will be sunny, with a high near 88.
Man Accused Of Burglarizing East Meadow Home
A 29-year-old man is accused of breaking into a Long Island home and stealing credit cards. Philip Dayton was arrested at 12:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 1, for a residential burglary that happened in East Meadow at 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13, the Nassau County Police Department reported. NCPD...
Mass Exodus: Nearly 50,000 Leave New York City For Hudson Valley
For the first time in over a decade, the Hudson Valley's population increased. The Hudson Valley Pattern For Progress recently released its Moving In, Moving Out report which had some interesting findings. Hudson Valley Increases Population For First Time In Over A Decade. The Hudson Valley Pattern For Progress looked...
ALERT CENTER: 18-year-old reported missing from Hicksville
According to detectives, Justin Eng, was last seen leaving his Fox Place residence.
LI officials: Water conservation is "absolutely imperative"
PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y. -- With scarce rainfall and baking heat, parts of Long Island have declared a water emergency, and other sections are banning daytime lawn irrigation.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, local leaders are now asking residents to change their habits.Jim and Joan Marrinan, of Port Washington, are going native. Deep-rooted native plants in their front yard mean goodbye sprinklers."I can't stop the climate change, but I can possibly stop wasting water," Joan Marrinan said.The Marrinans and several of their Mill Pond Road neighbors turned lawns into sustainability gardens, just in time for the heat wave and lack...
As Demands for Her Resignation Increase, DeGise Spokesman Says No
A spokesman for Councilwoman-at-large Amy DeGise has put the kibosh on speculation that she will resign following last week’s hit-and-run, in spite of a report seeming to show that it took DeGise six hours to report the accident to police and calls for her to do so. “Councilwoman DeGise...
House on House / Architensions
Text description provided by the architects. New York-based studio Architensions has designed House on House, the transformation of a compact suburban home in Babylon, Long Island, that includes the addition of a second-floor volume that looks as if another house has been placed on top of the house. A juxtaposition of past and present, visually and programmatically, characterizes the design: the original light gray vinyl siding was retained on the exterior of the first story, but the second-floor addition is clad in a thick stucco to enhance the volume’s solid, heavy, massing; and, in select areas, a skin of smooth, light pink rectangular ceramic tile. In several places, the tile descends onto the exterior walls of the original home in inverted arcs, arches, and swoops, as if the new is slowly overtaking the old. The stark aesthetics of this transformation accompany a layout, geometry, and overall approach that challenges the cookie-cutter single-family suburban typology that is typical of the surrounding area, and more broadly representative of mid-century middle-class white flight.
Speed Cameras to Operate 24/7 Beginning Aug. 1
The city’s speed cameras will be in operation 24/7 starting Aug. 1. The 2,000-plus cameras that have been placed across the five boroughs will be snapping photos 24/7 beginning Monday. The City will be issuing $50 tickets to drivers who are pictured going more than 10 miles per hour above the speed limit no matter the time of the day.
85 Bronx River Road 5R, Yonkers, Westchester County, NY, 10704
Listed by Safiya Swan with Keller Williams Realty Group. Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Property Summary for 85 Bronx River Road Español?. Fully renovated, one-bedroom co-op is located on Bronx River Road in the well-maintained Wakefield Towers. It is move-in ready with a beautifully modernized kitchen, updated stainless steel appliances, a deep farm sink, granite countertops, and recessed lighting. This unit has a large living room/dining room combo and a newly renovated bathroom. The sun-filled bedroom is spacious with high ceilings with ample closet space throughout the unit. The building offers a live-in operations manager and laundry facility on-site. Monthly maintenance is $777.50. Come see this gem for yourself as it will not last long!!!
