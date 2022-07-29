Funding is in place to build the last houses to settle a city lawsuit

www.thehamtramckreview.com
HometownLife.com
Livonia law department cautions against proposed flag law, calling unanimity 'problematic'
In an uncommon recommendation, Livonia's law department cautioned against a proposed ordinance that would require mayoral and unanimous council approval for non-government flags flown at city hall. The proposal has also drawn comments from residents and Mayor Maureen Miller Brosnan's caution. The mayor's office currently determine what, if any, non-traditional...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Homeowner fed up with constant littering by City of Detroit employees
DETROIT – A single mom of two on the west side of Detroit is having a trash problem. She lives across from the Davison Yard, which is where some city employees work. She claims to have seen them littering and says it often ends with her cleaning it up.
fox2detroit.com
Contractor leaves expecting mom with home renovation disaster
The company was cited for ordinance violations in June. They were supposed to be in Dearborn Heights District Court to go before a judge. Wolchek was there, but Kevin Cupp never showed.
deadlinedetroit.com
Wayne County Judge Tracy Green Should Be Removed For Lying, Commission Recommends
Things aren't looking good for Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Tracy Green. A Michigan Judicial Tenure Commission report filed Friday recommends she be removed from the bench after she used makeup to hide the physical abuse that her son inflicted on her two grandchildren, then repeatedly lied to state investigators, saying she was unaware of the abuse. The report described her misconduct as "premeditated and deliberate."
Arab American News
Our endorsements for the August 2 primaries
As a rule, primary elections do not enjoy the same attention that voters give to general elections, but party qualifiers are — in some races — so decisive that the general elections seem to be a foregone conclusion, and this applies to the fullest extent to the primary elections on Tuesday, August 2.
fox2detroit.com
Bad contractor can't build a defense for Dearborn Heights disaster
FOX 2 - Say hi to Kevin Cupp the contractor. "You can't be filming me, dude," he said. Kevin wanted nothing to do with Rob Wolchek. Wolchek: "Here's my card. Will you call me?" Kevin: "Nope." Kevin wants nothing to do with his customers, either. "He blocked me, blocked my...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Washtenaw County moved to “high” community COVID-19 level, says Health Department
ANN ARBOR – Washtenaw County has been bumped up to the “high” COVID-19 community level, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. On Friday, the Washtenaw County Health Department alerted residents to the shift and highlighted prevention and safety strategies. To determine the community level,...
18 juveniles escaped from their Wayne Co. cells. Did a guard make it possible?
Two Wayne Co. employees are facing possible termination following a scathing internal investigation into how 18 juveniles were able to escape from their cells inside the county’s detention facility.
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Farmington schools consultant sees problems with strong family structure
An audit of Farmington schools by an outside consultancy recommends reprogramming teachers who resist the consultant’s brand of diversity, equity, and inclusion — which includes labeling the U.S. government’s definition of family as “systemic familialism.”. Farmington Public Schools hired US2 Consulting to perform an educational equity...
fox2detroit.com
Clinics help Michigan drivers get their suspended licenses back -- What to know
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Michigan is hosting Road to Restoration clinics to help drivers with suspended licenses get their driving privileges back. Last fall, the state stopped suspending licenses for non-driving-related issues such as missed court appointments and some traffic violations. The Department of State canceled infractions on the driving...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Bond set for mental health technician accused of raping teenage patient at Oakland County hospital
PONTIAC, Mich. – The bond has been set for a mental health technician accused of raping an 18-year-old patient at his former hospital in Oakland County. Kevin Darcell Blanks, 56, of Detroit, was a mental health technician working the night shift on the psychiatric floor of Pontiac General Hospital, according to authorities.
Millions of dollars in rental assistance drying up — and could bring evictions in Michigan
Nateeta Morris was unemployed most of last year, and although she worked some odd jobs, she fell behind on her rent payments. Morris lost her mother, sister and close friends to COVID-19. She worked as a home health aide and saw patients "come in by the ambulance and leave by the funeral home." That time in her life caused her to slip into depression, she said, and she ultimately made the decision to leave work.
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Jaye: Triple-dippers are draining governments in Michigan
The triple dippers program allows some public employees to triple dip, which is: to “retire” and start receiving their pensions and salaries at the same time to do the same job, while not paying 3% of their salary into the taxpayer-funded pension program, like every other public employee. (Former state senator takes a lick at triple dippers, May 6)
13abc.com
4-H member dies of suicide, animals sold to raise money for scholarship
LENAWEE COUNTY, Michigan (WTVG) - The Lenawee County fair ended Saturday night, but a moment from one of the auctions there this week is garnering attention on social media. Isiah Stephens, a 4-H member of the Quaker Willing Workers club, was suppose to show and sell his dairy calf and steer at the fair, but died by suicide earlier this month. His family and the community came together to start a scholarship in his name, bringing awareness to mental health ... all by using the money from the auction.
Gesu Catholic Church in Detroit's University District celebrates 100 years of faith, solidarity
A quiet corner of Detroit's University District neighborhood transformed into a block party Saturday afternoon, connecting people of all ages in community and nostalgia. More than 1,000 people gathered at Gesu Catholic Church and School on Saturday to celebrate the church's centennial anniversary. ...
Judge says Detroit must halt plans to accept applications for certain pot licenses
The city of Detroit will have to postpone accepting applications for the coveted, limited recreational marijuana licenses after a Wayne County Circuit Court judge granted a request for a temporary restraining order Friday. Earlier this month, Detroit had set Monday as the official launch date of when it would begin accepting the first round of applications for retail, consumption lounge and microbusiness cannabis licenses even as hearings for two lawsuits challenging the city's ordinance loomed. ...
fox2detroit.com
Oakland County announces $950,000 in food assistance grants for eligible residents
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter announced $950,000 in food assistance grants at the Oak Park Farmers Market, which will help eligible Oakland County residents access nutritious food. As grocery prices continue to inflate, many families are struggling to bring food to the table. Coulter says...
Detroit home repair program gets $15 million to fix more roofs, windows
A city home repair program received an additional $15 million Friday to fix more roofs and windows for low-income Detroiters. State lawmakers representing Detroit joined Mayor Mike Duggan to announce that the Renew Detroit program — launched last year to repair roofs for income-eligible seniors and homeowners with disabilities — can now help 2,000...
Former Detroit Mayor Ordered To Give Crowdsourcing Profits For Restitution
Former Detroit mayor Kwame Kilpatrick and wife Leticia used crowdsourcing to raise money for a new condo, but the IRS is seizing the funds to cover the restitution that Kwame still owes to the IRS, following a previous racketeering conviction.
Detroit News
Majorel chooses site for downtown Detroit office
Majorel, a customer experience management company, announced Monday it has selected a location in downtown Detroit for its office space. The company’s office at 211 West Fort St., with space for up to 600 employees, is expected to open this fall, officials said. The 27-story building sits at the corner of Washington Boulevard.
