Wayne County, MI

Funding is in place to build the last houses to settle a city lawsuit

By Editorials
 4 days ago
Related
HometownLife.com

Livonia law department cautions against proposed flag law, calling unanimity 'problematic'

In an uncommon recommendation, Livonia's law department cautioned against a proposed ordinance that would require mayoral and unanimous council approval for non-government flags flown at city hall. The proposal has also drawn comments from residents and Mayor Maureen Miller Brosnan's caution. The mayor's office currently determine what, if any, non-traditional...
LIVONIA, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

Wayne County Judge Tracy Green Should Be Removed For Lying, Commission Recommends

Things aren't looking good for Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Tracy Green. A Michigan Judicial Tenure Commission report filed Friday recommends she be removed from the bench after she used makeup to hide the physical abuse that her son inflicted on her two grandchildren, then repeatedly lied to state investigators, saying she was unaware of the abuse. The report described her misconduct as "premeditated and deliberate."
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
Wayne County, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
County
Wayne County, MI
Arab American News

Our endorsements for the August 2 primaries

As a rule, primary elections do not enjoy the same attention that voters give to general elections, but party qualifiers are — in some races — so decisive that the general elections seem to be a foregone conclusion, and this applies to the fullest extent to the primary elections on Tuesday, August 2.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Washtenaw County moved to “high” community COVID-19 level, says Health Department

ANN ARBOR – Washtenaw County has been bumped up to the “high” COVID-19 community level, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. On Friday, the Washtenaw County Health Department alerted residents to the shift and highlighted prevention and safety strategies. To determine the community level,...
Person
Damon Keith
Michigan Capitol Confidential

Farmington schools consultant sees problems with strong family structure

An audit of Farmington schools by an outside consultancy recommends reprogramming teachers who resist the consultant’s brand of diversity, equity, and inclusion — which includes labeling the U.S. government’s definition of family as “systemic familialism.”. Farmington Public Schools hired US2 Consulting to perform an educational equity...
FARMINGTON, MI
fox2detroit.com

Clinics help Michigan drivers get their suspended licenses back -- What to know

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Michigan is hosting Road to Restoration clinics to help drivers with suspended licenses get their driving privileges back. Last fall, the state stopped suspending licenses for non-driving-related issues such as missed court appointments and some traffic violations. The Department of State canceled infractions on the driving...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Millions of dollars in rental assistance drying up — and could bring evictions in Michigan

Nateeta Morris was unemployed most of last year, and although she worked some odd jobs, she fell behind on her rent payments. Morris lost her mother, sister and close friends to COVID-19. She worked as a home health aide and saw patients "come in by the ambulance and leave by the funeral home." That time in her life caused her to slip into depression, she said, and she ultimately made the decision to leave work.
MICHIGAN STATE
#Housing Discrimination#Urban Renewal#City Council#West Side#African American
Michigan Capitol Confidential

Jaye: Triple-dippers are draining governments in Michigan

The triple dippers program allows some public employees to triple dip, which is: to “retire” and start receiving their pensions and salaries at the same time to do the same job, while not paying 3% of their salary into the taxpayer-funded pension program, like every other public employee. (Former state senator takes a lick at triple dippers, May 6)
MICHIGAN STATE
13abc.com

4-H member dies of suicide, animals sold to raise money for scholarship

LENAWEE COUNTY, Michigan (WTVG) - The Lenawee County fair ended Saturday night, but a moment from one of the auctions there this week is garnering attention on social media. Isiah Stephens, a 4-H member of the Quaker Willing Workers club, was suppose to show and sell his dairy calf and steer at the fair, but died by suicide earlier this month. His family and the community came together to start a scholarship in his name, bringing awareness to mental health ... all by using the money from the auction.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Judge says Detroit must halt plans to accept applications for certain pot licenses

The city of Detroit will have to postpone accepting applications for the coveted, limited recreational marijuana licenses after a Wayne County Circuit Court judge granted a request for a temporary restraining order Friday. Earlier this month, Detroit had set Monday as the official launch date of when it would begin accepting the first round of applications for retail, consumption lounge and microbusiness cannabis licenses even as hearings for two lawsuits challenging the city's ordinance loomed. ...
DETROIT, MI
Politics
Housing
Detroit News

Majorel chooses site for downtown Detroit office

Majorel, a customer experience management company, announced Monday it has selected a location in downtown Detroit for its office space. The company’s office at 211 West Fort St., with space for up to 600 employees, is expected to open this fall, officials said. The 27-story building sits at the corner of Washington Boulevard.
DETROIT, MI

