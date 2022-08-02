ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

My 5 favorite features of the OM SYSTEM OM-1 I for landscape photography

By Tom Ormerod
Digital Camera World
Digital Camera World
 3 days ago

The new OM SYSTEM OM-1 follows in the legacy of a long line of the best Olympus camera (OM-System) . Since the original Olympus OM System OM-1 camera 50 years ago, the company has forged its own path and the new camera is a wonderful nod to this history baring the same name as its ancestor.

• Looking for the best Olympus lenses?

I recently spent a week in Iceland with the OM SYSTEM OM-1 to test out the latest features and learnt a great deal about the camera. As a landscape, seascape, astro and occasional adventure photographer I rely on my kit being durable, lightweight and packed with features to make my life as easy as possible, so I can concentrate on enjoying the moment as much as the final image I aim to create.

With all of this in mind, here are my top 5 features of the new OM-1 that I wouldn’t want to be without.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ue50u_0gxdKlmS00

(Image credit: Tom Ormerod)

1. Durability and weatherproofing

The new OM-1 builds on the foundations that have been a staple of the high end Olympus cameras for many years. The new camera has an Ingress Protection rating of IP53, many manufacturers state their kit is weather resistant but few go to the lengths of the OM system development team to really push their kit and get an official rating.

All of my photography is outside in the elements - wind, rain, sand, dust, hot, cold and sea spray all get thrown at my kit and I just don't worry about it. As long as you pair it with a weather sealed lens then you can be confident the kit won't let you down.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x33hk_0gxdKlmS00

(Image credit: Tom Ormerod)

2. Live ND

This feature uses a very clever algorithm, similar to Live Composite, to layer images in a way to simulate the use of traditional Neutral Density filters, Live ND has become a hugely useful feature that I now rely on.

It has come a long way since its first iteration back on the OM-D E-M1X. I remember trying it and thinking this might be useful one day…fast forward a couple of years and I now wouldn't be without it. The algorithm has been tweaked and honestly, I can't see any difference from my high-quality glass filters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cjcnc_0gxdKlmS00

(Image credit: Tom Ormerod)

3. In Body Image Stabilisation (IBIS)

When using any camera in lower light or coupled with Live ND, you will undoubtably be lengthening the shutter speed. The IBIS in the OM-1 is nothing short of sensational.

With its predecessor, the Olympus OM-D E-M1 III, I would often hand hold 1/2 sec shots and occasionally 1 second shots. With the OM-1 I am regularly hand holding shots of 2 seconds and have taken shots of 5 seconds without any physical stabilisation. The IBIS is also immensely useful when shooting video, enabling smooth panning shots when hand holding the camera.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uOy2M_0gxdKlmS00

(Image credit: Tom Ormerod)

4. Starry Sky AF

As a keen Milky Way shooter, the Starry Sky AF autofocus mode (introduced in the previous generation of the flagship) is quite simply amazing. You simply select a dark section of sky with stars and press the back AF-On button. The processor analyses the area of the sky selected and nails the focus every time. Learning to manual focus on the stars at night is one of the most challenging elements of Milky-Way shooting, with this feature it is automatically done for you in seconds.

5. Handheld High-Resolution Mode (HHHR)

Handheld High-Res shooting was another feature introduced a couple of years ago that has gone on to be one of my favorite features of the OM SYSTEM.  It uses clever sensor shifting technology to extrapolate and stack a 50MP shot from the 20MP sensor within seconds. Perfect for wide landscapes and now preprogramed into the red dot record button when in any stills mode.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
notebookcheck.net

Rogbid King Android smartwatch arrives with dual cameras and face unlock feature

The Rogbid King smartwatch has been launched and is shipping globally from China. The gadget has a 1.75-in IPS screen with a 320 x 385 px resolution. The wearable runs on Android 9.1, has a nano-SIM card slot, and supports 4G. The device has dual cameras, with a 5 MP front-facing camera and an 8 MP side camera. The camera enables features such as 0.1-second face unlock and video calling.
ELECTRONICS
Ars Technica

4K webcam uses a built-in gimbal to follow you around, enable gesture controls

These past couple of years have experienced a bit of a webcam renaissance, as the ability to get an in-person feel from a virtual meeting has become more valuable than ever. That renaissance included the introduction of helpful features, many of which focus on keeping the user center-frame. We've seen cameras play with AI, and in the case of Dell's magnetic, wireless webcam concept, even magnets to keep your face perfectly in frame. The Insta360 Link announced Tuesday also leverages AI auto-framing but adds a much more obvious, yet rare, tool for capturing a moving subject: physical mobility.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Landscape Photography#Olympus Om System#Long Line#Lenses#Ingress Protection#Om
Fstoppers

How to Retouch a Portrait Using Frequency Separation in Photoshop

There are many different techniques you can use to retouch a portrait, and one of the more advanced and powerful out there is frequency separation. This helpful video tutorial will show you what frequency separation is and how to use it to edit a photo. Coming to you from Julia...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
The Verge

Polaroid’s excellent Hi-Print instant photo printer is just $69.99

Small instant photo printers can offer a unique and fun way to capture memories while traveling. Sure, they may not have the retro charm of an instant camera, but there’s some charm in being able to quickly print credit card-sized pictures while you’re on the go — you’ll just need to capture them using your smartphone. That’s not necessarily a bad thing, however. After testing several instant cameras myself, I found that, unless you’ve got some photography skills and experience, it’s often easier to take sharper photos with a camera you’re familiar with (even if it’s a phone). As a result, mobile photo printers might be what you’re looking for if you want to print photos that look even better.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Camera World

Google Translate camera makes it super easy to translate text from an image

The Google Translate app uses artificial intelligence to translate text from photos in a matter of seconds. Since camera and AI technology have advanced so much, translating between languages has become a whole lot easier. Whereas once you would have to translate word for word and try and make sense of the right tense, these days all you need to do is take a photo using the Google Translate app and voilà, entire chunks of text can be translated into your language.
CELL PHONES
Engadget

Insta360's gimbal webcam is a DJI Pocket without a body

Insta360 is known for its 360 cameras and action cams, so call us surprised when it unveiled its first-ever dedicated webcam product today. The Insta360 Link is a 4K webcam with a 3-axis gimbal, so it's basically like a DJI Pocket 2 without its body. The company touts the 1/2-inch sensor here, which is apparently much larger than what the competition offers. For example, the tried and tested Logitech Brio only has a 1/4-inch sensor, and the more recent OBSBOT Tiny 4K has a 1/2.8-inch sensor, so the Link should perform better than both in terms of accuracy and dynamic range. Insta360 added two noise-cancelling microphones as well, which are much needed in the age of remote working.
ELECTRONICS
The Phoblographer

The Best Instant Film Cameras with Manual Controls

Few things are as fun as instant film cameras! For the most part, they’re carefree and let you simply capture the most fun moments that you can. Sometimes though, you want a bit more control. And lucky for you, we’ve reviewed pretty much every instant film camera on the market. In this post, we’re ethically rounding up the best instant film cameras that give you manual controls in some way. Take a look at out favorites below.
ELECTRONICS
Fstoppers

How to Take Sharp Handheld Macro Photos

Although sharpness is important in just about every genre, it is a particularly strong priority in macro photography. However, it is particularly challenging in macro work, especially when you are not working in a studio where you have complete control over the placement or stabilization of your subject. If you want to shoot on the go without setting up a tripod every time, check out this fantastic video tutorial that will show you some helpful tips for getting sharp images even when shooting handheld.
PHOTOGRAPHY
The Phoblographer

What Is Better for Epic Photos? ND Filters for Portraits vs. HSS vs. ES

Bright lenses are as much about bokeh as they are about shooting in low light — but what about bokeh and bright light? Not every portrait shoot is going to happen under ideal, fairy-tale conditions at golden hour. And even then, sometimes golden hour is still too bright to shoot at f1.2 with a flash. But, there are a number of tools at a photographer’s disposal to mix both bright ambient light and a wide-open aperture. When it comes to mixing bokeh with ambient light, there are three main choices: ND filters for portraits, high-speed sync flash, or an electronic shutter.
PHOTOGRAPHY
The Phoblographer

The Best Zeiss Lenses for Film Photography

If there is any brand that inspires awe into film photographers, it’s Zeiss. Sure, there’s also Mamiya, Pentax, and Leica; but Zeiss lenses are the highest fruit you can get your hands on. And if you’re a Nikon or Canon film SLR photographer, then you can get your hands on some of the best Zeiss lenses for film photography. Luckily for you, we’ve tested them all; and we’ve even used them on film cameras. So we dove into our Reviews Index to find the best ones just for you. Take a look!
PHOTOGRAPHY
Digital Camera World

Digital Camera World

6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
609K+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you’re an advanced DSLR user, a mirrorless camera enthusiast or a photo-editing beginner, Digital Camera World teaches readers tips and tricks to improve photography and reveal the best gear to buy for their needs.

 https://www.digitalcameraworld.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy