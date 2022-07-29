www.thehamtramckreview.com
Arab American News
Our endorsements for the August 2 primaries
As a rule, primary elections do not enjoy the same attention that voters give to general elections, but party qualifiers are — in some races — so decisive that the general elections seem to be a foregone conclusion, and this applies to the fullest extent to the primary elections on Tuesday, August 2.
deadlinedetroit.com
Michigan election officials expect some counties will fail to certify results
Michigan election officials are bracing for a scenario in which some county canvassers go the way Wayne's did in 2020 and fail to immediately certify results. Axios Detroit reports such efforts "could bring chaos that will stress courts and potentially undercut the legitimacy of elections and elected officials." Canvassers have historically played a largely perfunctory role, approving results and sending them on to statewide boards that render them official.
The Oakland Press
Ballot issues, contested primary races for Aug. 2
Tuesday’s primary election is perhaps most focused on the Congressional race between fellow Democrats Haley Stevens and Andy Levin, both currently in office, intent on representing the new 11th House District. One of them will get on November’s ballot with the Republican primary winner, a contest between Mark Ambrose and Matthew DenOtter.
Detroit News
Bankole Thompson: Tlaib needs more than the 'Squad' to win Detroit
Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib should be able to defend her record despite responding shamefully to the Black Haitian crisis, while simultaneously making the Palestinian cause, not Detroit issues, the center of her political universe. Throughout her political rise, she has shown that she is her own spokeswoman and doesn’t need a...
Wiredpr News
US elections: Bernie Sanders campaigns for Michigan progressives | Election News
Pontiac, Michigan, US – More than two years after his ending second campaign for the Democratic nomination for president, Bernie Sanders can still get large crowds to cheer widely and mobilize for his message against income and wealth inequality. In Pontiac, Michigan – a town north of Detroit –...
HometownLife.com
Livonia law department cautions against proposed flag law, calling unanimity 'problematic'
In an uncommon recommendation, Livonia's law department cautioned against a proposed ordinance that would require mayoral and unanimous council approval for non-government flags flown at city hall. The proposal has also drawn comments from residents and Mayor Maureen Miller Brosnan's caution. The mayor's office currently determine what, if any, non-traditional...
ClickOnDetroit.com
3 Michigan communities to receive preservation grants to protect historical assets
Three cities are splitting a $170,000 grant in order to preserve and protect historic assets. The State Historic Preservation Office is awarding Ann Arbor, Northville and Niles. According to a press release, the Old Fourth Ward Historic District in Ann Arbor will receive $45,000 of the $170,000 after qualifying for...
The Oakland Press
In the red: Wayne, Oakland, Macomb counties in high transmission rate for COVID-19
Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties have all moved into the red or high designation for COVID-19 transmission, under which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone should wear a mask in public. The three counties had been in the green (low) or yellow (medium) classifications until recently,...
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Jaye: Triple-dippers are draining governments in Michigan
The triple dippers program allows some public employees to triple dip, which is: to “retire” and start receiving their pensions and salaries at the same time to do the same job, while not paying 3% of their salary into the taxpayer-funded pension program, like every other public employee. (Former state senator takes a lick at triple dippers, May 6)
12 Counties in Michigan at High COVID-19 Community Level
Just when you think it's safe to go back into work, restaurants, special events, sporting events, and even family gatherings, it's time to mask up due to COVID-19. It's like for a brief while, we all forgot about the COVID-19 virus. It's still out there and the numbers in Michigan are rising again.
fox2detroit.com
CDC moves Southeast Michigan counties back to high risk for COVID transmission
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The COVID-19 pandemic isn't over yet and, once again, the three most populated counties in the state are listed by the CDC as high risk of transmission. The Centers for Disease Control updating its map which identifies several counties in Southeast Michigan including Oakland, Wayne,...
wemu.org
CDC recommends that people in Washtenaw County wear masks indoors
The CDC recommends that people in Washtenaw County begin wearing masks indoors regardless of vaccination status. Washtenaw County has moved to a high COVID-19 community level. The status changed because of an ongoing increase in cases and hospitalization rates throughout the area. Beth Ann Hamilton is a communications coordinator for...
Mysterious animal sighting in Macomb County: Video of unidentified creature causes stir
A strange animal sighting over the weekend, in a video shared on social media, has sparked debate among residents of Northern Macomb County. What could it be?
Millions of dollars in rental assistance drying up — and could bring evictions in Michigan
Nateeta Morris was unemployed most of last year, and although she worked some odd jobs, she fell behind on her rent payments. Morris lost her mother, sister and close friends to COVID-19. She worked as a home health aide and saw patients "come in by the ambulance and leave by the funeral home." That time in her life caused her to slip into depression, she said, and she ultimately made the decision to leave work.
COVID-19: These metro Detroit counties are in the CDC's 'high' community level
According to the CDC's COVID map, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Wayne and Monroe counties are all in red for COVID community levels.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
St. Clair County Sheriff reports on service to Algonac
A recent meeting of the Algonac City Council had St. Clair County Sheriff Mat King providing a report regarding activities undertaken by his department on behalf of the city of Algonac in the first six months of 2022. Mayor Terry Stoneburner read this statement into the record prior to King...
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Farmington schools consultant sees problems with strong family structure
An audit of Farmington schools by an outside consultancy recommends reprogramming teachers who resist the consultant’s brand of diversity, equity, and inclusion — which includes labeling the U.S. government’s definition of family as “systemic familialism.”. Farmington Public Schools hired US2 Consulting to perform an educational equity...
fox2detroit.com
Clinics help Michigan drivers get their suspended licenses back -- What to know
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Michigan is hosting Road to Restoration clinics to help drivers with suspended licenses get their driving privileges back. Last fall, the state stopped suspending licenses for non-driving-related issues such as missed court appointments and some traffic violations. The Department of State canceled infractions on the driving...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 independent pizza spots in Metro Detroit
The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s the list of the winning independent pizza joints in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top 10 independent pizza spots in Metro Detroit:. 1....
95.3 MNC
Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale set to happen soon
“Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale” is happening soon. The Southwest Michigan Planning Commission has set the date for the annual US 12 Heritage Trail Garage Sale. The sale stretches over 200 miles, from New Buffalo to Detroit. Citizens set out items including antiques, furniture, and dishware in their front...
