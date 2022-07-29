Commonwealth Games: Scots creator reveals secrets of metal bull

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022-- Flow Beverage Corp. (TSX:FLOW; OTCQX:FLWBF) (“Flow”), today announced it will be the official water partner of the National Bank Open (“NBO”) presented by Rogers, in collaboration with Tennis Canada, and the exclusive water supplier for Sobeys Stadium in Toronto and Stade IGA in Montréal during the events. The Tennis Canada partnership includes a comprehensive media plan that comprises in-broadcast brand advertising within the stadiums, Flow product on court during game play, and press conference product placement and media board branding. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005365/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)

