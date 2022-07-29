Commonwealth Games: Scots creator reveals secrets of metal bull

www.bbc.co.uk
Commonwealth Games: NI trio miss out on judo bronze medals
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Northern Ireland suffered disappointment in their pursuit of more judo medals at the Commonwealth...
Conjoined twins separated with the help of virtual reality
Brazilian twins who were joined at the head have been successfully separated with the help of virtual reality. Three-year-olds Bernardo and Arthur Lima underwent surgeries in Rio de Janeiro, with direction from Great Ormond Street Hospital in London. The teams spent months trialling techniques using virtual reality projections of the...
Commonwealth Games: England cyclist Matt Walls and spectators injured in horrifying crash
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England cyclist Matt Walls has been released from hospital after he was involved in...
Wood Green shooting: Eight arrested after man killed in street
Eight people have been arrested over the killing of a man who was shot dead on a north London street. Camilo Palacio, 23, was attacked on High Road in Wood Green on 24 July at about 21:30 BST - the second fatal shooting in the area within 24 hours. He...
Flow Beverage Corp. Becomes the Official Water Partner of Tennis Canada at the National Bank Open presented by Rogers in Toronto and Montreal
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022-- Flow Beverage Corp. (TSX:FLOW; OTCQX:FLWBF) (“Flow”), today announced it will be the official water partner of the National Bank Open (“NBO”) presented by Rogers, in collaboration with Tennis Canada, and the exclusive water supplier for Sobeys Stadium in Toronto and Stade IGA in Montréal during the events. The Tennis Canada partnership includes a comprehensive media plan that comprises in-broadcast brand advertising within the stadiums, Flow product on court during game play, and press conference product placement and media board branding. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005365/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Balham man killed in frenzied knife attack, court told
A 22-year-old has appeared at the Old Bailey accused of murdering a man in a "frenzied" attack in south-west London. Errol McKay, 49, who had health and mobility issues, died at his home in Balham in the early hours of 27 July, after suffering 22 stab wounds to the head and neck.
Jamal Edwards: Cocaine sparked death of entrepreneur, coroner concludes
Cocaine sparked the death of entrepreneur and YouTube star Jamal Edwards, a coroner has concluded. An inquest was held at West London coroner's court into Edwards's death at the age of 31 in February. He was the son of musician and Loose Women host Brenda Edwards. There was evidence of...
I'm A Celebrity: Gwrych Castle thanks for hosting 'honour'
Gwrych Castle officials thanked I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! for the "honour" of hosting the reality show. It comes as ITV confirmed its return to the Australian Jungle. The 19th century castle in Abergele, Conwy, has been the location for the show for the past two years.
Mark Buddle: Australian motorcycle gang boss extradited from Turkey
The boss of one of Australia's biggest motorcycle gangs has been extradited from Turkey to face criminal charges in his home country. Mark Buddle - head of the Comancheros and sometimes described as Australia's most wanted man - was taken into custody at Darwin Airport on Wednesday. He will face...
UK service sector growth hits 17-month low; as economy ‘heads for stagflation’ – business live
NIESR predicts the UK will enter a recession this quarter, while CPI inflation heads to 11%
Stoke-on-Trent: Men dragged from car, attacked and robbed
Two men have been injured after being dragged from a car, attacked and robbed, say police. A group of men used a hammer to smash the windows of the pair's black BMW in the Snow Hill area of Stoke-on-Trent at about 21:30 BST on Monday. A quantity of cash was...
