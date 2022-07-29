60+ Internships in New York . . . Ohio University says thank you to alumna Paula Shugart

www.ohio.edu
Alumni engagement, faculty expertise, salute to New York internships and more - Scripps July in review
Scripps College of Communication graduate Ken Klein shares student, alumni and faculty news via social media. He is a volunteer assistant to the Scripps College of Communication at Ohio University. Here is Klein’s July 2022 recap:. The Bobcat Connection. Scripps College of Communication alumni photographed student interns and other...
Success advisor Adam Brown says, 'Don't go home'
Adam Brown, success advisor in the College of Arts and Sciences, has a piece of advice for the incoming Class of 2026: "Don't go home. Stay on campus for at least the first six weeks before going home." Sounds simple. But Brown says the biggest challenge students face when arriving...
John Popovich’s legendary career in sports started at WOUB
John Popovich is a TV sports legend in Cincinnati where he worked for 40 years before retiring in 2019. But, Popo, as he’s known in the Queen City, says that his legendary career started in Athens, Ohio at WOUB. “The professional staff members in the WOUB newsroom treated the...
