Phillips 66 (PSX) Earnings Beat Reflects 'Strong Market Environment'

No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
Big, steady companies who pay dividends are a great buy in this market.
Motley Fool
Got $300? These 3 Dividend Stocks Deserve a Look
Despite near-term headwinds, UPS looks like a good value. Kinder Morgan puts a lot of energy into rewarding shareholders with an ample, well-covered dividend.
tipranks.com
Down More Than 50%: Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound, Say Analysts
Whether markets move up or down, every investor loves a bargain. There’s a thrill in finding a valuable stock at a low, low price – and then watching it appreciate in the mid- to long-term. Portfolio growth of that sort is one of the reasons investors are in the investing game to begin with.
tipranks.com
Analysts Say These 3 Stocks Are Their Top Picks for the Rest of 2022
Farewell, July, it’s been a pleasure. Sentiment might finally be turning on Wall Street after the stock market recorded its best month since November 2020, buoyed by the tech giants better-than-expected quarterly results and the prospect of the Fed easing on future rate hikes. The major indexes are still...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Here's Why This Beaten-Down Dividend Stock Is a Buy
The stock of the most dominant asset manager in the world has tumbled recently due to the broader market's downturn.
Motley Fool
2 Cheap Dividend Stocks Yielding More Than 4%
Gilead Sciences is a leader in the coronavirus and HIV drug markets. Viatris is continuing a transformation that will improve its prospects.
Stock Market Today: Nasdaq Zips Higher as Netflix Earnings Impress
Tech stocks were the clear Wall Street winners on Wednesday – thanks to a well-received earnings report from Netflix (NFLX). Its shares added to Tuesday's big gains, jumping 7.4% after the video streaming giant reported a bottom-line beat in the second quarter, as well as a slimmer-than-expected subscriber loss.
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Bursting with Long-Term Potential
These reliable businesses are posting impressive results.
Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
ASPN earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
5 Jefferies Franchise List ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks With Big Upside That Also Pay Rich Dividends
All of the investment companies and banks that we follow here at 24/7 Wall St. keep a list for their institutional and retail clients of high conviction stock picks. These are generally the companies they not only like on a longer-term basis, but stocks that usually have solid upside to the assigned target price. Since […]
StreetInsider.com
Comstock Resources (CRK) Tops Q2 EPS by 9c
Comstock Resources (NYSE: CRK) reported Q2 EPS of $1.00, $0.09 better than the analyst estimate of $0.91.
StreetInsider.com
Danaos Corporation (DAC) Tops Q2 EPS by $2.10
Danaos Corporation (NYSE: DAC) reported Q2 EPS of $7.59, $2.10 better than the analyst estimate of $5.49. Revenue for the quarter came in at $250.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $208.7 million.
StreetInsider.com
UPDATE: Cowen Downgrades Farfetch (FTCH) to Market Perform
Cowen analyst Oliver Chen downgraded Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) from Outperform to Market Perform.
StreetInsider.com
Transocean (RIG) Tops Q2 EPS by 3c
Transocean (NYSE: RIG) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.10), $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.13). Revenue for the quarter came in at $692 million versus the consensus estimate of $695.67 million.
StreetInsider.com
UPDATE: Berenberg Downgrades Teladoc (TDOC) to Hold
Berenberg analyst Ravi Misra downgraded Teladoc (NYSE: TDOC) from Buy to Hold.
StreetInsider.com
Smith International Inc. (SII) Earnings
Like Smith International Inc. (SII) Earnings? Also look at BKH, NWE, SR, UTL.
StreetInsider.com
Matson (MATX) Tops Q2 EPS by 122c
Matson (NYSE: MATX) reported Q2 EPS of $9.49, $1.22 better than the analyst estimate of $8.27. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.26 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.2 billion.
StreetInsider.com
American States Water (AWR) Reports In-Line Q2 EPS
American States Water (NYSE: AWR) reported Q2 EPS of $0.71, in-line with the analyst estimate of $0.71.
StreetInsider.com
UPDATE: Berenberg Downgrades Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT) to Hold
Berenberg analyst Nate Crossett downgraded Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE: FCPT) to Hold.
StreetInsider.com
Boise Cascade (BCC) Tops Q2 EPS by 79c
Boise Cascade (NYSE: BCC) reported Q2 EPS of $5.49, $0.79 better than the analyst estimate of $4.70. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.3 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion.
