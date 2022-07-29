Addex Therapeutics Ltd - ADR (ADXN) is up 3.94% Friday In Premarket Trading

www.investorsobserver.com
Motley Fool
2 Stock-Split Stocks That Are Historically Cheap and Begging to Be Bought
Investors are enamored with publicly traded companies using stock splits to make their shares more nominally affordable. These two stock-split stocks are cheaper than they've ever been and ripe for the picking by opportunistic long-term investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Motley Fool
2 Dow Stocks to Buy More of in August
American Express is benefiting from a return to travel, and is also looking to a new generation of cardholders. Coca-Cola has successfully increased prices to offset inflation, demonstrating the power of its brand. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
The 4 Best Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy
The Nasdaq 100 surged after the Fed announced a 75 basis-point rate hike for the second straight month and hinted at pausing the policy tightening depending on economic data. This,...
3 Tiny Stocks with Big Upside Potential
Despite the record-high inflation, the Federal Reserve's aggressive policy tightening, and growing recession fears, Wall Street analysts see decent upsides in small-cap stocks ARC Document Solutions (ARC), Assertio Holdings (ASRT), and Centerra Gold (CGAU). So, these stocks could be good additions to your watchlist. Read on…. The S&P 500...
Motley Fool
Is Now the Time to Buy This Dividend King?
The consumer staple had a better-than-expected Q2 for both net sales and diluted earnings per share. The company's dividend should have no issues growing further in the years to come. The stock appears to be sensibly valued at the current share price. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Dow falls 228 points as retail stocks fall after negative Walmart guidance
July 26 (UPI) -- U.S. markets declined Tuesday as retail stocks fell on the heels of a negative earnings outlook from Walmart. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 228.5 points, or 0.71%, while the S&P 500 dropped 1.15% and the Nasdaq Composite closed the day down 1.87%. Walmart stock fell...
Amazon To $175? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Friday
Deutsche Bank raised the price target on Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN from $155 to $175. However, Deutsche Bank analyst Lee Horowitz maintained the stock with a Buy. Amazon shares rose 10.3% to $134.91 in pre-market trading. Citigroup boosted Apple Inc. AAPL price target from $175 to $185. However, Citigroup analyst Jim...
1 Top Dividend Stock
Whirlpool reported mixed second-quarter results yesterday. Can the stock keep up its handsome dividend yield?
Motley Fool
3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in August
AbbVie ranks as one of the best-performing Dividend Aristocrats this year. Abbott continues to deliver strong growth and will probably benefit if there's another COVID-19 wave. PepsiCo's business is largely insulated from inflation -- a big plus in the current environment. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
U.S. Stock Futures Lower Ahead Of Manufacturing Data; Crude Oil Drops 2%
U.S. stock futures traded slightly lower in early pre-market trade on Monday after the Dow Jones jumped more than 300 points in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Global Payments Inc. GPN, The Mosaic Company MOS, Activision Blizzard, Inc. ATVI and ON Semiconductor Corporation ON. The manufacturing...
Chevron: Q2 Earnings Insights
Chevron CVX reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, July 29, 2022 at 06:15 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Chevron beat estimated earnings by 14.57%, reporting an EPS of $5.82 versus an estimate of $5.08. Revenue was up $31.16 billion from the same period last...
biztoc.com
S&P 500, Nasdaq register biggest monthly gains since 2020
U.S. stocks added to their recent rally on Friday after upbeat forecasts from Apple (AAPL.O) and Amazon.com (AMZN.O). Most S&P 500 sectors ended higher, with energy rising 4.5%, the most of any S&P sector. Dow up 1%, S&sP500 up 1.4%, Nasdaq up 1,9% in July. Apple Inc shares gained 3.3%...
US News and World Report
Heineken Posts Strong First-Half, Shelves 2023 Margin Target
BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Heineken NV on Monday posted higher-than-expected first-half earnings, as consumers bought more beer despite inflationary pressures, but the world's second-largest brewer shelved its margin target for 2023 as costs spiked. The brewer of Heineken, Europe's top-selling lager, as well as Tiger, Sol and Strongbow cider, sold more beer...
InvestorPlace
Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Pops on Record Profits
ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) stock is rising on Friday following the release of its earnings report for the second quarter of 2022. The big news from that earnings report is adjusted earnings per share of $4.14. That’s well above the $3.89 per share that Wall Street was expecting. Also, it’s a significant jump from the $1.10 per share reported in the second quarter of 2021.
CNBC
European markets make a cautious start to August trading; HSBC up 6%
LONDON — European stocks were muted on Monday to begin the new month, with investors digesting a fresh round of corporate earnings. The pan-European Stoxx 600 hovered 0.2% above the flatline by late morning, with banks adding 1.8% while construction and material stocks dropped 0.6%. The mixed trade for...
Using MarketBeat Market Data Tools To Find Strong Stocks in a Bear Market
A bear market occurs when the underlying stock or index falls at least 20% from its highs for more than 60-days. The risk-on buy-the-dip strategy reverses into a risk-off and sell-the-rip stance. Bear markets go through periods of panic that is often described as throwing out the baby with the bathwater. In these situations, it's tough to find long-side winner, as its more a matter of finding stocks that take the least damage on the way down. This relative strength often enables the "buy fading" stock to recover faster on the way back up.
Recap: L3Harris Technologies Q2 Earnings
L3Harris Technologies LHX reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 04:30 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. L3Harris Technologies beat estimated earnings by 3.19%, reporting an EPS of $3.23 versus an estimate of $3.13. Revenue was down $533.00 million from the same...
InvestorPlace
Bausch Health (BHC) Stock Plunges 50% on Patent News
While pharmaceutical companies often face great risks in the clinical testing arena, they can also suffer extraordinary setbacks in the courtroom, as Bausch Health (NYSE:BHC) unfortunately demonstrated today. Authorities halted trading on BHC stock as it plunged 50% during the morning session. An unfavorable ruling on Bausch’s patent battle against Norwich Pharmaceuticals – which aims to develop a generic version of the former’s Xifaxan drug – severely clouded BHC’s viability.
Nasdaq Drops 100 Points; Crude Oil Rises Sharply
U.S. stocks traded mostly lower toward the end of trading on Monday. The Dow traded up 0.06% to 31,919.20 while the NASDAQ fell 0.85% to 11,733.73. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.20% to 3,953.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares rose 3.1% on Monday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector...
newsheater.com
Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARDS) Reveals an Earnings Mystery
Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) went up by 37.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.25. The company’s stock price has collected 66.96% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Is It Worth Investing in Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :ARDS) Right Now?. Plus,...
