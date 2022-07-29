CRE Future Leaders: Kurstie Butcher of Draper and Kramer, Inc.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, along with Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton, State Sen. Mattie Hunter and 3rd Ward Ald. Pat Dowell, today joined developers The Habitat Company and P3 Markets to commemorate the topping-off of the Phase 1 residential building at 43 Green, the first equitable transit-oriented development (ETOD) on the city’s South Side. Centered around the CTA’s 43rd Street Green Line station in historic Bronzeville, the $100 million mixed-income, mixed-use project, which is being developed in three phases, will bring approximately 300 new apartments to the neighborhood upon completion.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO