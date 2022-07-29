The Fight to Save New York’s Extravagantly ’80s Subway Entrance

bkreader.com
New York City joins New York in disaster emergency declaration
New York City Mayor Eric Adams is following Governor Hochul’s lead. He declared a disaster emergency for New York State. Adams says 150-thousand are at risk of infection. According to Governor Hochul’s office – more than one in four monkeypox cases in this country are right here in New York.
New York City Fruit Stand Employee Stabbed with Screwdriver in Broad Daylight While Restocking
NEW YORK, NY – A man restocking a fruit stand at 59 Lafayette Avenue in...
NYC speed cameras to operate 24/7 starting Monday: Here’s how we got here
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Starting Monday, the 2,000-plus speed cameras installed across New York City will start ticketing motorists 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. The city’s school zone speed camera program has come a long way since it was first enacted in 2013...
New York City store locks up Spam in plastic case amid crime spike
$3.99 canned meat product out of reach behind lock and key at a Duane Reade inside New York City’s Port Authority bus depot. Shoppers, store employees, and social media users expressed disbelief. "I’ve never seen that before!" one Twitter user wrote. "Some of these things are pretty ridiculous,"...
Fourth NYC death confirmed after late-July heat wave, ME's office says
Children cool off by playing in a fountain in Domino Park, Brooklyn with the Manhattan skyline in the background as the sun sets during a heat wave on July 24th, 2022. The news came after the medical examiner confirmed three other heat-related deaths over the past week, with most of them involving underlying health conditions. [ more › ]
Manhattan lawsuit aims to shut down outdoor dining options in NYC
A Manhattan lawsuit calls for the city and state to scrap the outdoor dining option launched when the pandemic hit in 2020, arguing the al fresco operations now leave a bad taste in their mouths. The eight-page Supreme Court filing cited “increased and excessive noise, traffic congestion, garbage and uncontrolled rodent populations (and) the blocking of sidewalks and roadways” since the ...
On the Record with Legal Aid’s Judith Goldiner: Informal eviction stats are triple what stats show
NEW YORK (PIX11) — As rents in New York City continue to skyrocket, so do the evictions, according to the Legal Aid Society. The number of informal evictions is actually triple or quadruple what the city data shows, according to Judith Goldiner, supervising attorney at Legal Aid. Goldiner said good cause eviction legislation keeps tenants […]
Looking to squish the spotted lanternfly as it invades Staten Island again this year? There’s an app for that.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- It has been nearly two years since the spotted lanternfly was first documented on Staten Island, and the invasive pest continues to plague the borough, with residents urged to squish the insects -- and believe it or not, there’s an app for that. “I expect...
Manhattan brunch spot is an oasis inside the city
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A Manhattan eatery highlights the season’s best ingredients to make delectable brunch dishes. Lindens in SoHo is named after a tree, so it’s connected to the earth and seasonality, the chef said. The menu features an heirloom tomato salad, a farmer’s salad, and buttermilk pancakes. PIX11’s Kirstin Cole really liked the […]
Video of the 'Best Pool and Spa' in New York City Is a Summer Game-Changer
A tropical spa vacation is what we're all dreaming about at the moment. But for those of us who live in urban neighborhoods, getting that experience can be tricky and expensive to find. In a new video that was shared on TikTok by @bellagerard, the creator gives us the inside...
Advocates sleep outside in protest of homeless crisis in NYC
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Homeless advocates, formerly homeless people and members of the community gathered on the edge of Morningside Park in Manhattan to raise awareness about the homeless crisis in New York City during Homeless Awareness Month. More than 60,000 New Yorkers currently live in city shelters, and it’s estimated at least another 3,000 […]
Public Advocate Releases Plan to 'End Systemic Homelessness' in New York City by 2026
A coalition led by New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams has released a four-year roadmap to “ending homelessness as we know it,” proposing several strategies to help the roughly 55,000 unhoused people in the city move into stable, affordable housing. Williams, a Democrat, released the new report...
Robbed NYC Bishop Talks Lavish Lifestyle, Alleged Huge Unpaid Loan From Parishioner
The Brooklyn bishop who said he was robbed during a sermon is answering questions for the first time about how he funds his lavish lifestyle, and addressed a lawsuit he is facing regarding thousands of dollars he given by a parishioner. “Everybody wanted to talk about the bling-bling bishop that...
Top 10 Secrets of Gracie Mansion, the Home of NYC’s Mayor
For nearly eighty years Gracie Mansion has been known as the official residence of New York City’s mayor, but this yellow wooden house on the Upper East Side has a storied history that began long before the first mayor moved in. Built on an important Revolutionary War site, the house was constructed in 1799 as a country home for the notorious New York merchant Archibald Gracie. Ownership and purpose of the home changed many times after the Gracie’s moved out until Mayor Fiorello H. La Guardia, moved into “The People’s House” in 1942.
Hudson Valley Man Caught Smuggling Aliens Into New York State
A Hudson Valley man is heading to prison after he confessed to smuggling aliens into New York State. A Newburgh, New York man was sentenced in Plattsburgh, New York for alien smuggling. Newburgh Man Sentenced to 48 Months for Alien Smuggling in Plattsburgh, New York. United States Attorney Carla B....
Longtime New Dorp resident at 100: Keep faith in God – and keep moving | Inside Out
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — As of July 16, Carmela Clemente-Anzalone’s name has been officially etched on the prestigious roster of Staten Island centenarians — super seniors who’ve rounded the century mark. Since the “really big” birthday deserves major accolades, family members and friends gathered to celebrate...
How Dangerous Is NYC, Really?
Violent incidents have jumped in New York City since the pandemic began — and residents, tourists and businesses are getting nervous. But widespread anxiety obscures the fact that crime is still at decades-long lows. A rash of high-profile incidents in subway stations and tourist hubs—and an outspoken new...
NYC considers changing the time you can put your trash out to 8 p.m.
NEW YORK (PIX11) – New York City is proposing significant changes to how trash is collected. The NYC Department of Sanitation is considering changing the earliest time you can set your trash out on the street to 8 p.m. That’s four hours later than the current set-out time of 4 p.m. The proposed change is […]
La Gran Parada Dominicana kicks off in the Bronx Sunday
One of the largest displays of Dominican pride will take place in the Bronx Sunday afternoon.
These NYPD officers won’t be eating doughnuts on Saturday. Instead, they’ll be eating cheesecake
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Forget about donuts, NYPD officers from the 120th Precinct are picking up cheesecake instead!. Junior’s Restaurant, best known for its world-famous New York-style cheesecake, is celebrating National Cheesecake Day by sponsoring the Staten Island FerryHawks baseball team on Saturday, July 30. As part of...
