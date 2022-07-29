Monson Library hosts ‘Music Tuesdays’ on the patio

www.thereminder.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
California-Based Trader Joe's Sees First Unionized Store in Massachusetts; Could Union Also Be Helpful to Californians?DOPE Quick ReadsHadley, MA
The Largest Farmers' Market in CT is a Must-VisitTravel MavenConnecticut State
Beloved Massachusetts family-owned restaurant set to close after 34 yearsKristen WaltersHolyoke, MA
These 8 Hidden Gem Restaurants in Massachusetts are Worth FindingTravel MavenMassachusetts State
Related
thereminder.com
Jazz and Roots Festival celebrates community culture
SPRINGFIELD – The smooth sounds of jazz and an eclectic array of talents will be featured at this year’s Springfield Jazz and Roots Festival. The festival will take place on Aug. 12 and 13 in Stearns Square, with this year marking the first multi-day experience for the annual musical staple.
NBC Connecticut
Concert Lineup for The Big E 2022
New England's biggest and most exciting fair -- The Big E -- is taking place this year from Sept. 16 to Oct. 2 with an awesome lineup filled with local and headliners alike. The Big E is New England's great state fair. It is an annual event that begins the second Friday after Labor Day and runs for 17 days at the Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield, Massachusetts.
westfordcat.org
Unique restaurant concept to open doors in Westford
WESTFORD — A new restaurant concept will be opening its doors in Westford. Stir, a new martini bar, will be hosting its soft opening on Monday evening. The restaurant is co-owned by two Merrimack Valley restaurant veterans — Randy Richards and Caitlin Hannagan, two locals each with over a decade of experience in the area.
WATCH: Beautiful Owl Takes a Bath in Western Massachusetts (VIDEO)
I love spring and summer in Massachusetts, especially in the Berkshires. It's the time of year we get to observe animals in nature. Some of these animals literally explore our backyards which is quite the treat. However, many people are busy and unfortunately don't get the chance to get out into nature and observe Berkshire County wildlife. If you don't have the opportunity to get a peek at wildlife, there are plenty of Berkshire County residents that are able to capture photos and videos of some of our favorite animals out in nature.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bullard Tavern sign replaced within Old Sturbridge Village
An old, damaged sign that once hung outside Bullard Tavern within Old Sturbridge Village Museum has been replaced by a local artist.
Move Over, Disney World: The Legendary Kimball Farm is 50 Acres of Family Fun Time in Massachusetts
There's so much to love about Kimball Farm in Westford, Massachusetts. In fact, there's 50 acres of fun. If you haven't ever been to this ideal family spot, or haven't been there in many years like me, maybe you thought they only had ice cream. Nah, it's more like the Disney of the North Shore.
Celebrate National Dog Month at one of these dog-friendly restaurants in western Massachusetts
National Dog Month is observed in August, to celebrate take your dog to a local restaurant!
amherstbulletin.com
Hadley Media rocked as both employees depart
HADLEY — Recording of Hadley’s public meetings and municipal events, and oversight of local programming on the town’s cable access channels, could be in jeopardy as both Hadley Media employees are leaving. While John Harrison, the part-time production manager, submitted a resignation letter in June informing the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Here are Massachusetts’ 20 Most Popular 1960s Baby Names for Girls
Coming up with the perfect name for your baby can be a fun task and for others, it may be quite daunting. It's hard to believe that my daughter Hannah is already two. She was born in Berkshire County, Pittsfield as a matter of fact, in 2020 right at the beginning of the pandemic. It was an interesting time to have a child but also definitely one of the greatest moments in my life. During those first few weeks of Hannah being at home with me and my wife, it was quite odd because family and friends weren't rushing right over to visit since the pandemic was fresh, new, and downright scary. Everybody was doing what they could to remain safe and protected from COVID-19.
thereminder.com
Sheriff’s Shuffle returns to help the YWCA
SPRINGFIELD – Sheriff Nick Cocchi recently announced the annual Sheriff’s Shuffle 5K race/walk will return after a two-year hiatus and will be raising funds to support the YWCA of Western Massachusetts and its program to assist the victims of domestic violence. Cocchi noted there has been an increase...
Worcester Restaurant Week: Here are some of the best meal deals to try
Worcester Restaurant Week returns for the Summer 2022 edition on Monday, Aug. 1, and for the next two weeks, restaurants throughout the city and surrounding communities will offer full meals for just $28.22. Many local restaurants have already released their prix fix menus for the event, which runs through Aug....
'Rum Hill Avenue' Development Planned off Plantation Street in Worcester
WORCESTER - A proposed subdivision off of Plantation Street in Worcester includes eight duplexes or split townhouses and two single-family homes, creating a new city street, Rum Hill Avenue. The site for the proposed 18-lot development is 149 Plantation St., a three-acre lot running aside LaPierre Street with the rear...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hot Table breaks tradition to open Sunday for charity
Hot Table Restaurants in western Massachusetts and Connecticut aren’t usually open on Sunday, but this Sunday they will be open serving for a special exception.
New principal for Baystate Academy Charter Public School
The Baystate Academy Charter Public School announced that a new principal has joined the staff.
Tips for watering gardens during a drought
People who plant and garden shouldn't worry about "water restrictions and drought conditions" endangering the flowers they've so carefully nurtured in their backyards.
westernmassnews.com
Local ice cream shops face inflation and supply chain woes
SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -With hot summer weather usually comes a craving for a cold treat. But with supply chain issues and inflation’s impact including local ice cream shops, you definitely want to make sure you don’t forget your wallet. Between the uptick in prices for supplies and the...
nrinow.news
Former N.S. middle school principal dies at age 48
NORTH SMITHFIELD – An educator who led North Smithfield Middle School from the time it opened in 2008 right up until he left the district earlier this year has died. John Lahar, a resident of Mendon, Mass. died this week at the age of 48. A Bellingham, Mass. native,...
Harding Tire Building Sold for $1.25 Million to Worcester Restaurant Owner
WORCESTER - The Harding Tire Co. building was sold on Friday to Ed Russo, owner of Lock 50 and Russo's Italian Restaurant in Worcester's Canal District, for $1.25 million. The sale was first reported by Worcester Business Journal. As ThisWeekinWorcester.com first reported earlier this month, Harding Tire Co. closed after...
Massachusetts could see high humidity and temperatures in the upper 90s again — but it won’t be a repeat of July’s heat wave
Baking heat and swampy humidity: to Massachusetts residents, it may feel like déjà vu. After a release from the muggy heat wave that plagued the commonwealth in late July, nearly triple-digit temperatures and high humidity are again on the forecast, weather officials said. But this week is not...
whatsupnewp.com
Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Providence, according to Tripadvisor
With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
Comments / 0