Monson, MA

Monson Library hosts ‘Music Tuesdays’ on the patio

 4 days ago
Jazz and Roots Festival celebrates community culture

SPRINGFIELD – The smooth sounds of jazz and an eclectic array of talents will be featured at this year’s Springfield Jazz and Roots Festival. The festival will take place on Aug. 12 and 13 in Stearns Square, with this year marking the first multi-day experience for the annual musical staple.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
NBC Connecticut

Concert Lineup for The Big E 2022

New England's biggest and most exciting fair -- The Big E -- is taking place this year from Sept. 16 to Oct. 2 with an awesome lineup filled with local and headliners alike. The Big E is New England's great state fair. It is an annual event that begins the second Friday after Labor Day and runs for 17 days at the Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield, Massachusetts.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
Unique restaurant concept to open doors in Westford

WESTFORD — A new restaurant concept will be opening its doors in Westford. Stir, a new martini bar, will be hosting its soft opening on Monday evening. The restaurant is co-owned by two Merrimack Valley restaurant veterans — Randy Richards and Caitlin Hannagan, two locals each with over a decade of experience in the area.
WESTFORD, MA
WATCH: Beautiful Owl Takes a Bath in Western Massachusetts (VIDEO)

I love spring and summer in Massachusetts, especially in the Berkshires. It's the time of year we get to observe animals in nature. Some of these animals literally explore our backyards which is quite the treat. However, many people are busy and unfortunately don't get the chance to get out into nature and observe Berkshire County wildlife. If you don't have the opportunity to get a peek at wildlife, there are plenty of Berkshire County residents that are able to capture photos and videos of some of our favorite animals out in nature.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
Monson, MA
Hadley Media rocked as both employees depart

HADLEY — Recording of Hadley’s public meetings and municipal events, and oversight of local programming on the town’s cable access channels, could be in jeopardy as both Hadley Media employees are leaving. While John Harrison, the part-time production manager, submitted a resignation letter in June informing the...
HADLEY, MA
Here are Massachusetts’ 20 Most Popular 1960s Baby Names for Girls

Coming up with the perfect name for your baby can be a fun task and for others, it may be quite daunting. It's hard to believe that my daughter Hannah is already two. She was born in Berkshire County, Pittsfield as a matter of fact, in 2020 right at the beginning of the pandemic. It was an interesting time to have a child but also definitely one of the greatest moments in my life. During those first few weeks of Hannah being at home with me and my wife, it was quite odd because family and friends weren't rushing right over to visit since the pandemic was fresh, new, and downright scary. Everybody was doing what they could to remain safe and protected from COVID-19.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Sheriff’s Shuffle returns to help the YWCA

SPRINGFIELD – Sheriff Nick Cocchi recently announced the annual Sheriff’s Shuffle 5K race/walk will return after a two-year hiatus and will be raising funds to support the YWCA of Western Massachusetts and its program to assist the victims of domestic violence. Cocchi noted there has been an increase...
HOLYOKE, MA
Local ice cream shops face inflation and supply chain woes

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -With hot summer weather usually comes a craving for a cold treat. But with supply chain issues and inflation’s impact including local ice cream shops, you definitely want to make sure you don’t forget your wallet. Between the uptick in prices for supplies and the...
SOUTHWICK, MA
Former N.S. middle school principal dies at age 48

NORTH SMITHFIELD – An educator who led North Smithfield Middle School from the time it opened in 2008 right up until he left the district earlier this year has died. John Lahar, a resident of Mendon, Mass. died this week at the age of 48. A Bellingham, Mass. native,...
MENDON, MA
Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Providence, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
PROVIDENCE, RI

