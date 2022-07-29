Jonathan Rose Companies and 5T Management acquire Englewood Gardens

rejournals.com
This Indiana National Park has the Best Views of the Starry Night SkyTravel MavenIndiana State
(Opinion) If Mayor Lightfoot won't pay her tickets, no one else should eitherJake WellsChicago, IL
Des Plaines Man Confesses to Sharing Child Pornography on the InternetCarolyn LightDes Plaines, IL
Chicago Furniture Bank Provides Free Furnishing To Residents In PovertyLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Why we may never know who won the $1.337B Mega Millions jackpotJennifer GeerDes Plaines, IL
Free produce for seniors at Chicago's farmers markets
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Starting Monday, people 60 and older can get some free produce at Chicago Farmers Markets.Seniors can apply for and receive benefits from the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program. You can apply at a number of farmers markets across the city, including more than a dozen on the South Side.For the program, 7,500 seniors will get $25 booklets to spend with participating farmers through October 31.
CBRE arranges office sale in Fulton Market
CBRE has arranged the sale of 217 N. Jefferson, a 58,803-square-foot boutique, in brick-and-timber construction, creative loft office building in Chicago’s Fulton Market district. Metonic sold the property to a private buyer. A sale price was not disclosed. CBRE’s Keely Polcynski and Blake Johnson represented the seller, Metonic, in...
Discover Hosts Grand Opening of Its Chatham Customer Care Center and Shine Bright® Community Center
RIVERWOODS, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 1, 2022-- Discover today hosted the grand opening of its Chatham Customer Care Center and Shine Bright ® Community Center on Chicago’s South Side. Joined by Mayor Lori Lightfoot, 6 th Ward Alderman Roderick Sawyer, and other elected officials and community leaders, Discover cut the ribbon on its new facility which includes a community center that is free for use by community-based organizations (CBOs) and other local entities, as well as a technology hub that gives current and prospective employees working at the Center access to a career path in technology. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005649/en/ Timeline for Discover’s Chatham Customer Care Center. (Graphic: Business Wire)
SparrowHawk completes leasing activity at National Parkway in Schaumburg
SparrowHawk leverages strong market conditions and unique opportunities to complete transactions totaling 32,101 square feet of space at 1026 – 1100 National Parkway in Schaumburg. With this leasing activity, the 147,752-square-foot property is now 95.5% leased and has one remaining space available for immediate occupancy. In the most recent...
Excelsa Properties closes the sale of 392-unit multifamily community in Houston
Excelsa Properties has completed the sale of Bend at Oak Forest (Bend), a 392-unit value-add multifamily property located in the Northwest/Oak Forest submarket of Houston. Excelsa US Real Estate I, LP (EUSRE I) acquired Bend in a joint venture deal with GoldCor Capital Partners (GoldCor) in June 2019, representing the second addition to the EUSRE I portfolio. It is a garden-style, suburban, multifamily property constructed in 1972.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot, The Habitat Company and P3 Markets celebrate topping-off of 43 Green residential building in Chicago’s Bronzeville
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, along with Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton, State Sen. Mattie Hunter and 3rd Ward Ald. Pat Dowell, today joined developers The Habitat Company and P3 Markets to commemorate the topping-off of the Phase 1 residential building at 43 Green, the first equitable transit-oriented development (ETOD) on the city’s South Side. Centered around the CTA’s 43rd Street Green Line station in historic Bronzeville, the $100 million mixed-income, mixed-use project, which is being developed in three phases, will bring approximately 300 new apartments to the neighborhood upon completion.
Chicago Rent Is Spiking — So Tenants Are Forming Unions And Pushing For Rent Control To Stay In Their Neighborhoods
CHICAGO — Lynn Rye lives in a single-family home on the border of Avondale and Logan Square with five roommates. The squat bungalow is flanked by multi-unit buildings and three-flats. In July 2021, their landlord raised their rent by $200 a month — effective immediately. Rye remembered the Fair...
Speed Cameras hurt Black wards but Black aldermen side with Lightfoot
Mayor Lori Lightfoot scored another victory last week after 10 Black aldermen sided with her and rejected an ordinance that would have raised the threshold to 10 miles per hour (mph) for red light speed cameras. Without the help of the Black Caucus majority, the ordinance would have passed forcing...
This $15.2 Million Chicago Penthouse Is a Fitness-Lover’s Dream Home
Click here to read the full article. Soaring above downtown Chicago’s landmark Navy Pier and Lakeshore Drive, this stunning 65th-floor, 7,500-square-foot penthouse in Robert A. M. Stern’s One Bennett Park tower is an exercise lover’s dream. The owner can take the private elevator—or perhaps the stairs—down to the building’s third floor, where a 7,000-square-foot state-of-the-art wellness center features an expansive fitness club designed by New York’s acclaimed the Wright Fit group. In addition to a gym packed with cardio and strength-training equipment, there’s a separate Pilates studio, a low-impact “relaxed energy” studio and a full-service spa suite with a massage-treatment...
Lollapalooza 2022 Weekend Violence Wrap-up
Every year the Lollapalooza festival fills the city with young life. Now the oldest and one of the best music festivals in the United States, looking down from any of the nearby buildings it makes Grant Park look almost as if it's boiling with energy. Young people flock to Chicago...
Chicago Furniture Bank Provides Free Furnishing To Residents In Poverty
Chicagoans who face poverty can handpick an entire home's worth of furnishings for free. Sitting on a couch or eating at a table in your home might seem regular, but for many people living in extreme financial hardships, it's a luxury.
Rosebud Steakhouse Coming to Munster’s Centennial Village
The company's second location will open sometime in Summer 2022
Chicago couple starring in new HGTV show share their “Flip Tips”
EJ and Jason Williams star in the new HGTV show, “Flip to a Million.” The show debuts tonight, August 1st, on HGTV and will be available on Discovery +. The Chicago area couple have been flipping properties for decades as part of their successful real estate ventures. They shared great “flip tips” for those looking to get in the business or just navigating work on their own home.
Chicago's Italian Ice Stands Melt Away the Summertime Blues
Chicagoans over the past two years have largely let go of the concept of a “normal” — that is, pre-pandemic — summer, last seen in 2019 when PPE was just for hospital staff and restaurant menus with QR codes were an oddity. But the warmest months of 2022 are bearing a marked resemblance to earlier times, with locals of all ages streaming into the streets to bask in some badly needed sunshine and savor one of the city’s favorite cooling treats: Italian ice.
CityBird Tenders is Making Chicago Debut in Greektown
This will become the sixth location for the Thunderdome Restaurant Group
825 N May Street #2
Bright 2BD/2BA tucked away in River West! Wonderfully Located on Cul De Sac Street, Open living plan w/ hardwoods throughout, Bright Home, tall ceilings, and recent renovations. Large kitchen features granite tops, glass tiled backsplash, & SS appliances. Plenty of room for dining table! Master suite offer stone in bath, custom built closets, & generous room size. Washer/dryer in unit, large storage closet, private rear deck, central air/ and gas forced heat. Parking Included! Awesome location, super convenient to Loop, River North, Wicker Pk, and restaurant row on Randolph. Steps away from New Grocer coming soon! less than a block from Chicago Blue Line stop & just a few blocks to 90-94 ramp **Dogs up to 25lbs allowed.
Back Alley Jazz renews a south-side tradition
In 2018, Back Alley Jazz, an offshoot of the Hyde Park Jazz Festival, thrummed the heartstrings of nostalgic south-siders when it resuscitated the popular neighborhood-alley jams that took place in the community from the mid-1960s into the ’70s. Since then, this riff on tradition has become a tradition itself, turning unassuming corridors and street corners into bandstands. In the spirit of the original (and of the HPJF), the event is free to all. As in previous years, the performances will take place around South Shore on a single day. The main “stages,” so to speak (in past years, some performances have been at street level, while others have been on risers), will be located on South Paxton Avenue at East 72nd and East 74th, and between them they’ll host music from noon till 6 PM. The lot next to the Black United Fund on 71st will host the Universal Alley Jazz Jam—a sprawling jam sesh directly in the lineage of the original alleyway jazz tradition—from 3 to 7 PM. While the Hyde Park Jazz Festival showcases artists from around the globe, Back Alley is a more intimate showcase for local acts. The talent includes tap king Jumaane Taylor and his Jazz Hoofing Quartet (1:15 PM at 72nd and Paxton), smooth-singing and -trumpeting phenom Sam Thousand, formerly Sam Trump, with his band the Soul Vortex (5 PM at 74th and Paxton), and inimitable veterans Dee Alexander and John McLean in a vocals-and-guitar duo (6 PM at 74th and Oglesby). Bring your kids and your appetite: food vendors and arts-and-crafts stations will be set up along Paxton. And if you aren’t too sun-beat, save some dance moves for the afterparty at the Quarry.
4 charged with stealing phones at Lollapalooza in Chicago
CHICAGO - Four people from out of state face charges for allegedly stealing phones during Lollapalooza in Chicago over the weekend. According to CWB Chicago, on Friday, a man told officers at the music festival that his phone was stolen by three people in the crowd. The victim then took...
What’s up with the massive field of Divvy bikes sitting in a West Town vacant lot?
Recently, a Streetsblog reader, who said they previously worked for the Divvy bike-share system as a seasonal employee, emailed us about “the absurd amount of 1st [black] and 2nd generation [gray] Divvy ebikes sitting in a vacant lot” across the alley from the bike-share system’s service warehouse on Hubbard Street in West Town. “I assume they’re waiting for parts or there’s a backlog of repairs and/or a shortage of staff.”
The Salt Shed Opens Tuesday in Chicago, Turning Morton Salt Complex Into New Music Venue
Concertgoers can start pouring into The Salt Shed for outdoor summer performances as the new music venue situated in Chicago’s historic Morton Salt factory begins its operations Tuesday with a star-studded lineup. The performance and community space, located at 1357 N. Elston Ave., will welcome artists like Fleet Foxes,...
