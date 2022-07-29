Flint Registry enrolls 20,000th 'Golden Ticket' participant

msutoday.msu.edu
7th Annual Flint Water Festival
This holiday celebration featured events at City Hall, the Applewood Estate, Powers Catholic High School and the Flint Institute of Arts. Friday kicked off with Camp Hydrate – a student-athlete event and water giveaway at multiple Cultural Center locations – and a carnival behind the City Hall Complex that ran through the weekend. That evening, “Movies Under the Stars” showed “Space Jam II” presented by Communities First, Inc. The July Fourth holiday kicked off with food and music at Beats X Brunch Fest hosted by Beats X Beers and the Community Foundation of Greater Flint, as well as a 27-foot water slide at City Hall. The festival concluded with a performance by the Flint Symphony Orchestra ensemble Water X Soul with multi-award-nominated vocalist Brandon Victor Dixon, followed by more music with a deejay from 98.9 The Beat and a unique water-themed circus. A good time was had by all!
Genesee County Can’t Miss Events in August 2022
August is a busy month for Genesee County, Michigan. The calendar is pretty full for Genesee County, Michigan in August. So many events are set to take place that will keep you and the family busy. From the Ally Challenge to the Crim Festival of Race along with sold-out concerts and the Genesee County Fair.
Flint mobile food pantry dates and locations announced for August 2022
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint families can get nutritious food that limit the effects of lead exposure during mobile food pantry hours set for August at locations throughout the city. The Food Bank of Eastern Michigan in Flint and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services are announcing the...
Lansing will spend $118,000 on construction documents for Moores Park Pool
The Moores Park Pool is a piece of Lansing history, and the effort to revive it has taken another step forward. City of Lansing will spend $118,000 on construction documents for the pool.
Food bank, MDHHS to continue mobile pantries through August for Flint residents
LANSING, Mich., (WNEM) – The Michigan department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) will continue to provide nutritious food by the truckload to Flint residents throughout August. MDHHS has provided the Flint mobile food pantries since February 2016 in partnership with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan in Flint.
Friends of the Flint Public Library holding sale July 30
The Friends of the Flint Public Library is having a sale on Saturday. The sale will be held at the newly renovated Flint Public Library, in the garage, 1026 E. Kearsley St., Flint. Choose from:. paperback and hardbound books. DVDs. CDs. tapes. puzzles. etc. Most items are $0.50 or less.
CTA Executive Director, Back to the Bricks
A Certified Tourism Ambassador for around six years, Amber has been the Back to the Bricks® Executive Director since January 2020. Once chosen for the position, she shifted straight into high gear, coming up with new ideas for growing the event and attracting a younger crowd to appreciate Flint’s rich automotive history. She will be on hand for the Tune Up Week Parties happening around Genesee County during the week of August 8-13 2022. While Amber has been super-busy promoting Back to the Bricks, she took some time to answer a few questions and let us get up-close and personal … read on!
CDC moves Southeast Michigan counties back to high risk for COVID transmission
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The COVID-19 pandemic isn't over yet and, once again, the three most populated counties in the state are listed by the CDC as high risk of transmission. The Centers for Disease Control updating its map which identifies several counties in Southeast Michigan including Oakland, Wayne,...
Families blindsided, disappointed by block of burn pit legislation
WNEM-TV5 along with Security Credit Union and Sylvester Broome Empowerment Village team up to raise money for Flint students to be able to provide year round programming at no cost to families. WNEM-TV5 along with Security Credit Union and Sylvester Broome Empowerment Village team up to raise money for Flint...
Flint honors first Black firefighter, renames Fire Station #1 after Joseph Davis Jr.
Flint, MI -- Gathered in the garage of Flint Fire Station #1, friends, family and firefighters honored Joseph Davis Jr. in a ceremony renaming the station after him on Saturday. The stationat 310 East Fifth Street, now named the Joe Davis Jr. Fire Station, was named after Flint’s first Black...
Meteorologist Kim Adams to make local TV history again
Kim Adams is “really excited” to be back on the air in southeast Michigan again, and making local television history again. The Northville resident will rejoin WDIV-TV, Channel 4, as the station’s chief meteorologist on Aug. 8. Adams was a fixture at the station off and on...
12 Counties in Michigan at High COVID-19 Community Level
Just when you think it's safe to go back into work, restaurants, special events, sporting events, and even family gatherings, it's time to mask up due to COVID-19. It's like for a brief while, we all forgot about the COVID-19 virus. It's still out there and the numbers in Michigan are rising again.
Clinics help Michigan drivers get their suspended licenses back -- What to know
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Michigan is hosting Road to Restoration clinics to help drivers with suspended licenses get their driving privileges back. Last fall, the state stopped suspending licenses for non-driving-related issues such as missed court appointments and some traffic violations. The Department of State canceled infractions on the driving...
Millions of dollars in rental assistance drying up — and could bring evictions in Michigan
Nateeta Morris was unemployed most of last year, and although she worked some odd jobs, she fell behind on her rent payments. Morris lost her mother, sister and close friends to COVID-19. She worked as a home health aide and saw patients "come in by the ambulance and leave by the funeral home." That time in her life caused her to slip into depression, she said, and she ultimately made the decision to leave work.
COVID-19: These metro Detroit counties are in the CDC's 'high' community level
According to the CDC's COVID map, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Wayne and Monroe counties are all in red for COVID community levels.
Michigan lawmakers gave $10M to housing project. Then campaign cash flowed
Lansing — In the early morning hours of July 1, the Michigan House approved a state budget giving $10 million to a nonprofit for a Farmington Hills housing project. Thirteen days later, a committee tied to the group made its largest campaign contribution in the last decade. Multiple key...
Marijuana growers find ‘saturated’ industry challenging as supply balloons, demand slows, and prices plummet
Robert Dodge has 4,500 recreational marijuana plants growing at his licensed facility in Burton, UBaked Cannabis Company, and works with about half of the state’s licensed retailers, but he’s finding it difficult to compete in an industry saturated with growers. In Michigan, where the number of licensed growers...
Michigan Man Scarfs Down 7 Coney Dogs to Win Eating Contest
Have you ever been in an eating contest? I was in a pizza eating contest one time back in the '80s. Even though I didn't win, I plowed through several slices very quickly and had fun doing it. I think it would be fun to be in a Coney Dog...
The Oldest Aquarium in Michigan Turns 118 Years Old This Month
The Belle Isle Aquarium in Detroit is not only the oldest aquarium in Michigan, it's also the oldest aquarium in the United States. This historic building officially opened its doors on August 18, 1904. The aquarium turns 118 years old this month and is still operating today. The Belle Isle...
Our endorsements for the August 2 primaries
As a rule, primary elections do not enjoy the same attention that voters give to general elections, but party qualifiers are — in some races — so decisive that the general elections seem to be a foregone conclusion, and this applies to the fullest extent to the primary elections on Tuesday, August 2.
