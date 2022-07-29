ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Flint Registry enrolls 20,000th 'Golden Ticket' participant

msu.edu
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
msutoday.msu.edu

mycitymag.com

7th Annual Flint Water Festival

This holiday celebration featured events at City Hall, the Applewood Estate, Powers Catholic High School and the Flint Institute of Arts. Friday kicked off with Camp Hydrate – a student-athlete event and water giveaway at multiple Cultural Center locations – and a carnival behind the City Hall Complex that ran through the weekend. That evening, “Movies Under the Stars” showed “Space Jam II” presented by Communities First, Inc. The July Fourth holiday kicked off with food and music at Beats X Brunch Fest hosted by Beats X Beers and the Community Foundation of Greater Flint, as well as a 27-foot water slide at City Hall. The festival concluded with a performance by the Flint Symphony Orchestra ensemble Water X Soul with multi-award-nominated vocalist Brandon Victor Dixon, followed by more music with a deejay from 98.9 The Beat and a unique water-themed circus. A good time was had by all!
FLINT, MI
Banana 101.5

Genesee County Can't Miss Events in August 2022

August is a busy month for Genesee County, Michigan. The calendar is pretty full for Genesee County, Michigan in August. So many events are set to take place that will keep you and the family busy. From the Ally Challenge to the Crim Festival of Race along with sold-out concerts and the Genesee County Fair.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Flint mobile food pantry dates and locations announced for August 2022

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint families can get nutritious food that limit the effects of lead exposure during mobile food pantry hours set for August at locations throughout the city. The Food Bank of Eastern Michigan in Flint and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services are announcing the...
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

Friends of the Flint Public Library holding sale July 30

The Friends of the Flint Public Library is having a sale on Saturday. The sale will be held at the newly renovated Flint Public Library, in the garage, 1026 E. Kearsley St., Flint. Choose from:. paperback and hardbound books. DVDs. CDs. tapes. puzzles. etc. Most items are $0.50 or less.
FLINT, MI
mycitymag.com

CTA Executive Director, Back to the Bricks

A Certified Tourism Ambassador for around six years, Amber has been the Back to the Bricks® Executive Director since January 2020. Once chosen for the position, she shifted straight into high gear, coming up with new ideas for growing the event and attracting a younger crowd to appreciate Flint’s rich automotive history. She will be on hand for the Tune Up Week Parties happening around Genesee County during the week of August 8-13 2022. While Amber has been super-busy promoting Back to the Bricks, she took some time to answer a few questions and let us get up-close and personal … read on!
FLINT, MI
Nicole Jones
WNEM

Families blindsided, disappointed by block of burn pit legislation

WNEM-TV5 along with Security Credit Union and Sylvester Broome Empowerment Village team up to raise money for Flint students to be able to provide year round programming at no cost to families. WNEM-TV5 along with Security Credit Union and Sylvester Broome Empowerment Village team up to raise money for Flint...
FLINT, MI
The Oakland Press

Meteorologist Kim Adams to make local TV history again

Kim Adams is “really excited” to be back on the air in southeast Michigan again, and making local television history again. The Northville resident will rejoin WDIV-TV, Channel 4, as the station’s chief meteorologist on Aug. 8. Adams was a fixture at the station off and on...
NORTHVILLE, MI
99.1 WFMK

12 Counties in Michigan at High COVID-19 Community Level

Just when you think it's safe to go back into work, restaurants, special events, sporting events, and even family gatherings, it's time to mask up due to COVID-19. It's like for a brief while, we all forgot about the COVID-19 virus. It's still out there and the numbers in Michigan are rising again.
MICHIGAN STATE
#Golden Ticket#Flint Water#The Flint Registry#Flint Mural Week#Alley Fest#Flint Farmers
fox2detroit.com

Clinics help Michigan drivers get their suspended licenses back -- What to know

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Michigan is hosting Road to Restoration clinics to help drivers with suspended licenses get their driving privileges back. Last fall, the state stopped suspending licenses for non-driving-related issues such as missed court appointments and some traffic violations. The Department of State canceled infractions on the driving...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Millions of dollars in rental assistance drying up — and could bring evictions in Michigan

Nateeta Morris was unemployed most of last year, and although she worked some odd jobs, she fell behind on her rent payments. Morris lost her mother, sister and close friends to COVID-19. She worked as a home health aide and saw patients "come in by the ambulance and leave by the funeral home." That time in her life caused her to slip into depression, she said, and she ultimately made the decision to leave work.
MICHIGAN STATE
Arab American News

Our endorsements for the August 2 primaries

As a rule, primary elections do not enjoy the same attention that voters give to general elections, but party qualifiers are — in some races — so decisive that the general elections seem to be a foregone conclusion, and this applies to the fullest extent to the primary elections on Tuesday, August 2.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI

