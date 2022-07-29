ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cornelia, GA

findingkathybrown.com

Helen, GA Oktoberfest 2022

Helen, GA Oktoberfest 2022 is celebrating its 52nd year of fun. As one of Helen Georgia’s most popular events, Oktoberfest is the perfect opportunity to create fun memories, enjoy the company of friends and family, and naturally drink lots of beer. Get ready for the chicken dance! The Helen,...
HELEN, GA
theatlanta100.com

Enjoy views, great food at Wolf Mountain Winery

Every year we gather with my husband’s siblings for a long weekend at Big Canoe near Jasper, Georgia. The 10 of us go boating on the lake, cook dinners together and the women occupy ourselves with shopping or doing jigsaw puzzles while the guys play golf one day. A...
DAHLONEGA, GA
Alina Andras

3 great steakhouses in Georgia

If you love a good steak then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing steakhouses in Georgia that will keep you coming back for their delicious food. While it's pretty easy to prepare a steak at home, and enjoy it with your family members and friends, all of us like to go out and have a nice dinner at a cosy restaurant, from time to time.
GEORGIA STATE
accesswdun.com

Georgia DNR tracking bear found in downtown Gainesville

The Gainesville Police Department and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources are tracking a bear that was seen wandering through downtown Gainesville. The Georgia DNR confirmed that this is the same bear that was spotted in Alpharetta last Sunday near the Avalon. Gainesville Chief of Police Jay Parrish said the...
GAINESVILLE, GA
Local
Georgia Sports
Local
Georgia Society
City
Cornelia, GA
accesswdun.com

Quality Foods vice president offers insight on food inflation

Putting food on the table is more challenging now than it has ever been before. The latest report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s economic research service found the consumer price index for food in June increased by 12.2 percent in comparison to June 2021. Warren Brown, vice president...
WINDER, GA
Kimberly Bond

Want to work for Forsyth County? A new media campaign aims to show why residents should want to

(FORSYTH COUNTY, GA) If it seems like every shop has a “help wanted” sign in the window these days, it’s not your imagination. Nationally, unemployment is low at around 3.6%. In Georgia, the unemployment rate is even lower than the national average at only 3.0%. While these numbers are a positive for workers trying to improve their bargaining position with employers, the low unemployment rates combined with other complications in the economy and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have led to worker shortages in some areas.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
point2homes.com

2041 Garden Rd, Gainesville, GA 30507, USA

THIS HUDSON HOMES PROPERTY IS TEMPORARILY OFF THE MARKET Click ADD TO WAITING LIST to receive the latest updates on this homes availability. Applications will not be accepted until the home is ready and listed as AVAILABLE. Once available schedule a self-guided tour by clicking SELF TOUR NOW. Visit our website for all application requirements, including restricted pet breeds, income, credit and criminal background requirements, policies and FAQs. www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com/applicationrequirements Prospective tenants to verify all information within this listing including, but not limited to BR, BA, and SQFT. Avoid Rental Scams: Hudson Homes does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. CONSENT TO TEXT MSG: By entering your mobile phone number, you expressly consent to receive text messages from Hudson Homes. Msg Data rates may apply.
GAINESVILLE, GA
wuga.org

The Health Report: COVID-19 - Omicron BA.5 Variant

This week on the Georgia Health Report, in a follow-up to the previous episode of the show, which emphasized the danger and transmissibility of the Omicron BA.5 variant of COVID, host Robin Whetstone and Andy Miller of Georgia Health News take a surprisingly personal look at what it’s like to have the coronavirus, and whether it’s really possible to avoid infection.
ATHENS, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

A Last Look at the Georgia Guidestones

After hearing the news of the destruction of the Georgia Guidestones in the early morning hours of 6 July 2022, I decided to revisit my photographs of the place. I’ve talked to people from Elberton and most just thought of them as a curiosity, but they were a tourist attraction; how much impact they actually had on the community in this regard has always been up for debate.
ELBERTON, GA
wrwh.com

Cleveland Man Killed In Saturday Wreck

(Cleveland)- A Cleveland man was killed as a result of a two-vehicle accident Saturday night east of Cleveland. The Georgia State Patrol investigated the accident and said they were called to the wreck on Ga. 115 near Shenandoah Drive, between Black Road and Ga. 255 South. The accident occurred around...
CLEVELAND, GA
accesswdun.com

NE Georgia schools not making significant changes despite new laws

As Georgia School districts prepare to welcome students back over the next week, many have spent the summer hammering out policies to comply with new laws passed by the general assembly last session. One of those bills, the so-called 'Parents Bill of Rights,' gives parents more of a say in...
GEORGIA STATE
nowhabersham.com

Driver critically injured in Commerce crash

A single-vehicle wreck late Sunday night in Commerce critically injured the driver. The crash happened around 9:15 p.m. at 449 Borders Road. Troopers from Georgia State Patrol Post 6 in Gainesville responded to the crash. The report states the driver of a Dodge Challenger was traveling west on Borders Road when he left the roadway and struck a mailbox. The car reentered the roadway and left the opposite shoulder, where it struck a tree.
COMMERCE, GA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clarke, Madison, Oglethorpe by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-30 17:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-30 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If you see wind damage...hail or flooding...wait until the storm has passed...and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA. Target Area: Clarke; Madison; Oglethorpe The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Clarke County in northeastern Georgia Northern Oglethorpe County in northeastern Georgia Southern Madison County in northeastern Georgia * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 519 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Winterville, or near Athens, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Athens, Comer, Winterville, Crawford, Colbert, Arnoldsville, Carlton, Hull, Athens-Clarke County, Whitehall, James Holland Youth Sports Cmpx, Diamond Hill, Smithonia, Sandy Creek Recreation Area, Barretts Mill, Paoli, Dunlap, State Botanical Garden Of Ga, Watson Mill Bridge State Park and Vesta. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Murrayville man's vehicle collides with train near Alto

The Georgia State Patrol said a Murrayville man escaped injuries after his vehicle collided with a freight train near Alto Sunday night. Just after 9:30 p.m., Banks County Fire & Emergency Services, along with their counterparts in Habersham County, were dispatched to a report of a person hit by a train on Apple Pie Ridge Road.
ALTO, GA
nowhabersham.com

