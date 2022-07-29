Steven Edward Brinkman, 67

Rosetta Lea (Foster) Marsh, age 86, of Madison, Indiana, entered this life on February 25, 1936 in Washington County, Indiana. She was the daughter of the late George Raymond and Madeline (Gresham) Foster. She was raised in Orleans, Indiana where she attended high school. Rosetta was united in marriage to Don Jordan for 10 years and this union was blessed with four sons and one daughter. Rosetta was later united in marriage to Leroy Marsh and this union was blessed with one daughter. Rosetta was employed as a sole cementer for the US Shoe Factory in Vevay, Indiana for a few years. She was a wonderful homemaker and enjoyed reading, listening to country music, flowers, cooking, gardening and canning. Her children and her grandchildren were her passion. Rosetta passed away with her loving family by her side on Friday, July 29, 2022, at her residence.

