Steven Edward Brinkman, 67

Rosetta Lea (Foster) Marsh
Rosetta Lea (Foster) Marsh, age 86, of Madison, Indiana, entered this life on February 25, 1936 in Washington County, Indiana. She was the daughter of the late George Raymond and Madeline (Gresham) Foster. She was raised in Orleans, Indiana where she attended high school. Rosetta was united in marriage to Don Jordan for 10 years and this union was blessed with four sons and one daughter. Rosetta was later united in marriage to Leroy Marsh and this union was blessed with one daughter. Rosetta was employed as a sole cementer for the US Shoe Factory in Vevay, Indiana for a few years. She was a wonderful homemaker and enjoyed reading, listening to country music, flowers, cooking, gardening and canning. Her children and her grandchildren were her passion. Rosetta passed away with her loving family by her side on Friday, July 29, 2022, at her residence.
Obituary for Kenneth “Ken” Nobbe
Kenneth “Ken” Nobbe, 53, passed away at his home in Greensburg, Indiana on Saturday, July 30, 2022. Ken was born on March 16, 1969, in Greensburg as the son of Raymond and Mary Nobbe. Ken graduated from Greensburg High School in 1987 and went on to further his...
Isiah Christian Eisenmenger, 21, Dillsboro
Isiah Christian Eisenmenger, 21, of Dillsboro passed away Thursday, July 28, 2022. Isiah was born on Tuesday, December 19, 2000 in Lawrenceburg, Indiana; son of Michael Eisenmenger and Jennifer (Behnke) Lucas. Isiah worked for The Waters of Dillsboro and most recently for Pizza Hut in Lawrenceburg as a cook. He enjoyed riding his bicycle and helping people.
Edna Gilbert – age 72 of Sunman
Edna Gilbert, of Sunman, was born on December 11, 1949, in Batesville, Indiana, a daughter to Ray and Marie Wiedeman Schaefer. She graduated from Sunman High School in 1967 and later attended beauty school. Edna was a beautician and drove a bus for Sunman Dearborn Community Schools for 43 years. She loved driving bus for East Central Athletic teams and enjoyed the interaction with all the kids and athletes she had the pleasure of transporting. Known for her laughter and honest opinions, Edna will be missed greatly by her friends and family. She passed away at her residence on Friday, July 29, 2022, at the age of 72.
Dawne Michelle Myers-Back (Shelly), 62
Dawne Michelle Myers-Back (Shelly), 62 of Greensburg, passed away Friday morning, July 22, 2022 at DCMH in the company of her husband and daughter. Shelly was born September 12, 1959 to William Myers (Fuzzy) and Patricia Wick. She graduated from Greensburg Community High School. She worked at Print Pack for many years and retired from Saint Paul Tavern.
Pauline Witkemper, 101
Pauline Witkemper, 101, of Greensburg passed away on July 30, 2022. She was born on February 3, 1921 in Decatur County, the daughter of Frank and Eliza Reed Ketchum. Pauline was a graduate of Napoleon High School. On June 28, 1941 she married Russell Witkemper. She owned and operated the Grocery Store in Millhousen for 21 years. She worked at BCA for 21 years as well. Pauline was a member of the St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
Body Found In Private Pond In Southern Indiana
SALEM, Ind. — A body was found in a pond in southern Indiana. It was in northern Washington County, about ten miles north of Salem. State Police were called about a dead man found floating at the edge of a private pond. Troopers were able to figure out the...
Former Monroe Co. judge, deacon Marc Kellams dies in 4-car crash
INDIANAPOLIS — A retired Indiana county judge, university law instructor and deacon died Friday afternoon on I-465 in Indianapolis after his car was hit from behind by a box truck, state police said. Indiana State Police responded around 4:20 p.m. Friday to a crash involving four cars in the...
Bartholomew County Man Killed in Head on Collison
Ripley County- July 30, 2022, at approximately 4:00 pm, Troopers from the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post began investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred on State Road 129, just south of Versailles, that claimed the life of a Bartholomew County, Indiana man. The initial investigation by Master Trooper Ben Bastin indicated...
Death investigation underway as Louisville woman found dead in southern Indiana
SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (WAVE) - Scott County officials confirmed a death investigation is ongoing after a Louisville woman was found dead in Scottsburg on Sunday. According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent to a location on South Underwood Road after reports of a dead woman was found.
Elizabethtown man killed in crash
A two vehicle crash in Ripley County has claimed the life of a man from Elizabethtown. On Saturday, July 30 around 4:00 p.m. troopers from the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post began investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred on State Road 129, just south of Versailles, that claimed the life of a Bartholomew County man.
Batesville National Night Out
— The City of Batesville will be hosting the annual National Night Out this Wednesday evening. The event is co-hosted by the Coalition for a Drug Free Batesville. Festivites will be taking place at Liberty Park from 5:30 until 7:30 PM. All are invited to come out and enjoy a family-friendly evening.
See Eerie Photos Taken Inside Indiana Catacombs
Did you know that running underneath Indianapolis sits some rather eerie catacombs? It's true, and you can even tour them!. Typically, when you think of catacombs you think of Europe. My mind instantly goes to places like France, and I think about the Paris Catacombs. While the catacombs under Indianapolis aren't quite as old, and they aren't home to any bones (that we know of), they still have a lot of history running through them.
Man dead following two-car accident on State Road 129
VERSAILLES, Ind. — A Bartholomew County, Indiana, man has died after a two-vehicle crash that occurred on State Road 129, just south of Versailles on Saturday. According to the Indiana State Police, the accident happened around 4 p.m. Upon further investigation, authorities indicated that a blue 2006 Ford F-350,...
ISP: Man found dead in southern Indiana pond
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Police are investigating the death of a man who’s body was found in a pond on Saturday afternoon. Police say the Washington County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports from a resident claiming to have found a body in a pond at the 11000 block of Haleysburg Road in northern Washington County.
LeSourdsville Lake items may be brought back to life in Monroe brewery
The owners of Moeller Brew Barn in Monroe have asked the city to borrow some items from LeSourdsville Lake Amusement Park in their brewery, 6550 Hamilton Lebanon Road.
Body Found in Rural Scott County
Scott County Sheriff's Deputies are Conducting a Death Investigation. Scott County-On 7-31-2022, Scott County Sheriff's Deputies were dispatched to a location on County Line Road in Southern Scott County in reference to a deceased female. Upon arrival, Deputies located the deceased, later identified as Ashley Deaton-Hedge, 34 of Louisville, KY. Detective Lieutenant John Hartman and Detective First Sergeant Jacklyn Shofner of the Sheriff's Office responded to the location and are conducting the death investigation. Assistance at the scene was provided by Indiana State Police Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) Sergeant Merritt Toomey. The next of kin of the deceased has been notified. This is an ongoing investigation and no further information will be released at this time.
Pennsylvania man killed in tragic collision with bridge in southern Indiana
SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. — A Pennsylvanian man was killed in a car accident in southern Indiana late Thursday night. The crash happened on I-65 south near Austin, Indiana around 7:15 p.m., Indiana State Police officials said. According to police, officers on the scene determined a maroon 2022 Freightliner had...
Fishers kindergarten teacher dies more than 2 weeks after crash in Lawrence
FISHERS, Ind. – A Fishers kindergarten teacher has died more than two weeks after being involved in a crash in Lawrence that also killed her husband. Ashley Lansdell, 51, worked at Fall Creek Elementary School. According to the Lawrence Police Department, the crash happened around 12:50 p.m. on July 11 near 56th Street and Grant […]
