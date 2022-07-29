Georgia-Pacific to upgrade Bradford corrugated plant

Georgia-Pacific, a Georgia-based pulp and paper company, recently committed $34 million to upgrade its Bradford corrugated plant.

The company will purchase new converting equipment to improve the plant’s throughput and print capability and better meet customer needs. The new equipment includes a corrugator and two converting lines.

The company also will upgrade the shipping department to help the plant operate more efficiently and to improve service and delivery.

Upgrades are expected to take between 12 to 14 months to complete, and employees will begin preparing the facility for installation in the near future. The first piece of equipment is expected to be installed during the first quarter of 2023.

“This has been a work in progress for many years,” Earl Wright, Georgia-Pacific area general manager, said. “We wanted to be responsive to customer needs and provide the best long-term solution for Georgia-Pacific to allow us to grow as a preferred partner with our customers. The equipment we selected will meet the needs of our customers across Pennsylvania, eastern Ohio, western/central New York, and eastern New Jersey for many years to come.”

The Bradford plant opened in 1935, and Georgia-Pacific has operated it since 1990. Approximately 125 people are employed at the facility.

