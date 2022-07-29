ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Georgia-Pacific to upgrade Bradford corrugated plant

By Melina Druga
Pennsylvania Business Report
Pennsylvania Business Report
 4 days ago

Georgia-Pacific, a Georgia-based pulp and paper company, recently committed $34 million to upgrade its Bradford corrugated plant.

The company will purchase new converting equipment to improve the plant’s throughput and print capability and better meet customer needs. The new equipment includes a corrugator and two converting lines.

The company also will upgrade the shipping department to help the plant operate more efficiently and to improve service and delivery.

Upgrades are expected to take between 12 to 14 months to complete, and employees will begin preparing the facility for installation in the near future. The first piece of equipment is expected to be installed during the first quarter of 2023.

“This has been a work in progress for many years,” Earl Wright, Georgia-Pacific area general manager, said. “We wanted to be responsive to customer needs and provide the best long-term solution for Georgia-Pacific to allow us to grow as a preferred partner with our customers. The equipment we selected will meet the needs of our customers across Pennsylvania, eastern Ohio, western/central New York, and eastern New Jersey for many years to come.”

The Bradford plant opened in 1935, and Georgia-Pacific has operated it since 1990. Approximately 125 people are employed at the facility.

The post Georgia-Pacific to upgrade Bradford corrugated plant appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report .

Comments / 0

Related
Pennsylvania Business Report

Pennsylvania farmers get $13M in tax credits for water, soil improvements

Pennsylvania farmers may receive up to $13 million in tax credits for improving soil and water quality, Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding announced Friday. The credits will be funded through the state’s conservation financing program, Resource Enhancement and Protection (REAP). They can be combined with other state funding, including the Environmental Quality Incentive Program, the Chesapeake […] The post Pennsylvania farmers get $13M in tax credits for water, soil improvements appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Business Report

UGI, Texas company agree to sale of renewable natural gas

Pennsylvania-based UGI Utilities, a natural gas and electric utility, recently entered into a five-year renewable natural gas (RNG) purchase and sale agreement with Archaea Energy Marketing. UGI Utilities annually will purchase 331,785 Million British thermal units of RNG that Archaea generates for a fixed fee. Deliveries began on July 1. “The commencement of this pilot […] The post UGI, Texas company agree to sale of renewable natural gas appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Business Report

Prioritizing freight rail can end semiconductor shortage, Pennsylvania legislators say

U.S. Reps. Mike Kelly (R-PA) and Guy Reschenthaler (R-PA) sent U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg a letter Tuesday urging the Biden administration to prioritize freight rail as a solution to the semiconductor shortage. Semiconductor chips are used in numerous technologies and are a critical part of freight railcars. The lawmakers said it is essential that […] The post Prioritizing freight rail can end semiconductor shortage, Pennsylvania legislators say appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Business Report

Pennsylvania Business Report

6
Followers
20
Post
298
Views
ABOUT

Pennsylvania Business Report, a publication of Macallan Communications, is your daily must-read source for news about the latest business and policy developments that serve as a catalyst for economic growth in the state of Pennsylvania. Our team of experienced journalists deliver topical articles on issues that shape the business climate and impact the wide array of industries and businesses operating in Pennsylvania today.

 https://www.pennbizreport.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy