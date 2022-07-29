ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russell Wilson's 3 best quotes from the start of Broncos training camp

By Jon Heath
 3 days ago
Motivational speaking might be in the cards for Russell Wilson whenever he decides to hang up his cleats (which apparently could be a ways off).

Wilson has an elite mentality and work ethic, bringing back memories from when the Denver Broncos had Peyton Manning at quarterback. Wilson’s also more than willing to give elite soundbites at every opportunity, much to the delight of media members and fans.

The Broncos kicked off training camp at their UCHealth Training Center on Wednesday and Wilson stole the show with his post-practice media availability, setting expectations high for the 2022 season.

“We got a championship kind of football team, and we are excited about that,” Wilson said Wednesday. “The exciting part about that is now its time to just go show up and prove it.”

There’s more were that came from, Denver fans.

Here are our three favorite Wilson quotes from the start of training camp.

1

Does he get nervous?

Wilson was asked if he was nervous before the start of camp. His answer was short and simple: “No, I don’t get nervous.” Next question.

2

Championship mentality

(Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports)

The Broncos have a lot of new this year — a new head coach, a new quarterback and (pending) new ownership.

Wilson has embraced the change of scenery and he has one goal in mind: win the Super Bowl.

“I think newness is always great,” the QB said. “Any time you go into something new, you have two ways of looking at it. You can look at it with fear, nerves, and thinking, ‘What is this going to be? What is this going to mean?’ Or you can go own it and take care of it yourself and do it with a bunch of great guys. That’s what we are doing. We are all in this thing together. We are pumped and excited to do it and hopefully bring a championship to Denver again.”

3

Wilson's about the extra work

In the spring, Wilson hosted teammates at his home in California for unofficial practices. Then, last month, he hosted teammates again for workouts and passing sessions before training camp started.

Manning had a similar offseason routine during his playing days. It’s a reflection of Wilson’s brilliant work ethic.

“For me, I have always been about the extra work. If somebody says, ‘You have to do X amount,’ then I triple it,” Wilson said. “That’s just how I have always been. For me, I’m here early at 5:15 in the morning getting extra work — whatever the need, going through plays.

“It’s a 365-day job. This isn’t a thing where you are just out here for six months, seven months and just get out here and play games for fun. This is my livelihood. This is everything that I do. I want to become a master of the game every single day.”

That mentality has helped Wilson reach a pair of Super Bowls, and he has one title so far. He’s now aiming to win a second ring — and several more — with the Broncos.

