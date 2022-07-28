Delta dedicates new plane to World Series champion Atlanta Braves

www.wrdw.com
Chantaye McLaughlin launches campaign to find Georgia's missing childrenThe Revolutionary ReportAtlanta, GA
When Slump Ends, Ronald Acuña May Lead Braves To NL East CrownIBWAAAtlanta, GA
3 great steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Art Station’s “Pin-Up Girls”-A Highly Entertaining Musical ReviewDoc LawrenceStone Mountain, GA
4 amazing burger places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
townandtourist.com
17 Best Hiking Trails in Atlanta (Historical Remains & Inner City)
When thinking of describing the great metropolis of Atlanta, Georgia, the first word to leave your lips is unlikely is hiking. Atlanta goes by many nicknames, but one that may best describe it is “City of Trees.”. The city rests in a unique landscape under a canopy of beautifully...
Casting Call: Models, babies & a block party this week
Productions in the film and television industry are shooting throughout Georgia, and this page will regularly highlight job opportunities in front of and behind the camera
Tractor-trailer splits in half on I-285 near Peachtree Industrial Boulevard
ATLANTA — A tractor-trailer split in half during the morning rush hour on Monday causing major delays as crews worked to remove it. It happened on Interstate 285 westbound just past Peachtree Industrial Boulevard. Only one far left lane was open and the delays extended beyond I-85 and impacted...
saportareport.com
I voted for More MARTA, not less MARTA
I voted for More MARTA, not less MARTA. And like me, so many of you did too. More MARTA, the 40-year program funded by a half-penny tax to fund transit in the City of Atlanta, passed in 2016 with 71 percent of the vote. And ever since, Atlanta’s citizens have been paying to implement the plan. More MARTA provides a chance to leverage our existing rail system to achieve last and first mile connectivity for people in all of Atlanta’s neighborhoods.
CBS 46
Ga. woman paralyzed after chiropractor visit hoping for fresh start in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A 28-year-old Georgia woman paralyzed after a trip to the chiropractor is now hoping for a fresh start in Atlanta. Caitlin Jensen’s family says she almost died after getting a routine adjustment. She has been in the hospital for more than a month. Her mother,...
secretatlanta.co
4 Stunning Speakeasies With The Best Cocktails In Atlanta
Atlanta is no stranger to sexy ambiances and instagrammable moments. Atlanta is constantly proving that it’s one of the best cities to live in. Whether you are young professional or a retiree, Atlanta has something for everybody. Speakeasy’s are no strangers to this budding social scene and below you will find 4 speakeasy’s in Atlanta that have some of the most amazing and beautiful drinks this city has to offer.
Fans, event planners blame Georgia gun laws over Music Midtown cancelation
ATLANTA — Music Midtown announced Monday that the weekend-long music festival has been canceled. In a post on Facebook, Music Midtown said, “due to circumstances beyond our control, Music Midtown will no longer be taking place this year.”. Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston learned Monday that it appears a...
CBS 46
Smaller Mega Millions prizes claimed at several metro Atlanta businesses
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - While one lucky ticket in Illinois claimed the $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot Friday, officials say the education system benefited and several smaller prize winners in metro Atlanta were recorded, including in Lithonia, Marietta, Stone Mountain and Tucker. According to Georgia Lottery officials, since the jackpot...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
The following vehicle(s) have been impounded at Quick Drop Impounding
The following vehicle(s) have been impounded at Quick Drop Impounding, Towing, and Recovery (2481 Old Covington Hwy SW Conyers GA 30012) and will be deemed abandoned if not redeemed within one week from this ad's date. 2011 Chrysler 200 Blue (Dk) TAG# RLW 3721 GA V.I.N. # 1C3BC4FBXBN557900 removed from 3859 FLATSHOALS PKWAY, DECATUR GA 30034. 2008 Lincoln MKX Tan TAG# CHF9946 V.I.N. # 2LMDU88C48BJ37102 removed from 2481 OLD COVINGTON HWY SW, CONYERS GA 30012. 2012 Dodge JOURNEY Red TAG# CMY3773 GA V.I.N. # 3C4PDCAB2CT361256 removed from 3841 Kesington Rd Decatur GA 30032. 2000 Chevrolet Tahoe Tan TAG# V.I.N. # 1GNEC13T6YJ117507 removed from 2909 Campbellton Rd SW, Atlanta, GA 30311. 2012 Nissan Sentra Silver TAG# RSX3868 GA V.I.N. # 3N1AB6AP3CL725874 removed from 3613 SHEPHERDS PATH DECATUR 30032. 2012 BMW 5-Series White TAG# RTT2730 GA V.I.N. # WBAFR7C50CC810941 removed from 3390 Fairburn Rd SW, Atlanta, GA 30331. 2013 Infiniti JX 35 Green (Lt) TAG# CNY1633 GA V.I.N. # 5N1AL0MN0DC323272 removed from 60 Paschal Blvd NW, Atlanta, GA 30314. 2011 Ford Mustang Silver TAG# GA V.I.N. # 1ZVBP8AM5B5166375 removed from 1875 E Pleasant Hill Rd, Atlanta, GA 30349. 2008 Dodge Charger Blue (Dk) TAG# RUC1421 GA V.I.N. # 2B3KA43R48H115670 removed from 4373 Glenwood Rd, Decatur, GA 30032. 2009 Chevrolet IMPALA White TAG# RVD0019 GA V.I.N. # 2G1WB57N691100052 removed from 100 Walden Brook Dr, Stonecrest, GA 30038. 2003 GMC Yukon Brown (Dk) TAG# V.I.N. # 1GKFK16Z13J247580 removed from 4946 Snapfinger Woods Decatur GA 30035. 2008 Nissan VERSA Black TAG# RYB5447 GA V.I.N. # 3N1BC11E98L428246 removed from 3073 Washington Rd, East Point, GA 30344. 2005 Nissan Murano White TAG# V.I.N. # JN8AZ08W75W434329 removed from 3901 CAMPBELLTON RD . 2006 Nissan Pathfinder White TAG# 3BH8949 AL V.I.N. # 5N1AR18U46C603642 removed from 4555 Washington Rd, Atlanta, GA 30349. 2018 Hyundai Elantra White TAG# CMY4326 GA V.I.N. # KMHH35LE0JU058078 removed from 4634 Parc Chateau Dr, Lithonia, GA 30058. 2003 GMC Savana White TAG# BDU1898 GA V.I.N. # 1GTFG25T031210424 removed from 4607 Peachtree Pl Pkwy, Dunwoody, GA 30360. 2007 Dodge Charger Gray TAG# RVZ4524 GA V.I.N. # 2B3KA43GX7H867323 removed from 2530 S. HAIRSTON RD.. 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt Silver TAG# RUL8797 GA V.I.N. # 1G1AK15F077312637 removed from 7290 Southlake Pkwy, Morrow, GA 30260. 2003 GMC Yukon Tan TAG# PZK4480 GA V.I.N. # 1GKEC16Z43R169516 removed from 100 Camellia Ln, Lithonia, GA 30058. 2006 Ford Mustang Blue (Lt) TAG# V.I.N. # 1ZVFT80N465176800 removed from 2968 N DECATUR RD SUITE E, DECATUR GA 30033. 2003 Honda Civic Tan TAG# V.I.N. # JHMES96623S006244 removed from 1310 Wood Bend Dr, Stone Mountain, GA 30083. 2008 Ford Focus Blue (Dk) TAG# OP69F9 TN V.I.N. # 1FAHP33N28W225767 removed from 740 McDonough Pkwy, McDonough, GA 30253. 2008 Chrysler Town & Country Silver TAG# PA V.I.N. # 2A8HR54P48R141144 removed from 1000 Lake Ridge Pkwy, Riverdale, GA 30296. 2007 GMC Envoy Silver TAG# PZP6380 GA V.I.N. # 1GKDT13S572214464 removed from 3718 M.L.K. Jr Dr SW, Atlanta, GA 30331. 2008 Chevrolet IMPALA Gray TAG# V.I.N. # 2G1WT58K889175515 removed from 3859 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur, GA 30034. 929-77060 7/31 8/7/2022.
Creekside High football star to announce commitment decision
ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous report. This story will be updated with a livestream as Daiquan White makes his commitment decision Monday at 8 p.m. Before Creekside High school football star Daiquan White embarks on his senior season, he has a big decision...
theatlanta100.com
Will Georgia get a new railroad hub?
If you looked at a route map for Amtrak in 1972 compared to today, you’d find not much is different. But the train company wants to change that with “Amtrak Connect US,” a $75 billion expansion plan that will add new train lines and hubs so the rest of the country has better connectivity, resembling that found in the Northeast.
3 great steakhouses in Georgia
If you love a good steak then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing steakhouses in Georgia that will keep you coming back for their delicious food. While it's pretty easy to prepare a steak at home, and enjoy it with your family members and friends, all of us like to go out and have a nice dinner at a cosy restaurant, from time to time.
Home shaped like guitar listed for sale in Georgia gets national attention
FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — A house on the market in Fayetteville, Georgia is getting national attention because of its unique design. Featured on the popular Instagram account "Zillow Gone Wild," the guitar-shaped home is listed for $789,000. The listing agent, Evgeniia Piven with EXP Realty, says the house is ready...
theatlanta100.com
Tropical-style resort arrives in downtown Atlanta
Wyndham Destinations recently opened a new dually branded downtown resort, Wyndham-Margaritaville Atlanta. The 22-story building houses Club Wyndham Atlanta with an upscale contemporary design and a casual luxury-style Margaritaville Vacation Club®. Described by the brands as an “urban oasis,” the property debuts as Atlanta’s first vacation club resort....
theatlanta100.com
Support and enjoy Black Restaurant Week in Atlanta
Black Restaurant Week – Atlanta returns for its fifth year Aug. 5-14 to celebrate African American, African and Caribbean influences in Atlanta’s culinary industry. The 10-day event also seeks to educate consumers and foodies on the abundance of cultural cuisines in the local food scene. With less than...
Sinkhole opens up in the middle of Atlanta neighborhood
ATLANTA — Residents of one Atlanta neighborhood now have an obstacle to maneuver around as they drive down the road. A large sinkhole opened up Sunday afternoon at the intersection of Ira St. and Gardner St. in southwest Atlanta. Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the City...
'I don’t want this to deter anybody' | Atlanta stuntwoman, aerial performer shares hopeful message after skydiving accident
ATLANTA — It was a warm Sunday evening in late June. Movement arts teacher, Connie Palmer, decided to go skydiving as she has done for 13 years now. Except for this time, things were different. The 35-year-old aerial performer got into an accident after deploying her parachute. As she...
WXIA 11 Alive
Two $1 million tickets purchased in Georgia in Mega Millions drawing
ATLANTA — The big $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot was not, unfortunately, won by anybody in Georgia on Friday night. But at least a couple people in the Peach State still had life-changing winnings. According to Mega Millions, there were 26 people around the country who matched all five...
Spectacular view from the King Memorial Marta Station, compliments of a crack
Spectacular view from the King Memorial Marta Station, compliments of a crack.mistermalc. >compliments of a crack. what now? (u/pina_koala) The owner of that grassy lot is sitting on a goldmine. (u/OnceOnThisIsland)
Top 8 Places To Eat In Atlanta| Foodie Recommendation
There's no shortage of good food in Atlanta, it's all over the streets! Food lovers can always find fine dining in upscale restaurants or in street restaurants hidden in alleys. We created this list of recommended restaurants based on local user reviews and ratings. Well let's get started!
