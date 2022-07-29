ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Aniston’s Facialist Recommends This $21 Sunscreen: ‘It’s Like a Second Skin’

By Suzy Forman
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago

When people talk to Us about starting up a serious skincare routine, we make sure they have all of the basics covered first. We ensure they have a good cleanser and a nourishing moisturizer, of course, but when it comes to anti-aging tools and overall skin health, we're sure to drive home that sunscreen is most important!

A good SPF can help protect you from burns and skin disease, but it’s also key in avoiding signs of accelerated aging like wrinkles and hyperpigmentation. Jennifer Aniston ’s facialist, Melanie Simon , is big into sunscreen for all of these reasons — and one of her absolute favorites is only $21 !

MDSolarSciences Solar Stick SPF 40 for just $21 at Amazon!

Simon spoke to Who What Wear in 2021, revealing all of her skincare and beauty picks, and we still reference the list quite often for recommendations. She explained exactly why we loves this SPF stick : "I apply this on my neck because I love the way it makes it look and it does not feel like a sunblock. It’s like a second skin and provides real protection. I also use this on my hands."

Since the interview, the brand even got a new look, giving its products beautiful new packaging and going vegan. The non-comedogenic formula is otherwise the same! It’s a mineral formula too, which is great for sensitive skin, as opposed to chemical sunscreens which may be more likely to cause irritation and breakouts. We know that some mineral formulas tend to leave a white cast on skin, but as Simon said, this oil-free, streak-free is goes on “like a second skin”!

MDSolarSciences Solar Stick SPF 40 for just $21 at Amazon!

This sun stick’s formula is also fragrance-free and reef-safe. It’s cruelty-free as well! Plus, the SPF 40 protection is great for everyday protection and beach and pool trips. Just remember to reapply every couple of hours, as with any and all sunscreens. It is, as a nice bonus, water-resistant up to 80 minutes!

One of the best parts of this sunscreen , which is recommended for everybody age 6 months and up, is how easily portable it is! Toss it in a beach bag or even your purse so you’re always ready for a reapplication!

MDSolarSciences Solar Stick SPF 40 for just $21 at Amazon!

Looking for something else? Shop more from MDSolarSciences here and check out other facial sunscreens at Amazon here ! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

