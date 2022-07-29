Ford Mustang Mach-E Weekly Production Figures Revealed

fordauthority.com
US News and World Report
Why Ford's Electric Crate Motor Is a Big Deal
Crate engines have been a thing for as long as anyone can remember, and have been a lifeline to the hot-rod community for years. A crate motor is a fully assembled engine that manufacturers can ship directly to installers. Automakers offer the engines from some of their most popular vehicles direct to customers, putting performance at their fingertips without the need to buy a whole car to get it. The engines come in all sizes and shapes, and many offer staggering performance potential.
MotorTrend Magazine
2024 Ford Mustang: Engines, Power, Price, On Sale, Rendering, and More
WHAT IT IS: The seventh generation of the icon that launched the pony-car genre will arrive in time for the Mustang brand's 60th anniversary. Expect it in coupe (as rendered here by our artist) and convertible forms with two powertrain offerings. Variants delivering greater performance and efficiency will follow in the years to come.
fordauthority.com
Here’s Why Your New Ford Hasn’t Arrived At Your Dealer Yet
Delays have been plaguing the automotive industry lately, and Ford is certainly no exception. Unfortunately, The Blue Oval hasn’t been doing a great job of keeping customers updated about their Ford vehicle orders. For instance, a solid amount of Ford Maverick order holders have been left in the dark regarding the status of their pickup, prompting some Ford Authority readers to reach out to us for more information.
Ford is unveiling a new 'super' truck this fall
A lot of people think the electric Ford F-150 Lightning is pretty super, but Ford has something that uses the word a bit more literally coming this fall. Ford CEO Jim Farley confirmed on the company's second-quarter earnings call that a new lineup of F-Series Super Duty pickups will debut soon.
Ford Says New Versions Of F-150, Maverick And Bronco Are Coming
Some interesting nuggests of information emerged from Ford's Q2 2022 Earnings call this week. CEO Jim Farley confirmed the Mustang's debut at the Detroit Auto Show, and the Blue Oval's boss also discussed the F-150, Maverick, and Bronco. According to Farley, three of Ford's most popular models have some incredible variants in the works.
This Is America’s Worst Car Brand
The car industry has been transformed over the past three years. First, the COVID-19 pandemic robbed manufacturers and dealers of their potential customers, sometimes for months. Then, parts shortages began to undermine inventory levels. Lower inventory meant higher prices. Regardless of the problems car manufacturers faced, some continued to produce better cars than others, and […]
Car thefts are up, but only for these two brands of vehicle
Car theft for two brands of vehicles have become increasingly more common this year due to a manufacturing flaw that makes them easier to steal, according to police.
The Most Expensive Car In Danny Koker's Collection
Daniel "Danny" Koker is a man of many talents and passions. Born on January 5, 1964, in Cleveland, Ohio (per IMDb), Koker spent his childhood in Detroit and grew up in a family of car lovers. His father, Daniel Koker Sr., was a car enthusiast, composer, musician, and singer (per Count's Kustoms) who worked with big names like the Foggy River Boys and Clarence LaVaughn "CL" Franklin. Before gaining TV prominence with the hit show "Counting Cars" (and guest appearances on the History Channel's "Pawn Stars" and "American Restoration"), Danny Koker portrayed Count Cool Rider on "Saturday Fright At The Movies," a vampire-themed show that aired on KFBT Channel 33 Las Vegas from 1990 to 2000.
Lawsuit Settlement: Free Engines For These Cars
If you own one of these Hyundai or Kia vehicles, you could wind up with a free engine replacement. That’s because a class-action lawsuit has reached a settlement for owners of certain Hyundai and Kia vehicles. Those cars include the hugely popular Hyundai Sonata and Kia Optima sedans. These were some of Kia’s and Hyundai’s big sellers in this period. Unfortunately, its engines were big failures.
MotorTrend Magazine
Rare 1968 Z/28 Camaro Saved From Field After 43 Years!
Every now and again we come across a barn or field find that's extra special—one that has been carefully tucked away from time and is still in pristine condition. This isn't that story, but what this car lacks in condition it more than makes up for in rarity and coolness. Meet a 1968 Z/28 Camaro that is currently being saved from the ravages of time. But how did this rare piece of Camaro history come to find itself abandoned in a damp field to be violated by Mother Nature for over four decades?
What Is a Mustang Cobra?
The Ford Mustang SVT Cobra is a performance version of the GT from the Fox Body and SN-95 generations. The Mustang Cobras are performance bargains. The post What Is a Mustang Cobra? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MAG Auction Featuring 426 Hemi Powered Satellite Restomod
This stunning custom classic is the vintage racer we all need in our lives. This is a personal favorite of many Mopar collectors, a pristine 1967 Plymouth Satellite in a bold Bronze exterior color fit for an old-school muscle car. Back in the day, this would have been a mighty competitor on the drag strip, which is likely why the builder took the vehicle in the direction they did. This is no ordinary classic racer; instead, it is a fully custom-built performance car whose mere image reflects the passion and prestige typically only found in true-blooded race cars. Everything from the exterior badging to the car's sharp body lines alludes to a high level of performance which is quite clear upon opening the hood. So what engine is so astounding that its displacement alone is enough to get excited?
Business Insider
Tesla-powered flying car doesn't require a license
The Jetson One is a flying vehicle designed for a single passenger. It has a maximum speed of 63 mph, and its Tesla battery cells give it a flight time of 20 minutes. However, because it's classified as an ultralight aircraft, it requires no license to operate. Narrator: This flying...
Tiny V8 Model Engine Runs On Nitro, Sounds Awesome, Costs $1,800
The V8 engine is probably the most popular engine configuration around, mostly because it has been around for decades. However, if you've been wanting to build your own remote-controlled car powered by a V8, your choices for a model V8 engine are thin and most of them are pricey. Toyan,...
Don’t Get Stranded, Avoid These 5 Used Pickup Trucks
Are you ready to buy a truck? Here are a few used pickup trucks you need to avoid at all costs. The post Don’t Get Stranded, Avoid These 5 Used Pickup Trucks appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford Bronco Sport Heritage Possibly Revealed Via VIN Document
As Ford Authority reported last week, a 2023 Ford Bronco VIN decoder recently posted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) revealed a few potentially interesting details about the forthcoming SUV’s lineup, including the presence of a mysterious new variant dubbed the 2023 Ford Bronco Oates. But that wasn’t the only intriguing piece of information found in this VIN decoder, as it also listed the 2023 Ford Bronco Sport Heritage as a potential forthcoming model.
The Most Fuel-Efficient Compact SUV Is Also the Fastest Compact SUV, According to Consumer Reports
Even with gas prices still painfully high, consumers’ love of the SUV has barely budged. This is in part because of the prevalence of hybrid powertrains. The 2022 Toyota Rav4 Prime is one of the finest examples on the market today. In fact, Consumer Reports found that the Rav4 Prime is not only the most fuel-efficient compact SUV, but it’s also the fastest Compact SUV on the market.
fordauthority.com
Ford E-Transit Will Not Receive LFP Battery Pack In Near Term
Earlier this month, Ford revealed its latest EV master plan that outlined what the automaker is doing to secure enough raw materials to meet its goal of producing 600,000 all-electric vehicles in 2023 and two million annually by 2026. Aside from casting a wide net in terms of suppliers, FoMoCo also announced that it will be utilizing lithium iron-phosphate (LFP) batteries in the Ford F-150 Lightning in early 2024, as well as the Ford Mustang Mach-E in 2023. However, the other current Blue Oval EV – the Ford E-Transit – apparently won’t be joining its stablemates in that regard any time soon.
fordauthority.com
Next Generation Ford Ranger Production Aided By New Body Shop
The all-new, next generation Ford Ranger will be produced at multiple facilities around the globe, and the first shipment of the mid-size pickup left one of those plants – Ford Thailand Manufacturing – back in May, while other markets are still waiting for it to launch, though some are experiencing a few teething issues. One of the handful of places building the new Ranger is the Silverton Assembly plant in South Africa, which has undergone quite a few changes in recent months as it prepares to do just that, gaining a new stamping plant and converting to 35 percent solar power. Now, the Silverton plant has also gained a brand new, high-tech body shop to help build enough next generation Ford Ranger pickups to support 100 global markets.
torquenews.com
Things You Should Never Do to a Manual Transmission Car
Too many of us have bad habits when it comes to driving a car or truck with a manual transmission. Here’s a good reminder on things you should never do to a manual transmission car or truck that while might not seem to be a problem immediately, does result in premature wear of your clutch as well as damage to your transmission.
