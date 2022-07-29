gifamilyradio.com
Three Huskers Named to Preseason All-Big Ten Team
Three members of the Nebraska volleyball team were named to the Preseason All-Big Ten Team on Monday. Kaitlyn Hord, Madi Kubik and Lexi Rodriguez were all voted to the 15-player preseason team by the conference's head coaches. All three were All-Big Ten First Team selections last year. Kubik was the only player in the Big Ten unanimously chosen to the preseason all-conference team.
11 Huskers Named Easton/NFCA All-America Scholar Athletes
The National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) announced the 2021-22 Easton/NFCA All-America Scholar-Athletes on Monday, and 11 Huskers were honored for their achievements. Billie Andrews, Camyl Armendariz, Mya Felder, Olivia Ferrell, Sydney Gray, Kaylin Kinney, Mckinley Malecha, Anni Raley, Karlee Seevers, Abbie Squier and Cam Ybarra were all recognized for their efforts.
