Kyrie Irving's Ten Best Sneakers of NBA Season

The writing is on the wall for the partnership between Nike and Kyrie Irving. According to multiple outlets, the sportswear company does not plan to renew its contract with the Brooklyn Nets point guard. This development is sad for sneakerheads because Irving has become one of Nike's most popular signature athletes since signing his first sneaker deal in 2014.
The 2021-22 season got off to a rough start for Irving. First, he beefed with Nike over the design of the Nike Kyrie 8 (later rebranded the Nike Kyrie Infinity). Then the perennial All-Star missed over 50 games after refusing to comply with vaccine mandates. Nevertheless, Irving averaged 27.4 points and 5.8 assists per game and looked good doing it. So today, we are ranking the top ten sneakers Irving wore throughout the most tumultuous year of his career.
Bryce James appears to have eaten some magic beans this summer. Reports circulated this week that Bryce, the 15-year-old son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, now measures 6-foot-6. That would put Bryce at three inches taller than his older brother Bronny, who is two years older. The source...
With Jaylen Brown finding himself in trade rumors yet again, former NBA big man Kendrick Perkins thinks the Boston Celtics have permanently damaged their relationship with the star swingman. For those not in the know, the Celtics reportedly offered Brown, along with Derrick White and a first-round pick, to the Brooklyn Nets for Kevin Durant. […]
The post ‘The trust has been broken’: Kendrick Perkins gets brutally honest why Celtics should trade Jaylen Brown now appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Shaquille O'Neal was undoubtedly one of the best players in the NBA in the 90s and in the early 2000s. Most well-known for his time with the Los Angeles Lakers, O'Neal was a force to be reckoned with in the Lakers uniform. Winning an MVP trophy, 3 NBA championships, and 3 Finals MVP trophies, Shaq undoubtedly had the time of his life with the Purple and Gold.
Shareef O’Neal did not exactly make waves during his brief Summer League stint with the Los Angeles Lakers in Las Vegas. The son of Hall of Fame big man Shaquille O’Neal was not able to secure his spot on the team this coming season, but at least he did enough to warrant a deal with […]
The post ‘I don’t know if he has that dog in him’: Shaq’s son Shareef O’Neal slapped with harsh reality by ex-Lakers champ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward is sporting a new look this offseason. His wife does not seem to be a fan of it. Robyn Hayward, the longtime wife of the NBA star, joked about her husband's mustache on Instagram on Sunday. "Went to Miami to see Maxxy. I am not...
In 2022, Jordan Brand has continued its tradition of revisiting its classic models and outfitting them with new looks. While a variety of silhouettes have been approached this year, one that stands out is the Air Jordan 5. Straight from 1990, the high-top sneaker has a storied history with the brand and now carries a “Concord” colorway. After an early look and official images surfaced previously, we’re offered on-foot shots of the upcoming Air Jordan 5 “Concord.”
Have you ever wondered what it would be like to be married to an NBA superstar? Well look no further…. Basketball Wives have returned for the tenth season on VH1. The hit show gives viewers an insight into the lives of the wifes, ex-wifes and girlfriends of famous basketballers. Amongst...
Sometimes what an athlete can do in the air grabs more attention than what happens on the ground. Jordan Brand’s latest model, the Air Jordan 37, is designed to celebrate that airtime and equip athletes with a sneaker built for multidirectional performance. Drawing inspiration from Jordan’s sneaker past, the new kicks are designed with the next generation of basketball athletes in mind.
Shockwaves were sent through the NBA world on Sunday as it was announced that Bill Russell had passed away at the age of 88. The 11-time champion is one of the greatest players to play the game and arguably even more influential due to the statements he has made off the court. Russell was a true pioneer of the sport and an activist off of the court. His passing has touched the hearts of many and sparked responses from a large portion of them. Another NBA legend who chimed in on the importance of the five-time MVP was Kareem Abdul-Jabbar:
If you ever needed a glimpse into Bill Russell’s legendary competitiveness, here you go. Russell, who died Sunday at 88, was honored with the NBA’s lifetime achievement award during the league’s first awards show back in 2017 (broadcast on TNT). To honor the icon of the game, some of the other greatest big men the NBA has ever seen showed up on stage: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O’Neill, David Robinson, Dikembe Mutombo, and Alonzo Mourning.
Bill Russell set championship records in the NBA that might never be matched. He has already won more titles than 28 teams in the league, let alone players. However, the player to genuinely threaten Russell's championship streak was Michael Jordan. Even then, MJ fell short by 5 championships when it comes to matching Russell's 11 titles won.
In an effort to be constantly expanding its offerings, Jordan Brand has introduced several new silhouettes this year. While some are new signature sneakers for the brand’s NBA superstars, the Jordan Two Trey is a hybrid that pulls from seven classic Air Jordan looks. Now, the Two Trey receives its first collaborative touch in continuation of the partnership between football club Paris Saint-Germain and Jordan Brand.
Jordan Brand continues on its university tour, with a retro release of Air Jordan models. The Air Jordan 6 surfaces to celebrate the Georgetown Hoyas in an all-new iteration. Arriving in the Georgetown University colorway, the shoe comes dressed in a magnet grey and college navy color scheme. The silhouette features an all-sued grey upper with matching tongues, heel clips, laces and midsoles in the same color. Reflective perforations add to the details of the shoe which also include navy accents on the midsole and heel, as well as the Jumpman branding that sits on the icy translucent outsole to round out the design.
Timberwolves: "Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced the team has signed forward Eric Paschall to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released. Paschall, 6-6, spent last season with the Utah Jazz where he averaged 5.8 points on 48.5% shooting and 1.8...
The NBA world lost a legend, as Bill Russell passed away on Sunday at the age of 88. Bill Russell, the legendary player and coach for the Boston Celtics, passed away peacefully on Sunday at the age of 88. Russell is known for being one of more prolific winners in...
To kick off 2022, Jordan Brand was quick to present several looks for the Air Jordan 13. These included “Del Sol” and “Court Purple” colorways that launched in Q1. Now, after a first look popped up in May, the “French Blue” take on the Air Jordan 13 has once again surfaced with more imagery. The well-known color palette has touched down on various Jordan Brand silhouettes previously, including on the Air Jordan 12 in 2016.
The Air Jordan 13 may not boast the same popularity as some of the single digit models from Michael Jordan’s eponymous imprint, but it’s historical importance can’t be understated. Over the past two years, the black panther-inspired design has emerged in a series of non-original ensembles with...
One strategy that Jordan Brand tends to implement for its retro footwear category is to dive into its archives and modernize its classical colorways. When it comes to the Air Jordan 4, one of the silhouette’s most iconic offerings is the “White Cement” iteration, and in Fall 2022 it’s slated to be reimagined with “White/Midnight Navy” color scheme that’s extremely resemblant.
Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade posted a quick video of him on the basketball court recently, and former NBA star Gilbert Arenas took it as an opportunity to clown the Utah Jazz. As Heat fans know, Wade is now a partial owner of the Jazz organization. Earlier this offseason, the...
Comments / 0