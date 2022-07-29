ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Kyrie Irving's Ten Best Sneakers of NBA Season

By Pat Benson
FanNation Kicks
 3 days ago

Ranking the ten best Nike Kyrie Irving basketball shoes of the 2021-22 NBA season.

The writing is on the wall for the partnership between Nike and Kyrie Irving. According to multiple outlets, the sportswear company does not plan to renew its contract with the Brooklyn Nets point guard. This development is sad for sneakerheads because Irving has become one of Nike's most popular signature athletes since signing his first sneaker deal in 2014.

The 2021-22 season got off to a rough start for Irving. First, he beefed with Nike over the design of the Nike Kyrie 8 (later rebranded the Nike Kyrie Infinity). Then the perennial All-Star missed over 50 games after refusing to comply with vaccine mandates. Nevertheless, Irving averaged 27.4 points and 5.8 assists per game and looked good doing it. So today, we are ranking the top ten sneakers Irving wore throughout the most tumultuous year of his career.

Kyrie Irving's Best Shoes of 21-22

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XKtA2_0gxcvoSx00

10. Nike Kyrie Low 3 'Multicolor PE'

Date: March 15, 2022

Opponent: Orlando Magic

Stats: 60 PTS, 6 REB

Release Date: Unreleased

Price: N/A

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JeInU_0gxcvoSx00

9. Nike Kyrie Low 5 'Madder Root'

Date: April 8, 2022

Opponent: Cleveland Cavaliers

Stats: 18 PTS, 6 REB, 8 AST

Release Date: May 27, 2022

Price: $110

© Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R2fg5_0gxcvoSx00

8. Nike Kyrie Low 3 'PE'

Date: March 15, 2022

Opponent: Orlando Magic (Pre-Game)

Release Date: Unreleased

Price: N/A

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

7. Sneaker Room x Nike Kyrie 7 'Mom'

Date: January 17, 2022

Opponent: Cleveland Cavaliers

Stats: 27 PTS, 7 REB, 9 AST

Release Date: January 20, 2022

Price: Yellow ($175) Blue ($250)

© Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EaRou_0gxcvoSx00

6. Concepts x Nike Kyrie Low 3

Date: February 12, 2022

Opponent: Miami Heat

Stats: 29 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST

Release Date: Unreleased

Price: N/A

© Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Npupw_0gxcvoSx00

5. Nike Kyrie 3 'Mamba Mentality'

Date: March 27, 2022

Opponent: Charlotte Hornets

Stats: 16 PTS, 11 AST

Release Date: Unreleased

Price: N/A

© Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23lVL2_0gxcvoSx00

4. Nike Kyrie Infinity 'N7'

Date: January 10, 2022

Opponent: Portland Trail Blazers

Stats: 22 PTS, 8 REB, 4 AST

Release Date: March 22, 2022

Price: $130

© Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s6elq_0gxcvoSx00

3. Nike Kyrie 6 'Floral PE'

Date: March 29, 2022

Opponent: Detroit Pistons

Stats: 24 PTS, 4 REB

Release Date: Unreleased

Price: N/A

© Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pPMFi_0gxcvoSx00

2. Nike Kyrie Infinity 'Oregon Ducks PE'

Date: January 23, 2022

Opponent: Minnesota Timberwolves

Stats: 30 PTS, 6 REB, 5 AST

Release Date: Unreleased

Price: N/A

© Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RKvR7_0gxcvoSx00

1. Nike Kyrie Infinity 'Man Machine'

Date: April 2, 2022

Opponent: Atlanta Hawks

Stats: 31 PTS, 6 AST

Release Date: Unreleased

Price: $130

© Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles, CA
ABOUT

FanNation Kicks provides the latest coverage in the world of sneakers.

 https://www.si.com/fannation/sneakers

