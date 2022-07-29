ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walla Walla County, WA

37-year-old John R Parks and 26-year-old Ethan T Adcock injured in a two-vehicle crash (Walla Walla County, WA)

By Susan Klien
 4 days ago
Authorities identified 37-year-old John R Parks, of Moses Lake, and 26-year-old Ethan T Adcock, of Richland, as the victims who suffered injuries following a traffic collision on Wednesday in Walla Walla County.

As per the initial information, the two-vehicle crash took place at Wallula Junction on U.S. Highway 12 at the intersection with U. S. highway 730 at approximately 8:26 p.m. The preliminary investigation indicated that John R Parks was traveling westbound in a 2000 Ford F150 pickup truck when he failed to maintain control around a curve.

The pickup truck went over the center line and crashed into a 2011 Dodge Ram pickup truck, driven by 42-year-old Michelle L Covey, of Touchet. On arrival, emergency crews rushed Parks to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland with unspecified injuries. His passenger, Ethan T Adcock was taken to Lourdes Medical Center in Pasco in unknown condition.

Covey remained unharmed in the accident. She was reportedly buckled up at the time of the collision. Parks and Adcock were not wearing their seatbelts at that time. Drugs or alcohol contributed to the crash, officials said. Parks is facing charges of DUI and second-degree negligent driving. No further details were provided.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

July 29, 2022

Source: Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

