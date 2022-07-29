www.las-cruces.org
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
las-cruces.org
Fire Flow Test at 1600 N. Solano Drive
Las Cruces Utilities will conduct a fire flow test on a fire hydrant in the area of north Solano Drive and Ash Avenue for two hours beginning at 10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. The affected areas will include:. North Solano Drive, from Oasis Avenue to Poplar Avenue. Ash Avenue,...
las-cruces.org
Rate Design Keeps Infrastructure Safe and Sound for the Future
Setting the rates people pay for utility services has been the job of Las Cruces Utilities (LCU) Deputy Director Business Services Jose Provencio for over 40 years. But it could have been different if he had decided to take the job at the power plant instead of the new rates department at El Paso Electric (EPE).
las-cruces.org
Dreamy Moon Gazing with Branigan Library and the Astronomical Society of Las Cruces
Join Thomas Branigan Memorial Library and the Astronomical Society of Las Cruces in Albert Johnson Park, 896 N. Main St., at 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, for a romantic moon gazing. Learn about the moon and using telescopes. The library will provide a celestial-inspired selection of romance titles and...
Comments / 0