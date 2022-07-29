ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Kings rookie Keegan Murray won't miss time after reportedly undergoing minor wrist surgery

By Tyler Greenawalt
 4 days ago
NBA: California Classic-Miami Heat at Sacramento Kings Jul 3, 2022; San Francisco, CA, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (13) during the third quarter against the Miami Heat at the California Summer League at Chase Center.

The Sacramento Kings are counting on No. 4 pick Keegan Murray this season, and the rookie out of Iowa reportedly is doing everything he can to be ready.

Murray reportedly had minor surgery on his shooting wrist, according to ESPN 1320's James Hann. He's expected to make a quick recovery that won't force him to miss much time.

Murray is coming off a Summer League MVP where he shot 50 percent from the field and 40 percent from behind the arc. He averaged 23.3 points per game as well, which is the best by a top-10 pick since 2012. Murray also averaged 7.3 rebounds, two assists and 1.3 steals per game. The rookie showed off his clutch gene as well with an overtime-forcing shot over the Orlando Magic during a Summer League match.

Murray joins an incredibly-young Kings squad that features fellow first-rounders De'Aaron Fox and Davion Mitchell in the backcourt. The Kings also just hired former Golden State Warriors assistant and former Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers head coach Mike Brown to lead the squad. Murray will be a big part of the team's plans in 2022, so long as he stays healthy.

This article originally appeared on Yahoo Sports at https://sports.yahoo.com/kings-rookie-keegan-murray-wont-miss-time-after-reportedly-undergoing-minor-wrist-surgery-131421828.html

