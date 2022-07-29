ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
canalstreetchronicles.com

Demario and Tamela Davis to host “Dinner with the Davises”

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis and his wife, Tamela will be hosting a free 2-day event this weekend through their foundation, Devoted Dreamers. The 2nd annual “Dinner with the Davises” will be held on Friday, August 5th at Rivertown’s Heritage Park in Kenner and Saturday, August 6th at A.L. Davis Park in New Orleans. They are inviting the public to be their guests as they fellowship and encourage the importance of family dinner time.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WAFB

Gordon Gives Backpack Giveaway event

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The wait is over! The Gordon Gives Backpack Giveaway event will start on Wednesday, August 3, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will continue until we run out of backpacks. The backpacks will be filled with supplies, including pencils, folders, notebooks, scissors, crayons, glue...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Downtown Ponchatoula to host second outdoor concert Aug. 5

The Downtown Ponchatoula Revitalization Program is hosting its second Live After 5 concert. Live After 5 is a new outdoor concert series featuring well-known bands in the area. This is a free family-friendly event. The August concert is from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Friday, Aug. 5, and the band...
PONCHATOULA, LA
L'Observateur

Jewel of the community: Legacy Venue opens in Luling

LULING — Now open at 737 Paul Maillard Road in Luling, Legacy Venue is poised to become the jewel of the community. The large, luxurious space is intricately decorated to elevate the atmosphere of any large-scale event. In-house catering, bar service, an in-house bridal and groom suite and fresh florals arranged by owner Andrell Lockett bring the elegance of big-name New Orleans venues to the heart of the River Parishes.
LULING, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Covington, LA
Slidell, LA
Society
Covington, LA
Society
City
Slidell, LA
Local
Louisiana Society
City
Mandeville, LA
KPEL 96.5

Historic Louisiana Train Depot is Now a Must Visit Restaurant

If you are looking for something fun to do with the family before school starts this would be the perfect little getaway. This historic train depot has been transformed into a beautiful restaurant and it is located right on the train tracks. Plus, this restaurant is located right outside of New Orleans in Covington, La.
COVINGTON, LA
theadvocate.com

Aldi files permit for second Baton Rouge store, see where it will be

Aldi has submitted plans to build a grocery store on O’Neal Lane, its second location in Baton Rouge. The fast-growing chain submitted plans Friday to East Baton Rouge Parish officials for a 20,664-square-foot store at 2345 O’Neal Lane. In March, it filed plans to build a similar sized store near the intersection of Siegen Lane and North Rieger Road, in front of Total Wine.
BATON ROUGE, LA
myneworleans.com

Kyle V. Acosta, MD, FACS

Dr. Kyle V. Acosta is board certified in Ophthalmology receiving his training at Tulane University before being accepted as a fellow in Eyelid Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery in Miami. Dr. Acosta is specially trained in the surgical technique of the eyelids and surrounding tissue and understands both the functional and aesthetic aspects of this delicate area. He offers a new state-of-the-art surgical suite with complete anesthesia.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

Jacob Daigle, MD

Born and raised in Baton Rouge, Dr. Jacob Daigle completed his medical degree at Louisiana Health Center in Shreveport. During his residency at the UT – Austin Medical Center, he was awarded for Exemplary Service and Excellence in patient care and served as Chief Resident during his final year. He is Board Certified and a member of the American College of Surgeons.
COVINGTON, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Things To Do#Local Life#What To Do#Thrift Shop#Amusement Park#Thrift Store#7 Things#Family Activities#Free
whereyat.com

The Best Snowball in New Orleans Jefferson Parish Contest

With the high and humid temperatures present in New Orleans from the beginning to the end of the summertime, locals are always looking for ways to beat the heat. For some this might mean doing indoor activities or hosting a pool party for your friends and family. However, the main way locals seem to beat the heat is simply by stopping by their local snowball stand. Whether it's Casey's, Hansen's, SNO-LA, or Sal's, no snowball stand is short of patrons or excellent flavors. That being said, many are eager to know which snowball stand, or snowball flavor is the best.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
brproud.com

Seven displaced including family dog after lightning strikes home in Ascension Parish

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Multiple fire departments were called to a reported fire in the 17000 block of Wirth Place over the weekend. The Galvez-Lake Volunteer Fire Department, 7th District Volunteer Fire Department, St. Amant Volunteer Fire Department and Geismar Volunteer Fire Department responded to a home on this street around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 31.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
WWL

Mailed checks are being stolen and bank accounts emptied

NEW ORLEANS — Outdoor post office boxes are being ransacked across Orleans, Jefferson and St. Tammany parishes, hurting people who are simply paying their bills. Criminals continue to steal mail from outside post office mailboxes, then alter the checks to steal cash for themselves. People are buying a master key on the dark web to open those boxes. They've even stolen one from a Baton Rouge postal worker.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Parenting
WDSU

Residential home in the Dillard neighborhood collapses

NEW ORLEANS — A residential home in the Dillard neighborhood collapsed on Sunday morning. According to the New Orleans Fire Department, firefighters responded to a 1-alarm building collapse on 3730 Bruxelles Street. It is unknown at this time if anyone was in the household when it collapsed or if...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGNO

Man wanted for shooting at Hammond carwash

According to Chief Jimmy Travis, at about 2 p.m., deputies were called to a car wash on Club Deluxe Road near the intersection of Happywoods Road, on a report of shots fired in the area. It was revealed that two teenagers were sitting inside of a vehicle at the business when 20-year-old Mikel "Kato" Lassare pulled up, got out of his vehicle, and reportedly began to shoot at the two juveniles, hitting the vehicle several times.
HAMMOND, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

APSO Arrest Report for the Week of July 21-28

Below is Ascension Sheriff’s arrest report for the week of July 21-28. Lakeisha Joseph, 40, 1008 Whitlow Ct, Laplace was charged w/ Organized Retail Theft;. Dante Brown, 52, 1304 W Sidney St, Gonzales was charged w/ Obscenity;. Dalacia Nicholas, 44, 1216 S Burnside Ave, Gonzales was charged w/ (2...
99.9 KTDY

The Most Amazing Inexpensive Hotel in New Orleans—But It’s Hidden

Ochsner is synonymous with excellent health care in Louisiana, but did you know about the hotel that's located inside Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans? Most people don't. Inside Ochsner Medical Center located at 1514 Jefferson Hwy., New Orleans, LA 70121 is a beautiful, elegant hotel called the Brent House Hotel. It is so hidden inside Ochsner Medical Center, after being asked, many of the employees working in the same building said they never knew there was a hotel on the property and others mentioned that they had seen a few signs for the Brent House Hotel but didn't know anything else about it. As far as the locals, after a quick survey of customers at a popular eatery across the street from the hotel, 100% of them had no knowledge of the Brent House Hotel (and they were literally sitting at a diner across the street from it).
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

The Best Doctors in New Orleans

Castle Connolly Top Doctors is a healthcare research company and the official source for Top Doctors for over 25 years. Castle Connolly’s established nomination survey, research, screening and selection process involves many hundreds of thousands of physicians as well as academic medical centers, specialty hospitals and regional and community hospitals all across the nation.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy