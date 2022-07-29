sttammany.macaronikid.com
Demario and Tamela Davis to host “Dinner with the Davises”
New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis and his wife, Tamela will be hosting a free 2-day event this weekend through their foundation, Devoted Dreamers. The 2nd annual “Dinner with the Davises” will be held on Friday, August 5th at Rivertown’s Heritage Park in Kenner and Saturday, August 6th at A.L. Davis Park in New Orleans. They are inviting the public to be their guests as they fellowship and encourage the importance of family dinner time.
Gordon Gives Backpack Giveaway event
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The wait is over! The Gordon Gives Backpack Giveaway event will start on Wednesday, August 3, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will continue until we run out of backpacks. The backpacks will be filled with supplies, including pencils, folders, notebooks, scissors, crayons, glue...
Downtown Ponchatoula to host second outdoor concert Aug. 5
The Downtown Ponchatoula Revitalization Program is hosting its second Live After 5 concert. Live After 5 is a new outdoor concert series featuring well-known bands in the area. This is a free family-friendly event. The August concert is from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Friday, Aug. 5, and the band...
Jewel of the community: Legacy Venue opens in Luling
LULING — Now open at 737 Paul Maillard Road in Luling, Legacy Venue is poised to become the jewel of the community. The large, luxurious space is intricately decorated to elevate the atmosphere of any large-scale event. In-house catering, bar service, an in-house bridal and groom suite and fresh florals arranged by owner Andrell Lockett bring the elegance of big-name New Orleans venues to the heart of the River Parishes.
Historic Louisiana Train Depot is Now a Must Visit Restaurant
If you are looking for something fun to do with the family before school starts this would be the perfect little getaway. This historic train depot has been transformed into a beautiful restaurant and it is located right on the train tracks. Plus, this restaurant is located right outside of New Orleans in Covington, La.
Aldi files permit for second Baton Rouge store, see where it will be
Aldi has submitted plans to build a grocery store on O’Neal Lane, its second location in Baton Rouge. The fast-growing chain submitted plans Friday to East Baton Rouge Parish officials for a 20,664-square-foot store at 2345 O’Neal Lane. In March, it filed plans to build a similar sized store near the intersection of Siegen Lane and North Rieger Road, in front of Total Wine.
Kyle V. Acosta, MD, FACS
Dr. Kyle V. Acosta is board certified in Ophthalmology receiving his training at Tulane University before being accepted as a fellow in Eyelid Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery in Miami. Dr. Acosta is specially trained in the surgical technique of the eyelids and surrounding tissue and understands both the functional and aesthetic aspects of this delicate area. He offers a new state-of-the-art surgical suite with complete anesthesia.
Jacob Daigle, MD
Born and raised in Baton Rouge, Dr. Jacob Daigle completed his medical degree at Louisiana Health Center in Shreveport. During his residency at the UT – Austin Medical Center, he was awarded for Exemplary Service and Excellence in patient care and served as Chief Resident during his final year. He is Board Certified and a member of the American College of Surgeons.
The Best Snowball in New Orleans Jefferson Parish Contest
With the high and humid temperatures present in New Orleans from the beginning to the end of the summertime, locals are always looking for ways to beat the heat. For some this might mean doing indoor activities or hosting a pool party for your friends and family. However, the main way locals seem to beat the heat is simply by stopping by their local snowball stand. Whether it's Casey's, Hansen's, SNO-LA, or Sal's, no snowball stand is short of patrons or excellent flavors. That being said, many are eager to know which snowball stand, or snowball flavor is the best.
North shore restaurants bring their own seasonal dining deals with Tammany Taste of Summer
A circuit of north shore restaurants is taking part in a summer dining deal program, much like many New Orleans restaurants that offer special deals in the summer to lure locals during the slow season. Tammany Taste of Summer returns on Monday (Aug. 1) and participating restaurants across St. Tammany...
Seven displaced including family dog after lightning strikes home in Ascension Parish
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Multiple fire departments were called to a reported fire in the 17000 block of Wirth Place over the weekend. The Galvez-Lake Volunteer Fire Department, 7th District Volunteer Fire Department, St. Amant Volunteer Fire Department and Geismar Volunteer Fire Department responded to a home on this street around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 31.
Mailed checks are being stolen and bank accounts emptied
NEW ORLEANS — Outdoor post office boxes are being ransacked across Orleans, Jefferson and St. Tammany parishes, hurting people who are simply paying their bills. Criminals continue to steal mail from outside post office mailboxes, then alter the checks to steal cash for themselves. People are buying a master key on the dark web to open those boxes. They've even stolen one from a Baton Rouge postal worker.
Residential home in the Dillard neighborhood collapses
NEW ORLEANS — A residential home in the Dillard neighborhood collapsed on Sunday morning. According to the New Orleans Fire Department, firefighters responded to a 1-alarm building collapse on 3730 Bruxelles Street. It is unknown at this time if anyone was in the household when it collapsed or if...
Loony Mardi Gras krewe's prank has a happy ending, despite the $943.52 penalty
Once in a while, things work out exactly as they should. In this case, what started as an elaborate prank may breathe new life into a low-profile landmark. Last winter, a secretive Carnival organization called the Virtual Krewe of Vaporwave achieved a subversive coup. The group of avant-garde artists produced...
Man wanted for shooting at Hammond carwash
According to Chief Jimmy Travis, at about 2 p.m., deputies were called to a car wash on Club Deluxe Road near the intersection of Happywoods Road, on a report of shots fired in the area. It was revealed that two teenagers were sitting inside of a vehicle at the business when 20-year-old Mikel "Kato" Lassare pulled up, got out of his vehicle, and reportedly began to shoot at the two juveniles, hitting the vehicle several times.
Brittany Breaux, principal of Our Lady of Perpetual Help School, Belle Chasse
Brittany Breaux, MSW, CSW who served from 2017-22 as the assistant principal and social worker at St. Rita School and Church in New Orleans, has been named principal of Our Lady of Perpetual Help School in Belle Chasse. Breaux had served from 2014-17 in many different non-profit organizations throughout the...
APSO Arrest Report for the Week of July 21-28
Below is Ascension Sheriff’s arrest report for the week of July 21-28. Lakeisha Joseph, 40, 1008 Whitlow Ct, Laplace was charged w/ Organized Retail Theft;. Dante Brown, 52, 1304 W Sidney St, Gonzales was charged w/ Obscenity;. Dalacia Nicholas, 44, 1216 S Burnside Ave, Gonzales was charged w/ (2...
The Most Amazing Inexpensive Hotel in New Orleans—But It’s Hidden
Ochsner is synonymous with excellent health care in Louisiana, but did you know about the hotel that's located inside Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans? Most people don't. Inside Ochsner Medical Center located at 1514 Jefferson Hwy., New Orleans, LA 70121 is a beautiful, elegant hotel called the Brent House Hotel. It is so hidden inside Ochsner Medical Center, after being asked, many of the employees working in the same building said they never knew there was a hotel on the property and others mentioned that they had seen a few signs for the Brent House Hotel but didn't know anything else about it. As far as the locals, after a quick survey of customers at a popular eatery across the street from the hotel, 100% of them had no knowledge of the Brent House Hotel (and they were literally sitting at a diner across the street from it).
The Best Doctors in New Orleans
Castle Connolly Top Doctors is a healthcare research company and the official source for Top Doctors for over 25 years. Castle Connolly’s established nomination survey, research, screening and selection process involves many hundreds of thousands of physicians as well as academic medical centers, specialty hospitals and regional and community hospitals all across the nation.
Louisiana Philharmonic announces new season featuring collabs with Big Freedia and the Lost Bayou Ramblers
The Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra’s 2022-2023 season is set to launch next month, and this year everybody’s favorite local orchestra is set to expand their, and your, horizons even more, with planned performances with Big Freedia and the Lost Bayou Ramblers, as well as a tribute to Star Wars legend composer John Williams.
