Richmond, VA

Storms decreasing the rest of the evening

By The Weather Authority
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 3 days ago
RICHMOND, Va. -- There will be the chance of a few more scattered showers or storms through late evening as a cold front moves southward. Any shower or storm that develops will produce locally heavy rainfall.

The cold front will be in North Carolina on Saturday. It will be less humid and a little cooler with highs 85-90. A stray shower is possible near the North Carolina border.

That front will lift back northward on Sunday. There will be a better chance of some scattered showers and storms, with higher chances southwest of Richmond.

Some scattered showers and storms will be around on Monday with highs in the 80s.

Another stretch of hot and humid weather is on tap for next week. Highs will be in the lower 90s on Tuesday, and the mid to upper 90s the rest of the week.

The Atlantic Basin remains very quiet, with no active storms or significant disturbances.

