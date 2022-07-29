Sango: The first e-governance Bitcoin layer-2 solution

cointelegraph.com
Croatian retail giant sees rise in crypto payments despite the bear market
Payments in cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) have been on the rise at Croatia’s largest supermarket chain Konzum this year despite the ongoing bear market. After debuting crypto payments in 2021, Konzum has seen an increase in purchases made with crypto payments, the firm’s director of business applications Ines Barbir told Cointelegraph.
Cleaning up crypto: How much enforcement is too much?
Many blockchain companies now believe that regulation is inevitable, but there’s a growing debate over where to draw the line between protecting users and strangling the lifeblood out of the industry — or forcing it outside the United States. “Whether we like it or not, regulation is coming,”...
Ethereum futures backwardation hints at 30% 'airdrop rally' ahead of the Merge
Ether (ETH) bulls like a positive spread between its spot and ETH futures prices because the so-called contango reflects optimism about a higher rate in the future. But as of Aug. 1, the Ethereum futures curve slid in the opposite direction. Ethereum quarterly futures in backwardation. On the daily chart,...
Contributors piling into Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana since 2018: Report
Despite crypto market turbulence, active contributors across Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana’s top projects have increased by an average of 71.6% per year since January 2018, according to a new report. The findings come from an August 2 report sent to Cointelegraph by technology investment firm Telstra Ventures, which found...
Country-specific crypto markets a bad idea, CZ says after gov’t talks
Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao has highlighted the shortcomings of segregated cryptocurrency markets after recent talks with governments from different countries. The global cryptocurrency exchange’s CEO has become increasingly involved in policy discussions with various governments as Binance continues its global expansion. Binance most recently obtained a license to operate in Spain, Italy and Dubai to add to a global list of countries it now operates in.
How one crypto insurer came to the rescue when UST depegged
The collapse of LUNA and UST marked a new low point for the crypto industry during the current bear market — but it wasn't all bad news. In fact, 155 investors managed to survive the collapse unscathed after having the foresight to take out an insurance policy that protected them.
Crypto users spent $2.7B minting NFTs in first half of 2022: Report
According to new market research published by blockchain data firm Nansen, crypto users spent 963,227 Ether (ETH), worth $2.7 billion, minting nonfungible tokens (NFTs) on the Ethereum blockchain in the first half of 2022. An overwhelming majority of minting took place on OpenSea.io. Minting occurred across 1.088 million unique wallet...
Honduras attracts crypto investor tourists with Bitcoin Valley
A small tourist town in Honduras has begun accepting Bitcoin (BTC) payments as part of the Bitcoin Valley initiative designed to increase tourism revenue across 60 local businesses. Some locals of Santa Lucia, like shopping mall owner Cesar Andino, expect the initiative to open up more opportunities for shops in...
Rock on, Gibraltar: Pro-crypto regulation pulls Binance and big players
Gibraltar's 6.8-square-kilometer territory houses 35,000 people and several large international crypto companies. The British Overseas Territory of Gibraltar, ruled by the United Kingdom and an important gateway to Europe, is an attractive jurisdiction for distributed ledger technologies (DLT) or simply crypto. The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, is now hiring...
Bitcoin price clips $23K on Pelosi Taiwan visit as trading range persists
Bitcoin (BTC) saw volatility after the Aug. 2 Wall Street open amid ongoing market reactions to tensions between the United States and China. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD spiking above $23,000 on the day as news came in that Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, had landed in Taipei, Taiwan after warnings of retaliation from Beijing.
Hedge fund billionaire Steve Cohen exits crypto startup Radkl amid bear market: Report
Steve Cohen, the founder of hedge fund Point72 Asset Management, has reportedly exited his investment in crypto trading firm Radkl. According to a Tuesday report from Bloomberg citing a Radkl spokesperson, Cohen has reduced his exposure to crypto investments following his exiting the trading firm. However, the spokesperson reportedly said Radkl was still “extremely well capitalized with its current investors” and was continuing to grow.
Best monthly gains since October 2021 — 5 things to know in Bitcoin this week
Bitcoin (BTC) starts a new week and a new month on a cautiously positive footing after protecting crucial levels. After an intense July in which macro factors provided significant volatility, BTC price action managed to provide both a weekly and monthly candle favoring the bulls. The road to some form...
Crypto miner Digihost plans to move rigs from New York to Alabama
Digihost, a United States-based cryptocurrency mining company, has announced plans to move part of its fleet from New York to Alabama in an effort to lower energy costs. In a Tuesday announcement, Digihost said its 55-megawatt (MW) facility in Alabama — which the company acquired in June — will host some of its crypto miners from New York, leading to lower operating costs. According to the mining firm, it aims to have a hashing capacity of 28 MW at the Alabama facility by the fourth quarter of 2022, and 55 MW by the second quarter of 2023.
$200M BitGet BTC-USDT protection fund hints at investor-centric trend
With the ultimate goal to regain investor confidence amid a prolonged bear market, crypto derivatives exchange Bitget launched a $200 million fund to safeguard users’ assets. Bitget joins the growing list of crypto companies, such as Binance, that have taken an investor-centric approach to gain investors’ trust via protection funds.
'Metaverse is a change that's been happening for 20 years': Q&A with Forbes 30 under 30 entrepreneur and investor in 300+ crypto startups
Looking at Evan Luthra's success as a Forbes 30 under 30 entrepreneur with a portfolio of over 300+ investments, few would suspect his humble beginnings. Evan's journey started at the age of 12 when he learned the ropes of the business world after his father's call center failed, leaving him access to 200 computers.
Swiss Sygnum Bank expands crypto staking with Cardano
Cryptocurrency-friendly bank Sygnum Bank continues expanding its crypto services by launching support for Cardano (ADA) staking. Sygnum announced on Tuesday that the firm has expanded its bank-grade staking offering with Cardano, allowing clients to generate rewards by staking ADA via the bank’s institutional-grade platform. ADA joins Sygnum’s growing crypto-staking...
Aave devs propose freezing Fantom integration, citing lack of traction and potential vulnerability
On Tuesday, Marc Zeller, integration lead at decentralized finance (DeFi) borrowing and lending protocol Aave, proposed to freeze the platform's v3 Fantom market. Created in 2018, Fantom is a directed acrylic graph smart contract platform that provides DeFi services and on which Aave is currently bridged. Zeller explained the rationale...
Istanbul to host Turkey’s first blockchain-Metaverse expo
Istanbul Fair Center will be home to the first blockchain tech expo in Turkey on Dec. 22 to 25, 2022. All actors operating in the sector around the world will get their first chance to meet in Istanbul. Blockchain Expo World will feature an unprecedented event in the sector, bringing...
Singaporean financial watchdog to consult public on stablecoin regulation
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), a city-state’s principal financial regulator, assesses the merits of a regulatory regime toward stablecoins. Current guidelines focus on Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) issues and do not reflect the specific risks to which the stablecoins are entitled. On Monday, the...
Bitcoin miner capitulation due to end amid 1st difficulty increase since June
Bitcoin (BTC) miners have been capitulating for almost two months, but an end to the squeeze could already be here. That was the conclusion from Blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining firm Blockware as it published its latest Intelligence Newsletter on July 29. Report: “Expect” capitulation to be done by September...
