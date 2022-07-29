Council gives guidance on lot, dwelling sizes

Fort Worth, Texas, is the third-fastest-growing city in the country. But as it adds people, development is reshaping a city that boasts lots of open space. As of 2020, Fort Worth was losing 50 acres of natural land a week to development. In an effort to continue to grow while also keeping open space, the city is working on a new plan: When a company sets up shop in Fort Worth, it will have the option of helping preserve the city’s natural ecosystems, even as it adds to development.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO