Council gives guidance on lot, dwelling sizes

Fort Worth Activist Darryl Washington Giving Away A/C Units to VeteransLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
This Fort Worth rancher has given away $600 million including $25 million this weekAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
Fort Worth ISD Hiring On The Spot As They Work to Fill Hundreds of Open PositionsLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Texas Governor Supports $1.5 Million Job Training GrantTom HandyTexas State
City Council approves Lewisville Fishing Barge’s request to close permanently
Lewisville City Council unanimously approved a request for early termination of a concession agreement between the city and the Lewisville Fishing Barge on Aug. 1. (Community Impact Newspaper file photo) The Lewisville City Council unanimously approved a request for early termination of a concession agreement between the city and the...
Fast Company
This fast-growing city will offer relocating businesses an incentive to preserve open land
Fort Worth, Texas, is the third-fastest-growing city in the country. But as it adds people, development is reshaping a city that boasts lots of open space. As of 2020, Fort Worth was losing 50 acres of natural land a week to development. In an effort to continue to grow while also keeping open space, the city is working on a new plan: When a company sets up shop in Fort Worth, it will have the option of helping preserve the city’s natural ecosystems, even as it adds to development.
fox4news.com
Dallas City Council could soon approve ban on gas-powered leaf blowers
DALLAS - Dallas City Council committee members appear ready to move forward with a gradual ban on gas-powered leaf blowers in the city. The blowers have been criticized for pollution and noise, but landscapers say they are much more powerful than electric and battery-powered blowers. The city estimates those blowers...
dmagazine.com
Dallas City Council Looks to Limit Local Impact of Texas’ Abortion Law
The Dallas City Council could consider a resolution in August aimed at blunting the impact of the Texas Legislature’s trigger law that will go into effect following the Supreme Court’s decision that overturned Roe vs. Wade. Dallas’ measure would direct city staff—which includes the Dallas Police Department—to make...
fox7austin.com
Texas town declares 'water emergency,' tells residents that it could run out of water
A city in Texas is declaring a "water emergency," telling residents that they must severely reduce their water usage. The city government of Gunter, Texas, sent a letter to residents on Wednesday stating that the city's water storage tanks are unable to be refilled due to "excessive water consumption" and could be in a situation where the city runs out of water.
cbs19.tv
Why watering lawns in Dallas might require flooding farms in East Texas
DALLAS — This past year or so has taught Texans not to take electricity for granted. Water is now another resource that might soon become a problem in this state. Simply put, Texas needs more water to keep up with all the residents and businesses moving here. A few...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
No Cellphones Allowed in New Fort Worth Restaurant
In the historic Fort Worth Stockyards where cattle once roamed, a new Italian restaurant called Caterina's is bringing back the old days in a unique way. It’s banning cellphones. Customers must lock their cellphones in a bag that won't be unlocked -- until they walk out the door. "We...
dallasexpress.com
Tree-Killing Beetle Infestation Spreads in North Texas
Two Texas counties recently confirmed the arrival of an invasive tree-killing beetle, bringing the total number of counties in the state impacted to 11. Five Texas counties were added to the list of confirmed cases just this year, the Texas A&M Forest Service reported in a news release. The invasive emerald ash borer (EAB) was most recently confirmed in Morris and Rusk counties.
dallasexpress.com
Union Pacific Clears Railcar Debris in Dallas Neighborhood
Residents in a southern Dallas neighborhood concerned about the unclear wreckage and debris from a train derailment were relieved after Union Pacific began clearing the scene last week. “I am grateful there weren’t any chemicals on there, other than grain,” Miriam Matthews-Fields, a neighborhood resident, told FOX 4 News. Matthews-Fields...
Texas family wins historic $7.3 billion negligence verdict
DALLAS — Experienced Texas trial attorney Brad Jackson of The Law Offices of Brad Jackson in Dallas has helped the family of an elderly murder victim win a $7.3 billion negligence and punitive damage verdict against telecommunications giant Charter Communications Inc. The verdict represents one of the five largest jury awards in U.S. history.
Renting apartment or house is becoming more and more expensive, people struggling to keep up with rising prices
Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, house prices and rents have been constantly on the rise nationwide. While both rents and house prices are known to have long-term rising trend, the exponential rise in recent years causes a lot of problems for low and average-income families who have a hard time keeping up with the increasing trend.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
August Looking Like July With More Triple-Digit Heat to Come
July finished as the third-warmest July on record at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. The average high was 102.4 degrees, which is almost seven degrees above normal. This July calendar shows the high temperatures over the past month. Only four days were below 100 degrees. Only two days the high was lower than normal.
azlenews.net
Three elementary campus principals take different journeys in career
Editor’s note: Azle ISD will have three new elementary campus principals in the 2022-23 school year. The News profiles the new chiefs at their respective campuses: Aubri Deheck at Silver Creek, Stephen Garretson at Walnut Creek and Shelley Newton at Eagle Heights. A third-grade teacher planted a seed inside...
dallasexpress.com
Economic Conditions Deflate DFW Housing Market
Demand for homes has declined as the economic conditions drive down people’s buying power, cooling down the DFW real estate market. As the Federal Reserve continues to hike interest rates in response to rising inflation, people looking to sell their homes enter a much cooler market than the previous year. The average rate for a 30-year mortgage hovers at 5.59%, down from last week’s 5.76% — nearly the highest rate since 2008.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Tarrant Area Food Bank Adds New Locations, Expands Hours Before School Year
As the school year approaches, the Tarrant Area Food Bank is adding new distribution locations and expanding hours to allow for more accessibility, TAFB announced Monday. The TAFB weekly mobile distribution is moving to a permanent indoor location at the Met Church in Fort Worth, located at 11301 North Riverside Drive. This location will be open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Inside DFW asked Dallasites where they are from: Some of their answers may surprise you
When someone tells you that they're from Dallas, what comes to your mind? Do you think, 'Big city vibes with a southern twist?'
spectrumlocalnews.com
North Texas city in danger of running out of water
GUNTER, Texas — A North Texas city has entered an extreme dry spell, and residents are now instructed to limit water use to stretch out the supply. It's a result of extreme drought and the record temperatures that have gripped Texas and much of the country this summer. The...
sillyamerica.com
Big Pink Pig Smoker in Lake Dallas, Texas
I found this roadside attraction and didn’t want to hog it for myself. This big pink pig smoker at Chasin’ Tail BBQ in Lake Dallas, Texas is anything but boar-ing. Owner Mike Cooper originally began Chasin’ Tail BBQ on the bbq competition circuit. Eventually he brought in co-owner Brooke Asbell and took his passion, and his pork, to a brick and mortar location in Hickory Creek. After a move, the restaurant is now located in Lake Dallas.
newschannel6now.com
‘Miracle Boy’ Porter Hulme heads home from Fort Worth hospital
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - News Channel 6 has an update on Porter Hulme, the 10-year-old Texoma boy who was involved in a wreck in May that left him trapped under a one-ton truck. Porter’s family said in a post on Facebook he is now heading home from the Fort...
fwtx.com
15 Reasons Why Fort Worth is the Chicken Fried Steak Capital
For me, and maybe you, too, chicken-fried steak started and stopped at Massey’s, an old-school diner on Eighth Avenue that served simple and delicious comfort food to all walks of Fort Worth life. The wealthy, the poor, blue collars, and white collars lined up to sit at wobbly tables and red plastic booths for meatloaf and fried chicken and chicken and dumplings and freshly made dinner rolls and desserts.
