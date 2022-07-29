Surgery faculty participate in national rural residency recruitment fair

A new clinic at Marshall Health is helping patients with chronic interstitial lung disease improve quality of life, minimize additional damage and reduce symptoms. Chronic, or advanced, lung disease affects more than 650,000 Americans, according to the Global Health Data Exchange. Led by Pulmonologists Amro Al-Astal, M.D., F.C.C.P., and Mohammed Megri, M.D., the Interstitial Lung Disease (ILD) Clinic at Marshall Health provides multidisciplinary care and treatment for patients with more than 300 different types of lung diseases that result in the progressive scarring of lung tissue. Symptoms may range from shortness of breath, persistent cough, fatigue or chest discomfort.

HUNTINGTON, WV ・ 17 HOURS AGO