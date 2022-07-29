Surgery faculty participate in national rural residency recruitment fair

jcesom.marshall.edu
Marshall Health establishes new clinic for interstitial lung disease
A new clinic at Marshall Health is helping patients with chronic interstitial lung disease improve quality of life, minimize additional damage and reduce symptoms. Chronic, or advanced, lung disease affects more than 650,000 Americans, according to the Global Health Data Exchange. Led by Pulmonologists Amro Al-Astal, M.D., F.C.C.P., and Mohammed Megri, M.D., the Interstitial Lung Disease (ILD) Clinic at Marshall Health provides multidisciplinary care and treatment for patients with more than 300 different types of lung diseases that result in the progressive scarring of lung tissue. Symptoms may range from shortness of breath, persistent cough, fatigue or chest discomfort.
Marshall art professor completes Artist-in-Residence program at Weir Farm National Historical Park
Marshall University Professor of Art Sandra Reed was chosen and recently completed an Artist-in-Residence program May 12-June 11 at the Weir Farm National Historical Park, located in Connecticut. The program is offered through the National Park Service and Weir Farm Art Alliance, and takes place at the former summer home of pioneering American Impressionist Julian Alden Weir, who lived there between 1882 and 1919.
