Service Contract - Janitorial Services Mobile, Alabama Cruise Terminal

Real Estate Asset Management

Bid #: SC-040-22

Date Due: Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022

Time of bid opening: 2:30pm

CALL FOR BIDS

Service Contract – Janitorial Services

Mobile, Alabama Cruise Terminal

Project # SC-040-22

Notice is hereby given that the City of Mobile will receive sealed bids for the above stated project on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 no later than 2:15 PM local time. Bidders shall insert sealed Bids into a receptacle, marked “City of Mobile Bids”, located in the elevator lobby outside the office of the City Clerk Office, 9th Floor South Tower, Government Plaza, 205 Government Street, Mobile, Alabama 36602.

The same will be publicly opened and read at 2:30 PM in the Atrium Lobby of Government Plaza.

A mandatory pre-bid conference shall be held Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 9:00 AM local time at the Mobile, Alabama Cruise Terminal, 201 South Water Street , Mobile, Alabama 36602 . Bidders are required to participate in the Pre-Bid Conference and include all costs associated with the project in their Bids.

Bid Documents are on file and may be examined and obtained from the following location:

www.cityofmobile.org/bids/

Disadvantage Business Enterprise participation may be required. A Directory of DBE Vendors can be found at the following location:

https://workwith.cityofmobile.org/

It is the responsibility of the BIDDER to check for, download and to include with their BID RESPONSE any and all ADDENDUMS that are issued for a specific BID issued by the City of Mobile. Failure to download and include ADDENDUM(s) in your BID RESPONSE may cause your bid to be rejected. This is a sealed bid. Any responses faxed or e-mailed will be rejected. This is a sealed bid. All responses must be submitted in a sealed envelope with the bid number on the outside of the envelope with the bid opening date. Any response that arrives improperly marked or with no bid number and opening date on the outside of the delivery or express package and opened in error will be rejected and not considered. It is the responsibility of the bidder to insure that their bid response is delivered to and received in the at the location or address specifically directed in the specification by the date and time prescribed.