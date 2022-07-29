www.ksal.com
Related
ksal.com
Salina Police Log 8-1-22 – Three Thefts
Salina Police are investigating three separate thefts that have happened in the past week. Capt. Paul Forrester provided the details to KSAL News. On July 23 at 6:30 a.m., a Dragon’s Ascent video game machine was broken into at the Pilot travel stop on N. Ninth Street. A suspect placed a sticker on store cameras, removed the top panel from the game and stole $4,600.
ksal.com
Kay Coleen Hanchett
Kay Coleen Hanchet, 64, of Salina, passed away Tuesday, July 26, 2022. She was born June 11, 1958. She was the 3rd daughter born to Earl and Coleen Hanchett. She is survived by two older sisters, Linda (Hanchett) Schrag and Tara (Hanchett) Cupps, brother-in-laws, Jerry Schrag and Terry Cupps, niece Jody Schrag McCoy and nephew Troy Schrag; great nieces, Gracie, Jada, Trey Childs, and Sidney Schrag; Susan Wensink/family, and Sarah Macalus/family.
ksal.com
Arlene Elizabeth Anna Gerhardt
Arlene Elizabeth Anna Gerhardt, 97, of Salina, passed away Tuesday, July 26, 2022. She was born May 22, 1925, on the Grefe dairy farm in Ottertail, MN. She worked for USD 305 at Central High School as a Food Service worker. Affectionately known as a “cafeteria lady.”. She had...
ksal.com
Kay Marlene Hembrough
Kay M. Hembrough, 72, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at her home in rural Hutchinson, Kansas. Kay’s lifelong love for animals began as a young girl. She participated in 4-H, competed in Lil’ Britches Rodeo and High School Rodeo. Later, as a young woman, she also worked polo horses at the Wichita Polo Club. She grew up near Wichita and graduated from Derby High School in 1967. After graduating, Kay started her accounting career as a bookkeeper at an area car dealership. In addition to accounting, she drove a school bus for Wichita Public Schools and later, Hesston Public Schools.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ksal.com
Primary Election Day Tuesday
It’s Primary Election Day Tuesday. Kansans are heading to the polls to vote for local, state, and federal offices. Most notably of statewide interest voters will decide whether or not to approve an amendment to the state constitution that would allow abortion restrictions in Kansas. Locally in Salina, one...
ksal.com
New KWU Foundation Board Members
The Kansas Wesleyan University Foundation has announced a pair of new board members, as Jandrea Blumanhourst ’89 and Jenell Hulse join the group of esteemed leaders. The appointments took effect July 1. Hulse, the construction division manager and a commercial loan officer at Bank VI, hails from nearby Lindsborg....
ksal.com
Salina Tech Seeking Trustees
Salina Area Technical College is accepting applications from individuals interested in serving on the college’s Board of Trustees. “The Board sought new applicants in May, and the response was amazing,” said Salina Tech President Greg Nichols. “We had many excellent members of the community willing to lend their knowledge and experience.”
ksal.com
For The Good Times
This week, Abilene, Kansas is rodeo central. That’s because over 325 cowboys and cowgirls will descend on the town, for the annual Wild Bill Hickok Rodeo. One cowgirl won’t have far to travel. Sarah Irvine, from Chapman, will compete in the barrel racing during the Saturday, August 6...
Comments / 0